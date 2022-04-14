Are You Looking for Love on Dating Apps? It’s a Meat Market Out There.

Ladies and gentleman on dating sites, get ready to see yourself on tonight’s all-you-can-eat-buffet menu.

Do you see any difference in the choices in the above three menus?

I’ll give you a minute…😊 Have a closer look. Then I’ll share my thoughts.

Most App Users Aren’t Wired To Use Apps In a Healthy Way

Yes…you may have met the love of your life on a dating app or you know plenty of couples who have become soulmates after meeting on dating apps. Dating apps can be great…but the majority of men and women on dating apps are not wired to use them in a healthy way. Dating apps are causing way more harm. Period.

I will keep it simple without psychological babble and without listing endless studies:

There is no difference in the menus above.

If you dine at an “All-You-Can-Eat” buffet restaurant, no one picks one lobster and leaves. No one picks one steak and leaves. No one just eats salad and ignores all the delicacies. When you are at this kind of restaurant buffet, men and women do not take one dish. You sample them all and go back for seconds and thirds and fourths till you get your money’s worth.

If you are a woman with a list of dating app potentials texting you on your smartphone, you are at that restaurant buffet.

If you are a man with a list of dating app potentials texting you on your smartphone, you are at that restaurant buffet.

The majority of human beings are greedy and curious by nature so we are wired to want to sample it all. Just as a person will try a sampling of all the delicacies at a buffet restaurant, a man or woman will also want to sample all the delicacies on a dating app — not in one sitting though: Sarah on Monday. Jen on Wednesday. Kelly on Friday…Darren on Monday. Tom on Wednesday. Lucas on Friday. But the list grows. And so the days and weeks of sampling potentials continue on in a never-ending loop for more. More delicacies from the menu are added to your potential list on your phone as long as you have that dating app on your phone. It never ends and your curiosity and greed never ends.

This applies to men and women looking for sex. “I fucked this person, so now I want to try this one next.” This also applies to men and women looking for love too. “We courted for a bit but there could be someone better, so now I want to try this next one.” Human beings are generally neither wired nor disciplined for turning away from unlimited options of delicacies staring before their eyes that are one easy click and swipe away.

Due to the addictive nature of dating apps, they are not healthy apps to keep on one’s phone. It is a rare scenario and quite unbelievable for anyone to download a dating app, start chatting with one potential partner, and then remove the dating app from your phone before a second or third or fourth potential pops up in your chat box.

If you are on the dating apps just looking to try new penis and new pussy aka “addicted to having sex with strangers until it becomes too real and deep,” stop reading here and continue your conquests. These next steps are for people seriously looking for love. If you are serious about finding love more efficiently and faster with this easy technology, yet bringing a more patient mentality of getting to know someone the way people used to get to know each other pre-internet like in the old days, try this and let me know how you go:

If you’ve just ended a relationship, take time off dating to spend time with yourself. Don’t rush to the next one. Wait till you feel better. It takes time to heal from rejection or for whatever reason your relationship ended. Be aware of the addictive nature of the dating app. Remind yourself that the design of the dating app stirs up greed, impatience and makes one think “there could always be someone better.” Accept that there will always be someone better but there will always be someone worse. So be patient and give plenty of time, attention and focus to anyone you court. Most importantly, bring this awareness up to the potential whom you are courting. If you both are serious about finding love, you both can have balls to talk about what you want early on. As a sign of trust and genuineness, you both agree to give each other a chance to get to know each other as people did more so in the “longer attention span” pre-internet old days. Verbally yes, but physical actions too: show each other your phones. No other potentials on the phone and no dating apps on the phone. Let each other see each other’s phones.

If you have a problem with not letting your loved one or friend hold your phone, let’s be real, you are hiding something. You are hiding other potentials. You are afraid the other person may see flirtatious texts with other people. You are afraid that the person will see gossipy texts. You are afraid the person will see nudie pics or porn. And so on.

If you can’t be real or genuine or open, and only be secretive, then you’re a red flag for your potentials who are serious about love. It’s like clearly seeing the patterns of a playboy and turning a blind eye on them, means you’re lying to yourself. Lying to yourself doesn’t set you free of the consequences of your actions. So it’s better to be aware of your behavior if you intend to set yourself up for success in dating.

If you want to find love in a faster amount of time, it’s time to get real, honest, genuine, patient and open with oneself and with others who can also agree to do the same. If you have a problem with that, enjoy your sex adventure conquests and die alone with a cat or dog.

Photo credit: iStock