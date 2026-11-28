By Kelly Malcom

Would you want to know if you had a gene change for a fatal hereditary neurological condition that causes motor, cognitive and psychiatric symptoms in your mid 30s/early 40s or if you are at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease?

Individuals who have a parent with Huntington’s disease face a 50 percent risk of developing the disease as well. While predictive genetic testing for Huntington’s disease has been available for decades, studies show that only 10 to 25 percent of those at risk get tested.

“The Huntington’s disease predictive genetic testing protocol has been in existence for more than 40 years,” says Wendy Uhlmann, M.S., a licensed genetic counselor and researcher at Michigan Medicine who is calling for a much-needed update to guidance in light of changes to health care delivery, new legislation and advances in genetic testing.

The last guidance updates were in 2013 by clinicians and by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America in 2016. For late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, recommendations for genetic testing were last issued in 2011.

Updates needed

In an article in the Journal of Genetic Counseling and Commentary in Frontiers in Dementia, Uhlmann and her colleagues review several significant developments since the last updates and offer practice recommendations and interim guidance, including discouraging direct to consumer testing for adult-onset neurological disorders like Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Additional suggestions include:

Changes to Healthcare Delivery: “The Huntington’s disease testing protocol was based on research protocols and developed at a time when genetic counselors were few in number,” shares Uhlmann.

Previous guidance recommended a multidisciplinary team of practitioners, requiring multiple appointments. Uhlmann and the authors note the significant growth of the genetic counselor workforce with licensure in many states and the fact that genetic counselors independently see patients for predictive genetic counseling and testing.

The testing protocol also stipulated in-person visits and a blood sample for genetic testing. Updates need to incorporate virtual visits and home collection options of saliva and cheek swab samples.

Screening Calls: Uhlmann said another protocol update is needed for the recommendation that genetic counselors call patients prior to scheduling an appointment to explain the testing process and to discuss having desired insurance coverage (e.g., life) prior to testing in addition to obtaining an abbreviated family history and requesting records. A follow-up call within one week was stipulated after receiving results.

These recommendations are generally no longer routinely feasible given demands on genetic counselors’ time with higher patient volumes, increased genetic testing and billing requirements, said Uhlmann.

Alternatives for providing pre-visit information are provided by the authors along with the recommendations to make post-result calls optional and less specific on timing.

Mental Health: The 2016 Huntington’s testing guidance advised that patients’ mental health be assessed for depression, anxiety and suicidality prior to testing. The authors note that research has shown that generally patients have few adverse mental health outcomes following testing and so a therapist assessment should be offered but not required unless there is concern the patient is at high risk for adverse psychological outcomes.

Changes to Health Records: How we handle health records has changed, said Uhlmann. Previously, there were paper charts and therefore patients concerned about stigma or discrimination based on family history of Huntington’s could stipulate who amongst their care team had access to their records. Guidance needs to be updated to incorporate the widespread use of electronic health records and the fact that clinicians caring for patients have unrestricted access to chart information.

Additionally, the 21st Century Cures Act, instituted in the U.S. in 2021, made medical test results readily available to patients, with results viewable in their portal even before review by a clinician.

“Now when I counsel patients, I say, ‘even though test results are available, please do not view until we see you’,” said Uhlmann. Ready access to test results and the recommendation to delay viewing should be added to the guidance, she said.

Reproductive Options: As access to abortion and potential IVF changes throughout the country, the authors suggest updating genetic testing protocols to note that changing legislation could potentially impact reproductive options and management of a pregnancy.

Why update now?

“The Huntington’s disease genetic testing protocol has been a model for other autosomal dominant conditions, including ALS, ataxias, frontotemporal dementia and early onset Alzheimer’s disease and has been adapted for hereditary cancers and other late-onset genetic conditions. Therefore, the need to update extends beyond Huntington’s disease,” says Uhlmann.

Uhlmann and colleagues also recently wrote a commentary calling for an update on guidance for late-onset Alzheimer’s disease genetic testing and included key educational content to provide to patients.

The APOE ε4 allele is the strongest risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and testing is recommended in symptomatic individuals before prescribing anti-amyloid therapies because of increased risk for significant adverse side effects.

When an APOE ε4 allele is identified, this means that children and siblings will have a 50 percent risk to have the ε4 allele. Currently, APOE testing is not clinically available to asymptomatic individuals which leaves interested individuals with direct-to-consumer testing without clinician involvement.

According to Uhlmann and colleagues, “Though historically, APOE testing has not been recommended for asymptomatic individuals, we believe it is time to reconsider for individuals who have a first-degree affected relative and/or known APOE ε4 in the family.”

“Overall, the results from predictive genetic testing can be informative for life decisions, potentially impact care and are needed for determining eligibility for research and clinical trials. As advances are made with gene-based therapies, at-risk individuals are going to want to have genetic testing to get access to therapy in a timely manner, so we need this process to be updated and more streamlined.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Additional authors: Jill S. Goldman, Jamie C. Fong, Weiyi Mu, Laynie Dratch, Amanda K. Chan

Papers cited: “40+ years of the Huntington disease predictive genetic testing

protocol: Recommendations for an update.” Journal of Genetic Testing, DOI: 10.1002/jgc4.70226.

“Now is the time: the need to update guidance to expand access to APOE genetic testing,” Frontiers in Dementia. DOI: 10.3389/frdem.2026.1808512.

Sign up for Health Lab newsletters today . Get medical tips from top experts and learn about new scientific discoveries every week.

Sign up for the Health Lab Podcast . Add us wherever you listen to your favorite shows.

—

Previously Published on michiganmedicine.org with Creative Commons License

***

–

The world is changing fast. We help you keep up.

We’ll send you 1 post, 3x per week.

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock