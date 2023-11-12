Are You Reaping What You Sow in Your Intimacy?

You’re frustrated because you keep waiting for the blooming of flowers of which you have yet to sow the seeds.

Steve Maraboli

True intimacy (and even good sex) is not spontaneous.

It makes me think of farmers. They don’t just go out and harvest their crops. They spend a tremendous amount of time making sure everything is just right to ensure a good yield.

Think about it.

They prepare the soil. They choose the best seeds. They watch the weather. They irrigate. They weed.

They worry and they watch.

Instant results are neither expected nor desired.

How does your approach to intimacy stack up?

Many years ago, I read a statement that foreplay begins when the orgasm ends. But what does that mean?

If you’re only focused on the orgasm, you’re probably disappointed with your sex life. It probably doesn’t meet your expectations—either in quantity or quality.

Because, unlike a farmer, you aren’t creating the environment for success.

Real intimacy requires time and attention. Just like producing a bumper crop does.

This can be confusing because in the early days of a relationship sex is often easy and frequent.

But, over time, as the newness dies down, more attention and intention are necessary to have the kind of intimacy most couples want.

True intimacy is a function of the health of your relationship. If you are disconnected out of the bedroom, you will be disconnected in it.

And it takes clear and specific actions to create the proper relational foundation for intimacy.

This foundation includes emotional safety and emotional connection. If you have those two things, physical intimacy almost feels effortless. Without them, it’s often a struggle.

It also requires dedicated time. If all of your energy is focused away from your relationship, is it any wonder that your sex life is disappointing?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you only spend time connecting with your wife immediately before inviting her into the bedroom, you’re selling real intimacy short. And your marriage will suffer in the long run.

However, if you’re investing in your marriage on a daily basis, your return will reflect that as well.

—

Previously published on The Hero Husband Project

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

iStock image