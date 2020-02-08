Are You ‘Microdosing’ in Your Love Life? Find Out

(We’ve all done it. There’s a very high chance you are doing it right now.)

It’s called microdosing.

It’s when you like someone, and want more with them, but they’ve shown you (through their actions or their words) that they are not willing to give you more. They don’t want a relationship with you.

And yet, here you are, continuing to text them, speak to them on the phone, see them in person, and hook up with them.

If you can relate to this, watching this video is literally the most important thing you can do right now. And if someone you care about is in a pattern of microdosing someone right now, this video is the most important gift you could give to them, and could save them from a wasted life.

