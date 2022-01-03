Are You Aware of the Good Bones in Your Life?

What does it mean when someone says that a house has good bones? According to an article in moving.com, it means the following:

“In general, a home with ‘good bones’ is considered to be a good home with the potential to be a great home. It typically describes a fixer-upper or some sort of neglected house (think: diamond in the rough) that features quality, well-made construction — hence the good bones meaning.”

Realtors know that not every house is in perfect condition. While the overall structure of the house may be sound, there are often flaws and needed improvements.

“Every spirit makes its house, and we can give a shrewd guess from the house to the inhabitant.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson

Buyers weigh the shortcomings of a house against its good bones and then negotiate with the seller. Of course, the positive aspects of a house may extend beyond its underlying structure.

Proximity to good schools, neighborhood crime, and the weather are all factors in deciding on a new home. But beyond external factors and fixable flaws, what we all want is a house with good bones. A sound structure we can rely on.

Improve it anyway

In 2016 Maggie Smith wrote a poem entitled “Good bones.” She wrote the poem in a coffee shop on a yellow legal pad. Little did she know how much her poem would resonate with people during the difficult year of 2016.

Three days before Smith’s poem was published in a literary journal, a gunman shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse night club in Orlando. Smith’s poem seemed to capture the troubled mood of people in 2016, and “Good bones” spread across the Internet and social media.

No doubt the poem resonates with people today, as we navigate a world-wide pandemic, social unrest, and political division. How do we tell our children about the bad things in life? The pain, suffering, injustice, and disillusionment.

Smith’s poem grapples with these questions, but it’s not meant to be pessimistic. Smith states in a Washington Post article that she doesn’t think she could write a poem about the world being beyond repair. She states:

My hope is that the poem is a call to improve it anyway.

Your character is what you really are

Individuals are a lot like houses. Some of us are in pretty good shape, while others are definitely fixer-uppers. People can overlook small flaws, so long as our underlying bones are good. A sound foundation trumps a bad paint job.

Similar to houses located in a good school district or near the ocean, we too may have positive, external qualities. Perhaps we are financially well off or highly respected in our field.

“Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.” -John Wooden

But in the end, it’s our bones that matter more than amenities. Our sturdy character and reliable word. This is what attracts people of character. Superficial people fall for appearance or money, but those with depth look for good bones.

The cracks in my life

Realtors will tell you how important “staging” is to sell a house. A new paint job, basic landscaping, decluttering, and open windows to let the light in can go a long way in making a house more attractive to buyers.

But then there’s the home inspection. An expert comes in to look more deeply at the house. It’s foundation, roof, electrical, and more. Basically, the bones of the house.

All the fancy furniture, new paint, and flower beds can’t make up for a cracked foundation or systemic electrical flaws. Bad bones are bad bones, in houses and people.

Like the twice-divorced man in the Ferrari, who doesn’t want to tell you he’s a cheater. Or that he’s mortgaged to the hilt, and his sports car is a lease. As the cowboys say, he’s “all hat and no cattle.” No good bones.

“I let people see the cracks in my life. We can’t be phony. We’ve got to keep it real.” -Charles R. Swindoll

Well-adjusted people aren’t afraid to let you see their superficial flaws, because they know that their character is sound. They know they’ve got good bones.

A house into a home

Some people are lucky. They are raised by amazing parents and families that show them love and teach them character. Their personalities and ethics are built upon a sound foundation. And thus, they have good bones.

Others are less fortunate and must endure retrofits and costly rebuilds. But if their hearts truly desire, they can have good bones too.

Beyond our good bones, there are external good bones in our lives as well. Namely, our health, loved ones, and passions. Sometimes we get lost in ambition or superficial desires and lose sight of these good bones in our lives.

If this is you, take a moment to consider your life without good health, loved ones, and your most cherished passions. I give thanks each day that I am healthy, loved by my family, and able to pursue my writing and artwork.

“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend.” -Melody Beattie

Gratitude for the external good bones of your life will strengthen the good bones of your character. We make our lives beautiful by inviting gratitude into our hearts. By truly seeing the good things in our lives.

Yes, there will be hardships and pain. Just as a house endures wear and tear, so do we (physically and emotionally). But a strong foundation, our good bones, will sustain us through life.

Home is where the heart is, and when you’ve got good bones, people will be drawn to you like a warm fire in a country cottage. May your good bones remain sturdy, and that fire within your hearth forever burn bright.

Before you go

I’m John P. Weiss. I draw cartoons, paint, and write about life. Get my free weekly email here.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Artworks by John P. Weiss