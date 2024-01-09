Are You Agreeing for the Sake of Peace?

Many targets of narcissistic abuse find themselves going along to get along, hoping that if they just smile, nod, and let things go, everything will be ok.

Raising my hand here. Yep, I know that one. Even though I’m a pretty self-confident and self-determined person, when I was in a toxic relationship with a malignant narcissist, I found myself agreeing or letting things go more often than not. For example, the X came in the kitchen one morning to tell me he had discovered an “unknown” Albert Einstein quote that he was going to use on his website. “It’s an amazing quote and no one knows it!” he crowed.

The quote was: The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift. It is actually a fairly well-known quote, and one that I had been using in my classes for a number of years. Also, only the first part is actually attributable to Einstein. An unknown commentator said the second half.

I stood there, frozen. It goes against my grain to lie, but I knew if I pointed out this wasn’t his amazing discovery, but something I had been using for a long time (and had additional information on), he would blow up. My brain was racing as it tried to figure out how to respond in the narrow window of not upsetting him while still telling the truth.

You see, narcissists train us to go along because all too often their response to being challenged, questioned, prove wrong, or not allowed to be the smartest, best, most successful in the room, is to blow up. And even if we don’t come into the relationship with highly a sensitive nervous system, a bit of time with a controlling, devaluing and reactive person will tend to give us one. And thus, a blow up from them is the last thing we want or feel like we can manage. (This is why, I believe, most targets of narcissistic abuse just want a peaceful life.)

In this case, almost every part of me just wanted to say “Yeah, great quote hon!” and leave it at that, because I knew it was the only way to have a peaceful day. But I couldn’t do it. So as kindly and gently as I possibly could, I said something along the lines of “Oh, yeah, that’s a wonderful quote, I have it on a Power Point for one of my classes. I think you’re right, not many people know it. I should mention that Einstein only said the first part blah blah blah.” He looked daggers at me, mumbled something noncommittal and left the room, his back stiff with rage.

Crud, I thought, there goes the day. I figured the best possible strategy was to leave him alone and hope for the best. He stayed in his office all day, and finally later that afternoon I went to say hello and see if I could reconnect. He was sitting in his big leather chair (which, although broke and with an already over-furnished office, he insisted on buying. I think he felt he was sitting in sort of a throne) and he had a nasty smirk on his face.

“I’ve been thinking,” he said. “How do you know Einstein didn’t say the second part? You don’t know that. He might have said it. Nobody knows whether he did or not. Maybe he did say it.” More smirking, as if he had just proved Fermat’s Last Theorem or found the Ark of the Covenant.

And I broke, I couldn’t do it. I wanted so badly to say “Oh for god’s sake! How then do we know anyone said anything? This is the most ridiculous argument I have ever heard.” But I just looked at him instead, said “Hmmmm,” and left the room. It wasn’t worth it and I didn’t have the strength.

This post was previously published on But Now I Know Your Name.

Photo credit: iStock