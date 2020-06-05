Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Armed White “Freedom Fighters” Protesting COVID-19 Lockdown vs. “Thugs” Protesting Police Brutality

Armed White “Freedom Fighters” Protesting COVID-19 Lockdown vs. “Thugs” Protesting Police Brutality

Protests often turn violent because of police instigation.

by Leave a Comment

 

Do you remember this from a few weeks ago?

These men were ready to overthrow the government over the tyranny of quarantine. Where are they now that the Police State is in full force?

Did these armed white men meet resistance from police or the National Guard even though they were clearly threatening violence?

Compare that to this incredible example of blatant police brutality in Utah:

ABC4 News captures police officer armed in protest gear pushing down man with cane

Below is a screen capture of the man as he is being knocked down. The above link contains the footage.

SCREEN CAPTURE

The SLC Police Chief said the incident was “inappropriate” and then went on to compliment his force for how they are handling “a terrible situation with courage.”

It is easy to have “courage” when you are armed and have legal authority to use force. The protestors are the ones with real courage.

.

Where is the understanding that this kind of behavior is exactly what is being protested?

Where is the understanding that this behavior is what turns Protests into Riots?

Where is the understanding that the police are at fault?

A few weeks ago Utah politician Phil Lyman said that he doesn’t wear a face mask out of an act of “defiance.”

“Resist tyranny when it starts, not when it has taken over every aspect of your life,” said Lyman, speaking about face masks.

Very easy for a white Utah politician to say, indeed. Where is your resistance to tyranny now, you fucking hypocritical coward?

His quotes are from the following article:

As the Navajo Nation battles a COVID-19 onslaught, some Utah leaders cry conspiracy

Anybody who has lived in Utah knows that the Mormon Church virtually controls the entire state and has for Utah’s entire history.

Mormons feel that they have often been the victims of state-sanctioned persecution in the past.

Will the Church condemn the police brutality now happening in Utah?

Previously published on “Equality Includes You”, a Medium publication.

***

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Ryan McCarthy

A life long reader, Ryan now is working on his own book dealing with the church, water fluoridation, Love/Fear, sacred geometry, human relationships and the connection of it all. A business consultant and truth evangelist, Ryan is available for speaking gigs or coffee, and can be contacted via his blog.

