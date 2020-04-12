Are You Experiencing COVID-19 Psychosis?

I keep hearing stories…

… my kids are driving me nuts.

… my wife is killing me.

…. how am I gonna get through this Corona madness with my family?

Social distancing has created relational claustrophobia.

And with that, comes COVID-19 psychosis. Not actual psychosis, but feels like it.

Clients are asking me how to deal.

And more often than not, I am teaching them the drama triangle.

The drama triangle is a way we get hooked into one of three roles.

The Victim.

The Rescuer.

And The Perpetrator.

When we get hooked into conflict with a partner, friend, or even a colleague, we often find ourselves in one of these three roles.

The healthy version of these roles take you from:

Victim to… vulnerable.

Rescuer…. caring.

Perpetrator to…. assertive.

So when conflict happens, track the roles above in yourself and the healthy attributes as well.

I speak to it in more depth below.

