Are You Stuck or Are You Procrastinating: 4 Brilliant Ways To Get Unstuck

“Stuck-ness” is distinct from procrastination.

Procrastination is waiting to act on a decision that has already been made. Being stuck is the inability to make the decision at all.

Being stuck negatively affects productivity and leadership effectiveness.

Leadership requires the ability to make decisions. What limits a leader’s effectiveness is the experience of feeling stuck. Should I or shouldn’t I? If I do this, then that might happen, but if I do that then this could happen.

Four ways to get unstuck:

1. Be willing to be wrong

Give up the need to be right if you want to move forward.

Ask yourself if the fear of making a decision is related to the need for other people’s approval or the desire to avoid judgment.

2. Seek additional information

You don’t have to be the smartest person in the room, you just need to know smart people.

Other leaders have faced similar situations. Stay out of arguments with yourself and with others by seeking facts and expertise.

3. Take one small action

Get off the merry-go-round. Your one action might be to schedule a meeting, even without having all the information. Your action might be to invest 45 minutes searching for a relevant piece of information.

4. Set a deadline

Use a timer for small deadlines when you feel overwhelmed with tasks. For example, if I have an article to write or even a bigger project, I set my timer for 30 minutes to see what I can accomplish in a short time.

Focused time helps you execute and move forward.

The better your decision-making, the better your leadership.

Being stuck is a sign of internal resistance.

What’s your takeaway from Marlene’s guest post?

Bio:

Marlene Chism is a consultant, international speaker, and the author of “Stop Workplace Drama” (Wiley 2011), “No-Drama Leadership” (Bibliomotion 2015) and the forthcoming book From Conflict to Courage (Berrett-Koehler 2022). She is a recognized expert on the LinkedIn Global Learning platform. Connect with Chism via LinkedIn or at MarleneChism.com

