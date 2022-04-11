Are You Still Following Your New Year’s Resolutions? Here’s Why Not

A New Year’s resolution gives us a clean slate, allowing us to pursue a goal with a clear conscience and renewed motivation. That said, motivation doesn’t last forever.

Once it disappears, we fall back into our old habits and forget we even made a resolution in the first place. So, what can we do about it? How can we set ourselves up for success?

Here are some reasons why you might have failed to follow your New Year’s resolutions and how you can address them.

1. Flagging Discipline

A lack of discipline is the most straightforward reason why your resolution failed. You didn’t have the self-control to stick with the plan once your motivation ran out. That doesn’t mean you’re unruly or disorderly in other parts of your life. You just haven’t attained the right level of discipline to achieve that specific goal.

You need to find a way to stay strong once the temporary motivation disappears and rely on self-control. Here are some tricks to help you:

Put your goals where you can see them

Remind yourself why you started

Go public with your goals

Get friends and other tools — recovery apps, coaches and trainers — to keep you on track.

Discipline does not develop overnight. You didn’t become a new person when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve. It will take time to improve your self-control, but holding yourself accountable when you make mistakes is a great start.

2. Unclear Goals

Many people’s resolutions fail because they’re not specific enough. Their resolutions are vague, with no endpoint or clear course of action. You can’t expect to reach your goal if you don’t know the path and can’t see the finish line. Resolving to “save money” doesn’t give you enough direction. You need to be more specific.

Instead, set a quantifiable goal in a fixed time frame. Using the same example, you might resolve to save an extra $100 each month. This resolution gives you a number to strive for and a deadline to meet. It establishes a much-needed sense of urgency that unclear objectives don’t have. You can see the finish line.

Having an end in sight allows you to identify obstacles and opportunities on the road ahead. How does saving $100 a month fit into your long-term plans? Can you still pay off your debts? How can you work that number into your current budget? From there, you can find ways to lower your expenses and turn your resolution into a reality. Setting a specific goal helps all the surrounding details fall into place.

3. Negative Framing

People also set themselves up for failure by negatively framing their resolutions. They say they want to stop eating junk food or use their cell phones less often. This mistake casts a cloud of negativity over the resolution and makes it an annoying chore. It makes people think they need to avoid something, but they just need to pursue something different.

Seek healthier alternatives rather than hiding from junk food. Replace your cellphone with a new hobby to keep your hands occupied, such as reading or knitting. Your resolution should be positive and proactive, not negative and reactive.

4. Thinking Over Doing

Although specificity is important, you don’t want to obsess over the details too much. You might overwhelm yourself and experience a quick burnout. Overthinking doesn’t bring you closer to your goal anyway. For example, you might put together a complex workout and diet plan, but they won’t do you any good if you don’t go to the gym.

Start with one day of action. You don’t have to follow a plan or consult any resources — just work on your resolution for one day. Then do it again, again and again until you no longer have to think about doing it. Solidifying a habit takes an average of 66 days of consistent action. You can commit yourself to two months.

5. The Expectation of Immediate Results

Many of us expect immediate results when we start something new. When they don’t appear, we get frustrated and abandon the resolution before it can gain momentum. This impatience primarily stems from our brain’s natural functions. We would rather get instant gratification than sacrifice temporary comforts for long-term sustainability.

Our goals don’t abide by those rules. Any worthwhile improvement takes time and effort to complete. Stop focusing on the end result and consider the task at hand. Use those disciplinary tactics we mentioned earlier to hold yourself accountable and stick to the plan.

Stop Delaying, Start Doing

These New Year’s resolution problems look different, but they have the same outcome: delay. They keep you from fulfilling your commitment, whether it’s a lack of discipline, unclear goals or other pitfalls. Stop letting these fixable issues get in the way of your progress. Hold yourself accountable and take real action.

