Are You Experiencing COVID-19 Psychosis?

Are You Experiencing COVID-19 Psychosis?

Social distancing has created relational claustrophobia.

I keep hearing stories…

… my kids are driving me nuts.

… my wife is killing me.

…. how am I gonna get through this Corona madness with my family?

And with that, comes COVID-19 psychosis. Not actual psychosis, but feels like it.

Clients are asking me how to deal.

And more often than not, I am teaching them the drama triangle.

The drama triangle is a way we get hooked into one of three roles.

The Victim.
The Rescuer.
And The Perpetrator.  

When we get hooked into conflict with a partner, friend, or even a colleague, we often find ourselves in one of these three roles.

The healthy version of these roles take you from:

Victim to…  vulnerable.

Rescuer….   caring.

Perpetrator to….  assertive.

So when conflict happens, track the roles above in yourself and the healthy attributes as well.

I speak to it in more depth below.

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola specializes in helping individuals and couples cultivate energized and fulfilling partnership. He helps individuals attract who they seek (i.e. date more effectively), kill the voice of desperation and aloneness, and know the difference between a love that makes you big versus a love that makes you small. He teaches couples how to repair after conflict, cut unconscious cycles of projection and blame, communicate more responsibly, and to take risks to reignite passion and aliveness. Stuart has shared his expertise as a relationship coach, author, speaker, and facilitator throughout the world and wrote the #1 Amazon best-selling book “Fixing You Is Killing Me: A Conscious Roadmap To Knowing When To Save And When To Leave Your Relationship.” To learn more about Stuart’s work, visit https://www.stuartmotola.com/ .

