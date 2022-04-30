Are You Suffering in Silence?

Nan Wise, Ph.D., had worked as a psychotherapist for many years, and consistently saw her clients dealing with and trying to understand why they felt burned-out, angry, depressed, or uninterested in activities in their lives. Anxiety, depression, suicide, and acts of violence have been at an all-time high for the past 15 years for people all over the country. The pandemic and its aftermath have made these concerns even more prevalent today, but what can we do about it?

“Like the proverbial frog that doesn’t notice that his warm bath is gradually heading toward the boiling point, we have become so habituated to anhedonia that we don’t adequately recognize its presence.” — Nan Wise, PhD

Anhedonia means, “the inability to feel pleasure” and when working with her clients, Dr. Wise saw it stealing their propensity for joy, robbing them of their sensual delight, and blocking them from pleasure in several areas of their lives. It’s not that her patients hated their lives, it’s just that they started to notice that their moods’ and outlook on life were flatter and less colorful. They saw themselves as “more anxious”, “depressed”, and “more irritable” than they used to be.

I personally have felt anhedonia myself and what really stood out to me while reading her findings was when she spoke with her patients and asked them the standard questions “how’s your health, your work, your relationships, and your sex life?”, they really clammed up on the last one. I mean, “How’s your sex life?” is a personal question, but as a society, we really put a lot of shame, fear, and strong opinions on our sexuality.

We all know on a subconscious level that sex does have significance in our lives. In her book, “Why Sex Matters”, Dr. Wise brings exciting evidence to this when she worked with her therapy patients to get to the root of the real issues that were causing them so much heartache in their everyday lives. No, it wasn’t by prescribing them to have sex to relax. It was after they started talking about their sex life and lack of it, that they were actually able to get to the pain points of why they were in therapy in the first place and at a quicker pace than in other sessions when they did not discuss sex.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Why It’s Important to Talk About Our Sex Lives

Opening up about the reality of our sex lives prods us to ask more questions and potentially see other areas that might need some attention. Being vulnerable in this way helps us discover places and feelings that we might have otherwise been less interested in exploring within ourselves. Dr. Wise thinks that ‘core emotions’ have something to do with this phenomenon.

Our core emotions include our negative feelings like fear, anger, and sadness, all of which are defense emotions that help us stay away or become aware of the danger, and the affiliative ones that include lust, care, and play, are just as important emotions that drive us.

Dr. Wise discusses that: “[a]nother primary emotional drive — called seeking — interacts with both the defense and affiliative emotions and sends us out into the world to secure our basic needs. Together these neural systems forge the basis for our emotional minds, as it were. And although we always know what is on our minds, we don’t always know which mind we are in — are we stuck in the basement? Unaware of our midlevel mind’s automatic behaviors? Or are we using our top brain to its full potential?”

What she is talking about is, that when we don’t know what the root cause is, we can’t fully understand why we are feeling or acting the way that we are. So if we are not having the sex that we want, it might be more than a hormonal reason, as she has found that when doing trials with her patients. It’s usually due to unrealistic expectations, not fulfilling what we have desired for ourselves, or not being able to enjoy what we have or what we have accomplished. She and her colleagues have concluded that even if sexual problems vary, “they are some of the most common psychological disorders affecting the general population.”

Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash

According to Shervin Assari, a researcher of human behavior, people are avoiding having sex for many different reasons which negatively impact our psyche and are linked to relationship problems, anxiety, depression, and distress. This may affect women more than men, due to several different factors that range from sexual trauma, fear of pregnancy, or low sexual desire. For men, it was mainly lack of opportunity or fear of performance. For both men and women, however, research has shown that medical problems are the main reasons for sex avoidance in general.

To me, this is similar to having an injury that we have been ignoring that has been causing us discomfort. After we get to the doctor, they may actually find that the reason we have been having pain in our lower back is actually that we injured our hip. It’s not that we are being lazy or ignorant, it’s that we know that there might be a lot of hard work and pain involved, so might as well put it off a little longer until it becomes a “real problem.” But I am telling you, lack of sex and speaking about it is a real problem!

Assari agrees by saying, “[f]ew people talk with their doctors about their sexual problems. At least half of all medical visits do not address sexual issues. Embarrassment, cultural and religious factors, and lack of time may hold some doctors back from asking about the sex lives of their patients. Some doctors feel that addressing sexual issues creates too much closeness to the patient. Others think talking about sexuality will take too much time.”

There was an example given that, “patients with arthritis and low back pain need information and advice from their health care provider about recommended intercourse positions so as to avoid pain.” Talking about how we function in regular life can assist all of us in gaining larger health strides and help us age and develop normally.

How Biology, Psychology, and Socialization Factor Into Our Overall Health

Nowadays, Dr. Nan Wise has taken her knowledge and insight from her years in psychotherapy and has applied it to her work in neuroscience where she studies and validates the importance of human sexuality. She first started working as a psychotherapist, then as a sex therapist, and is currently studying “sex” as a neuroscientist in one of the only two labs that are willing to study the “Big O”. She is on a mission to see how biology, psychology, and socialization factor into our sexual and more importantly, our overall well-being.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***