Are You Winning? If You’re Keeping Score in Your Relationship You’re Not

A guy once told me about the advice his father-in-law gave him on his wedding day.

“Let her get away with some things. Tell her she’s right even if she’s not. Later, when you mess up, you’ve got ammunition. That’s how you win in a relationship.”

He told me he remembered thinking that advice didn’t seem particularly healthy, but what did he know as a newlywed. Perhaps the wisdom of it would become clear later.

However, he later discovered that it was his instincts rather than his FIL’s advice that he should have trusted.

Why You Lose When You Keep Score

Relationships aren’t games, nor are they made better through skilled gamesmanship or an overly competitive attitude.

Not sure what I mean? Think about it. When you’re competing in any game (football, soccer, Jeopardy, etc.), you’re not,

Marveling at the skill of your opponent

Appreciating how they’re playing

Or,

Applauding when they get points.

In fact, the nature of a game is either win or lose, A vs. B. If you’re A and looking at your partner as your opponent (B), that’s contradictory to the partnership and teamwork you’re supposed to create in a healthy relationship.

That said, every so often, competition seems to sneak its way into nearly all relationships. Occasionally, it can make things interesting and push you each to be better. But when competing in a relationship goes too far, and partners keep score, no one wins.

Keeping score of things like,

Each time you’re right, and they’re wrong.

Your career wins vs. their losses.

The number of times the kids think you’re the best parent rather than your partner.

Their screw-ups vs. yours

How many chores you’ve done vs. how many they’ve done.

Who’s spent money on what and how much.

only serves to create division within your relationship by keeping a constant spotlight on the negative aspects of your partner. This then fuels regular criticisms and defensive behavior.

I’ve even known couples who’ve kept score on how many times they’ve each been sick and who did the most caretaking. Going one step further, I once worked with a couple who kept score of their sex life, specifically who had the last orgasm.

Taking turns on things like chores or bills is much different than keeping score. And something as intimate as sex shouldn’t ever fall into a competitive category.

Making everything a competition means eventually you and/or your partner will become,

Exhausted with the “game” and constant opposition and competition.

Jaded and cynical with one another.

Lost in a cycle of negative communication.

As a result, it will become harder and harder to view your partner as a partner, rather than the competition, which leads to persistent arguing and loneliness.

Sound good? Probably not.

Why Some People Naturally Keep Score

Scorekeeping isn’t unusual. Many people find themselves prone to keeping a mental score sheet. There are some common reasons for this such as,

Level-checking. Mental tick marks of our accomplishments vs. those of others of a similar socio-economic level help us gauge our relative progress and success.

Mental tick marks of our accomplishments vs. those of others of a similar socio-economic level help us gauge our relative progress and success. Validation. Some who keep score do this to prove their worth and feel better about themselves.

Some who keep score do this to prove their worth and feel better about themselves. Defense mechanism. “You can’t be mad at me, replace me, live without me, because look what I’ve done.”

“You can’t be mad at me, replace me, live without me, because look what I’ve done.” Narcissism. Then there are those who require continual praise and recognition, so they keep a list of all they do vs. those around them.

No matter the motivation for scorekeeping, it doesn’t have a place in a successful relationship.

In a Relationship Effort, Not Scorekeeping Is How You Earn a Trophy

Although unhealthy and a catalyst for problems, keeping score doesn’t mean you don’t love each other. The father-in-law referenced above has been married to his wife for 50 years and it’s clear to all who see them that he loves her.

But loving someone and experiencing the happiest, healthiest version of a relationship with them don’t always go together.

One of the biggest issues with scorekeeping is that it destroys trust and the ability to be vulnerable with your mate leaving partners feeling emotionally unsafe. When you think every slip-up is being cataloged by your partner you’re less likely to be honest with them, more likely to begin hiding your mistakes, and worst of all, just stop trying.

And we all make mistakes. In a long-term relationship your partner will have a front-row seat to witness nearly every mistake you make. These mistakes come in all forms.

Forgetting important dates.

Being occasionally insensitive or mean.

Not doing your fair share around the house.

Making mistakes with money.

Experiencing setbacks at work.

Offending someone.

Of course, these are broad categories and only some of the ways we can mess up.

The most crucial part of any mistake you make is how you correct it. And in a relationship, the next most important thing is how your partner reacts to it.

Keeping a mental tally of how your partner screwed up and holding it over their head at any point isn’t productive. Instead, recognizing your partner’s effort in fixing their mistakes and being caring in the process is how you each win.

For the same reason, keeping track of your positives and using them as a weapon against your partner is also a poor choice. Starting a tit-for-tat argument over how often you’ve washed the dishes vs. your partner won’t create a positive environment.

If the Relationship Doesn’t Get the Points, You Both Lose

Many partners fail to realize that when you keep score in a relationship, someone wins, which means someone loses. To take it one step further, if you are taking any satisfaction in winning, then, intentionally or not, you’re experiencing some satisfaction in your partner losing.

Does taking satisfaction in your partner losing sound healthy? Of course not.

Keeping score prioritizes the individual and not the relationship. When the focus is on one person over the other, the relationship loses.

What’s the solution? Start looking for ways to make the relationship what gets the points rather than either one of the people in it.

What does that look like?

Improving communication.

Finding ways to support each other better.

Making more of an effort and appreciating efforts made.

Seeing the good in your partner rather than their mistakes.

Basically, anything that makes things better for both of you. In other words, the work you each put in should put points in the relationship column, not the player.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post is republished on Medium.

—

Photo credit: iStock