Are You Afraid to Approach Gorgeous Women? Discover the Secret to Killing the Fear

You most likely don’t like approaching women, right? Their rejections make you feel small, and you hate putting yourself in a position to suffer them repeatedly. I totally get it; it’s understandable that you feel that way.

But I’m gonna tell you something which will make your rejections easier to endure and have you approaching more women with rampant confidence, and it’s basically this:

Meeting women is a numbers game

It really is. Some guys have way better results than others, but the simple fact is that none of us have a 100% strike rate. Some women reject us outright, and some swap contact details and ghost us anyway. Nobody has 100% success, but the truth is that the guys who do well are making a better impression on a larger percentage of the women they meet. Their magic numbers are lower than yours.

So, what the hell is your magic number?

Your magic number is the average number of women you need to approach to meet one who really likes and is glad she met you.

This is based on your:

Personality (humour, sexual energy, confidence etc)

Body language, eye contact and posture

Looks and body composition

Fashion sense and grooming

Essentially, the worse you perform in all of the above criteria, the more women you’ll need to meet to find one who digs you, and inversely, the better you perform, the less you’ll need to meet.

Every man has a magic number, and once you know yours, there’ll be no reason to be offended by the rejections you’ll inevitably face.

For instance, a guy with no confidence, lousy posture and no style could have a magic number as high as 100. This means he’d have to approach 100 women to get one good lead. However, a few tweaks to his personal branding could drop that number to 60 or even 40.

You need to know your magic number

If you consistently go out to bars and clubs for a week to meet women (while tracking your results), you’ll learn your magic number. And, as I said earlier, when that happens, you’ll have less reason to be scared or offended by the inevitable rejections.

Look at it like this: if you knew that you’d need to meet 25 women to meet one who loves you, wouldn’t you be excited to get started? Wouldn’t it take all the fear out of the equation? You’d be eager to wade through the mass of disinterested dames to find that one gem who saw your worth, wouldn’t you?

Realise that rejection isn’t personal

The simple fact is that not every girl is going to like you. Some will be in relationships, some will be lesbians, some will hate your look, some will prefer a different race, and so on. If you look through Instagram, you’ll see models with millions of followers with entirely different body types, many of which you wouldn’t be into.

Everyone is different. Some guys love curvy women, and some hate them; some prefer skinny girls, and some don’t. It’s just how life is. You simply need to weed out the women with little to no interest in you and find those who are interested in what you bring to the table.

It’s time to find out your magic number

Go out and approach enough women to find your magic number, and once you have, realise this is how many women you’ll need to meet on average to find one who loves you.

Do all this, and over time, you’ll convert a larger and larger percentage of the gals you meet.

Excelsior!

