Are Your Exes Coming Out of the Woodwork?

What are the best ways to respond when our Caller I.D. flashes a blast from the past?

If your ex is one who genuinely cares about you, you may already know that from previous contact. But if there’s been radio silence for awhile, and they contact you now, it’s still might be an authentic connection. Disasters, such as COVID-19, or any other type that affects us all, jolt people into reaching out to others from their past or present.

When a relationship ends through no particular bad behavior on either part, then loving feelings often still exist. In this case, it can be healing for both to start a conversation. Communicating may lead to better closure, friendship, or even a renewed relationship. If it becomes too painful, you can gently set a boundary and bow out.

How you respond is trickier when seeing the name of the ex starts your heart racing, and sets the butterflies free in your stomach. This can happen with the ex who got away. Sometimes this ex realizes that feelings of love and concern have been there all along. The abrupt reminder of mortality sparks buried feelings. But you still have to decide your response.

If you’ve been hurt by this ex before, tread carefully. The jittery feeling you have when you see their name might be the bonding agent oxytocin pumping through your body, or it might be adrenaline from fear.

Tune into your body and emotions to determine which. If the fear of abandonment (again) overrides the butterflies, say that to them up front. From there, guard your heart. Guarding your heart could mean saying goodbye again to this ex. Or it could mean giving a relationship a chance, but with your very strong boundaries in place.

If they are reaching out because they suddenly feel lonely in isolation, and you want to respond, first, check your own loneliness. Many of us feel lonely right now, and that’s not a good reason to consider a renewed relationship with someone you weren’t compatible with before. It’s tempting to think that other issues fade away in a health or other crisis, but they don’t. Still, if your interest in resuming communication with a lonely ex isn’t based solely on your or their loneliness, maybe those issues can be put into perspective now.

If your ex is someone who fits the diagnosis of Narcissistic Personality Disorder, be very aware, that in isolation, their narcissistic supply of attention and adoration is running low. That feels like death to them. These types of exes will contact you in hopes of re-filling the bottomless well of their narcissism.

If you choose to respond at all, remember that any conversation will revert back to them. Reaching out to you might come from their own form and definition of caring, but don’t let that fool you into believing the communication will continue in a healthy way, spark a reunion, or focus on you and your needs for long.

Abusive narcissists, or abusers of any type, should be blocked. Run, don’t walk, to the various platforms where you have a social media presence, and BLOCK them. They are using the fears we are all facing to try to reel you back in. They will reach out to anyone and everyone who can confirm they are still here and important. Or they are bored and want to push your buttons. Make a list of all the reasons you are apart in the first place. Disasters won’t change any of that, or their nature.