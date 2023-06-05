As a Boomer, Times Have Really Changed. My Gen Z Daughter Doesn’t Even Notice

I was out and about with my teenage daughter one recent afternoon. We ran a few errands that contributed to our busy day. The grocery store was visited to replenish some of the foods and beverages we love and needed to restock. And we shopped at multiple stores at the mall to enable my daughter to get ready for a special event. It was during those shopping experiences that I began observing how societal norms have changed over the years.

I made four observations throughout the day that made me shake my head in disbelief as well as made me chuckle at the same time.

A lot of things that I saw just made me think

“Hmmm”.

There Is A Backstory

You have to know me to understand my perspective. I think wisdom describes me well. This is because my age explains it.

Being a mature woman provides a glimpse into my mind. Without discussing my specific age, my cumulative life experiences on earth provide a rationale for considering some of the things I saw, thought about, and considered oddly strange.

I became a single mom and only parent when most mothers and fathers typically prepare to empty their nests. I am a retired educator. Now I spend most of my time engaged in transporting my daughter to activities and supporting her busy schedule.

So, this may explain why my viewpoint may not be consistent with those classified as Millennials or Generation Z. However, I believe some from Generation X may understand or perhaps appreciate my opinion. (I will also refer to it as my confusion.) At this point, I will admit that I am one of the younger Baby Boomers.

This information justifies why I questioned many things that I saw and considered to be unbelievable while I was on the outing with my daughter.

Four Things That Surprised Me

Here are the things that I am referring to.

1.) Males freely walk into some women’s dressing rooms at some clothing stores. I do not mean young boys who enter because they are waiting for their mothers. I am talking about teenage males and adult males. And no one stops them. They enter the dressing rooms to check out the clothing that their spouses and girlfriends try on. They either enter the private rooms with the females or stand or sit in the area designated for females to try on clothes. I found this to be intrusive. But my daughter didn’t think so because it is what she and her generation are used to when they shop for clothes at some stores.

But as I recall, there just used to be a time when the dressing area was private and gender exclusive. I understand the gender diversity that exists today. I am also aware of the debates and the decisions that need to be made regarding restroom facilities in schools and other public places. This incident opened my eyes to the reality that our world is very different compared to how things used to be. But my eyes were really opened to changes in the retail world when my daughter also used a coed dressing room where the genders shared the private spaces on that day.

2.) While sitting to take a short break while shopping and eating at the food court, I observed loving mothers with their precious infants. I appreciate the beauty associated with breastfeeding. I also recognize and celebrate all the positive nutritional and emotional benefits it produces for infants, toddlers, and mothers. There used to be a time when all women I observed who breastfed in public did so in a manner that accentuated modesty. To me, using some type of covering or privately positioning the young child to shield the bare breast has always reflected personal decorum. However, on this day I observed some women who breastfed by boldly exposing their breasts in public spaces to suckle their infants. I am not sure how I feel about this. I am simply not used to it, and it challenges my worldview. My daughter, however, doesn’t even blink when a woman exposes her breast in public to breastfeed her baby. This is part of her worldview.

3.) No matter their function, bras used to be exclusively worn as an undergarment for women. There used to be a time when a level of modesty was associated with wearing one. When I was growing up, it was considered unladylike to wear a see-through top that exposed the detailed appearance of a bra. A full slip or camisole was placed over it to conceal it. But with the advent of the sports bra, it has become fashionable for women to boldly wear it without any top over it. I lost count of the number of females of all ages who proudly donned their bras as outerwear that day.

I am not sure if I will ever get used to this look. And despite the gender freedoms that exist today, it will take me a while to get used to males wearing sports bras as well. To be transparent, I am not against this and I absolutely think people should wear what they want. I was just surprised to see this while shopping with my daughter. She wasn’t surprised though.

4.) (I am not referring to service animals in this section.) Pets are beloved members of the family. There used to be a time that a family dog or cat was just that…a pet. But now many family pets have become humanized and are more welcomed in human spaces than ever before. During the outing with my daughter, I observed more dogs in stores than ever before. They were held in the arms of their human families and they were leashed. And they walked wherever their families led them. One woman was even seen placing her dog in a grocery cart and proceeding to shop. Pets were permitted in areas where people ate food. At no time did I observe any store or mall employee prohibit this from happening.

While countless people have an authentic love for dogs and cats, that is not the case for everyone. Like me, some people have very severe allergies and cannot be in proximity to them. Others are afraid of these animals while some simply do not like sharing traditional human spaces with them. Another concern about animals being permitted in grocery carts, restaurant areas, and grocery stores is their potential spread of disease and their spread of bacteria. This is a huge change from when I was growing up, and I am surprised at how dogs and cats have become so welcome in so many different and ever-growing areas of society these days. My daughter thinks it is absolutely great when a pet accompanies a family to different places. She has no reservations whatsoever.

My Final Thoughts

People like me just have to accept the reality of life today.

This period of time is always changing. What used to be commonplace in the past is different today. And what used to be forbidden yesterday is not only tolerated now but accepted and celebrated.

The lesson that I learned from the outing with my daughter is a simple one. Whether I agree with all the changes that have transformed our global village and local community, I must come to terms with them. After all, we must coexist.

For me, I just need to respect and accept change. And I need to realize that the younger generations consider what I view as questionable to be normal.

Thank you for sharing your time by reading this story.

Here is my golden ticket that helps me accomplish my mission.

