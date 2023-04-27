Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Are You Embarrassed by Your Love Letter Skills? Here’s What to Do

Are You Embarrassed by Your Love Letter Skills? Here’s What to Do

You never know your romantic vibe.

by Leave a Comment

 

Most men don’t actually know how to make it a successful date. Even if you try your best, there’s something, she is not gonna tell you.

So here I am.

You won’t believe it, but it all depends on your imagination. Even if I say it out loud, girls may relate or disagree, but yes I will try my best to be true to my heart.

Boys do a lot to convince their girls that they love them. But at last, it’s obviously demotivating to see your girl complaining about more love.

But actually…

She is not demanding more love, she wants you to love the way she wants. She is not demanding, she is just trying to express something in an indirect way.

And that’s why we say, it’s difficult to understand women 😅.

Here are a few things that work for me, and I am sure they will work with most other girls too —

  • Give her flowers and surprise her with them when she is not expecting. Not necessary you buy them daily, just bring her any flower you see when you return home.
  • Write small letters, not necessarily you write big ones. I feel connected instantly when I see a handwritten message from my tie pie. Girls are emotional and they love it.
  • If she is a foodie like me 😁, gift her with tasty food. You can make it at home and surprise her with them. She is gonna love it.
  • Listen to her when she is bitching, and if possible 😄play the role of her bestie. You also do bitching with her and she will vibe with you instantly.
  • When she is saying something and waiting for you to reply 😆, you say YES YOU ARE Right, agree with her, and then softly express your thoughts, she will feel good.

 

I hope it will help you out 😘. Tell me in the comments if you think it will work or not with your girl.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex ..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything


—–

Photo credit: Mia Harvey on Unsplash

 

About Debika Kumari

My name is Debika Kumari and I love to write about anything that interests me. Stuff like food, cooking, life, pets, and Asia too. I am a mother of my 16 pets and I love them all.

Most of my essays can be on food and cooking because I am a big fan of food and taste. I love trying food with taste and uniqueness. But I also love to sprinkle in love for my pets in my stories.

Because life is too short to run behind on money, I love spending time with my pets and I don't want to be boring at all. On the other hand, I love smiling at people, and spreading happiness through my stories is my next goal.

I love my friends and family and want to give my pets a happy and safe future. Plus my future goal is to create a home for needy stray animals. Medium is just another great platform where I can write my heart out…

Connect with me on Twitter and we can share a lovely connection between us. Thank you for taking out valuable time and coming here

Me at the middle…

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x