Are You Experiencing COVID-19 Psychosis?

I keep hearing stories…
… my kids are driving me nuts.
… my wife is killing me.
…. how am I gonna get through this Corona madness with my family?
Social distancing has created relational claustrophobia.
And with that, comes COVID-19 psychosis. Not actual psychosis, but feels like it.
Clients are asking me how to deal.
And more often than not, I am teaching them the drama triangle.
The drama triangle is a way we get hooked into one of three roles.
The Victim.
The Rescuer.
And The Perpetrator.
When we get hooked into conflict with a partner, friend, or even a colleague, we often find ourselves in one of these three roles.
The healthy version of these roles take you from:
Victim to… vulnerable.
Rescuer…. caring.
Perpetrator to…. assertive.
So when conflict happens, track the roles above in yourself and the healthy attributes as well.
I speak to it in more depth below.
—
Previously Published on stuartmotola.com
—
