Are Your Exes Coming Out of the Woodwork?

The text message came after my last dinner guests had left, from the very last dinner party for the foreseeable future.
“Are you switching over to web-based practice?” he texted.
We hadn’t spoken in four months. Before that, it had been years. And when we did speak four months earlier, it wasn’t all rainbows and lollipops. So my initial reaction was WTF.
I sent back my typical smart ass reply.
“Not unless clients ask for it. Or if they cough,” I texted.
His answer was, “Resend me your email address and I’ll send you the letter I sent to all my clients today.”
By then, I was all aquiver with anticipation.
But was I really? No. Actually, I felt like a kid whose parent is telling them what to do. I ranted about it to my roommate. But, I did want to know the best platform I could use for virtual counseling.
So I read the letter he had written to his clients. Oh yeah, he’s a therapist, too.
And, damn it, it was a good letter. He is older than I, and he was taking the pandemic extremely seriously. I hadn’t quite gotten there yet. Remember the dinner party?
So I downloaded the HIPPA compliant web-based counseling program he recommended, Doxy.me, and alerted my clients. It’s working beautifully. I really hate it when he’s right.
It may be a sign of the apocalypse.
Or at least that’s how it may feel to you when an ex reaches out during the pandemic. If, like me, contact has been very limited for years at a time, it can feel quite jarring.
Who are the exes who reach out? What are their motives?
- One who genuinely cares about you. If that’s who they are, you may have been in some form of contact before the disaster. If not, below is the likely reason they are reaching out now.
- Someone you have longed to hear from. Perhaps you’ve even had fantasies about getting back together. One whose Caller I.D., voice or text, DOES cause you to feel all aquiver.
- Someone whose loneliness is being felt and acknowledged in isolation. Perhaps before, they had kept too busy to feel lonely. Plus, their options to meet new people are no longer available. They hope you are.
- An ex with Narcissistic Personality Disorder.
- An abusive ex.
Disasters, such as COVID-19, or any other type that affects us all, jolt people into reaching out to others from their past.
The sudden awareness of our own mortality and that of others makes human connection seem vital. It also makes the need to reach back to an ex seem urgent. Contacts by each of these types of exes listed above should be handled differently.
What are the best ways to respond when our Caller I.D. flashes a blast from the past?
If your ex is one who genuinely cares about you, you may already know that from previous contact. But if there’s been radio silence for awhile, and they contact you now, it’s still might be an authentic connection. Disasters, such as COVID-19, or any other type that affects us all, jolt people into reaching out to others from their past or present.
When a relationship ends through no particular bad behavior on either part, then loving feelings often still exist. In this case, it can be healing for both to start a conversation. Communicating may lead to better closure, friendship, or even a renewed relationship. If it becomes too painful, you can gently set a boundary and bow out.
How you respond is trickier when seeing the name of the ex starts your heart racing, and sets the butterflies free in your stomach. This can happen with the ex who got away. Sometimes this ex realizes that feelings of love and concern have been there all along. The abrupt reminder of mortality sparks buried feelings. But you still have to decide your response.
If you’ve been hurt by this ex before, tread carefully. The jittery feeling you have when you see their name might be the bonding agent oxytocin pumping through your body, or it might be adrenaline from fear.
Tune into your body and emotions to determine which. If the fear of abandonment (again) overrides the butterflies, say that to them up front. From there, guard your heart. Guarding your heart could mean saying goodbye again to this ex. Or it could mean giving a relationship a chance, but with your very strong boundaries in place.
If they are reaching out because they suddenly feel lonely in isolation, and you want to respond, first, check your own loneliness. Many of us feel lonely right now, and that’s not a good reason to consider a renewed relationship with someone you weren’t compatible with before. It’s tempting to think that other issues fade away in a health or other crisis, but they don’t. Still, if your interest in resuming communication with a lonely ex isn’t based solely on your or their loneliness, maybe those issues can be put into perspective now.
If your ex is someone who fits the diagnosis of Narcissistic Personality Disorder, be very aware, that in isolation, their narcissistic supply of attention and adoration is running low. That feels like death to them. These types of exes will contact you in hopes of re-filling the bottomless well of their narcissism.
If you choose to respond at all, remember that any conversation will revert back to them. Reaching out to you might come from their own form and definition of caring, but don’t let that fool you into believing the communication will continue in a healthy way, spark a reunion, or focus on you and your needs for long.
Abusive narcissists, or abusers of any type, should be blocked. Run, don’t walk, to the various platforms where you have a social media presence, and BLOCK them. They are using the fears we are all facing to try to reel you back in. They will reach out to anyone and everyone who can confirm they are still here and important. Or they are bored and want to push your buttons. Make a list of all the reasons you are apart in the first place. Disasters won’t change any of that, or their nature.
My own ex and I talked for twenty minutes the following night, after a tough day of each of us shepherding clients through their anxiety. I made him laugh, often, which was rare. He made me laugh, which was what he used to do. He was the designated comedian in the relationship, but I’m a top writer in Humor on Medium now. So there. We’ve texted dark humor memes, and inspirational writings, including our own, back and forth occasionally since.
Our original relationship was all smoke and mirrors. Unfortunately for me, even after years of therapy, I carried a torch of sorts. For a stupidly long time.
So while it felt both familiar and strange to talk with him, it didn’t make me want to pick up the torch and light it again. In fact, it may be the first time, in our incredibly long time of non-interaction and interaction, that I didn’t feel any major emotion.
Love is so much more than romantic love.
Romantic love is often giddy, haphazardly following the oxytocin highway to relationship before reality sets in. It’s also more than the complete devastation of breaking up and “losing” the other person. That’s fear of abandonment, and a wound to the ego, not love. We don’t ever own or belong to another person, anyway.
Real, lasting love is caring. It starts with self-love, knowing what is best for us and our own happiness. Romantic love often clouds that.
Real love may show up during an unprecedented crisis such as this pandemic. It may even show up during whatever is considered a normal crisis. However, remember that facing our mortality can bring out both the best and worst of us.
Real love is wanting the best for the other person, even if they didn’t think what’s best for them was staying with you. Or even if you decide it isn’t best for you to be with them again now.
