Are You Embarrassed by Your Love Letter Skills? Here’s What to Do

Most men don’t actually know how to make it a successful date. Even if you try your best, there’s something, she is not gonna tell you.

So here I am.

You won’t believe it, but it all depends on your imagination. Even if I say it out loud, girls may relate or disagree, but yes I will try my best to be true to my heart.

Boys do a lot to convince their girls that they love them. But at last, it’s obviously demotivating to see your girl complaining about more love.

But actually…

She is not demanding more love, she wants you to love the way she wants. She is not demanding, she is just trying to express something in an indirect way.

And that’s why we say, it’s difficult to understand women 😅.

Here are a few things that work for me, and I am sure they will work with most other girls too —

Give her flowers and surprise her with them when she is not expecting. Not necessary you buy them daily, just bring her any flower you see when you return home.

Write small letters, not necessarily you write big ones. I feel connected instantly when I see a handwritten message from my tie pie. Girls are emotional and they love it.

If she is a foodie like me 😁, gift her with tasty food. You can make it at home and surprise her with them. She is gonna love it.

Listen to her when she is bitching, and if possible 😄play the role of her bestie. You also do bitching with her and she will vibe with you instantly.

When she is saying something and waiting for you to reply 😆, you say YES YOU ARE Right, agree with her, and then softly express your thoughts, she will feel good.

I hope it will help you out 😘. Tell me in the comments if you think it will work or not with your girl.

