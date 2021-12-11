As She Turns 21, My Child Needs Me More Than Ever

Today my first child becomes a full-fledged, legal adult. My, how the years have flown by.

I vividly remember the day Amira was born. It was a typical — in 2000, before our climate crisis really started ramping up — late November day. Bright sunshine, cloudless blue sky, brisk, and windy.

With copious amounts of blood running down my legs and almost fully dilated, I soon learned from my L&D nurse that I should have arrived hours earlier. The time for my baby’s world debut was nearer than I had estimated.

But there we were, on a Thursday afternoon, maskless with no fear of Omicron or Delta as yet unheard of. The overt racism that would rear its ugly head on January 6th, or for George Floyd, or for so many others, was still decades away. I, naive as a white mom, couldn’t imagine the racism that my own Brown daughter would experience at the tender age of three — or how I would react for that matter.

I declined an epidural, wanting to savor every precious moment of birthing for my introduction to motherhood, responding naturally to every miniscule flutter of life as she traveled through my birth canal.

Blessed to have such a caring team that nurtured my pushing and breathing to synchronize with my contractions as my little one moved toward independence, Amira popped out quickly without extreme effort, screaming her head off and flailing her arms widely.

Thankful was I for her vigor and energy; I could only smile with pride. Our hard word done for the day, meanwhile, she was busy making it clear that she wasn’t thrilled about the bright lights and cold air. Maybe she longed for a return to the dark and warm amniotic sea in which she had been floating for the past nine months?

I guess we’ll never know.

Fast forward 21 years.

Our mother-daughter relationship matures, having had its ups and downs, some more dramatic and painful than others.

I realize it is I — not my daughter — who still has a ton of more work to do. It is not an automatic, seamless transition to view and treat someone who once was so helpless and dependent on you as an independent young woman.

Letting go doesn’t happen over night.

Nevertheless, as I entertain her many questions about how to successfully navigate this world, I realize she is still vulnerable and naive about how to go about it.

She’s counting on me to see her through this final stage of growing up.

“Ma, I’m so tired of adulting,”

Amira wails, after more than an hour on the phone with her health insurance company, trying to get clarity on the dental benefits of her plan at the cusp of the child-to-adult coverage and costly changes that ensue. (She had pleaded for me to get on the phone, but I refused.)

“How did you manage it for all of us (referring to her two little brothers as well as herself) all these years on top of everything else you did?”

“Ah,” I said aloud. She is finally starting to appreciate how challenging it was to be a single, work-from-home, homeschooling mom of three for all these years. I smile inwardly in response. I’m starting to see some appreciation — the parenting payoff.

Her question stimulated thoughts on how much more difficult it is now to get around safely in the world than it was when I was 21.

As I mentally prepare myself for more questions from my new adult child, I reflect a lot on the best ways to present perspectives and concerns so I won’t come off in a condescending, patronizing, or authoritarian manner. I want to help, but also know that part of growing up is making your own mistakes.

Experience is the best teacher, after all.

But at the same time, as her mom, I want to protect her from serious harm or setback. I realize that I’m walking a fine line between offering advice and telling her what to do.

“Ma,” Amira exclaims in exasperation, “Just tell me what to do!”

I hold back and insist I won’t do that. It’s hard to stay silent sometimes when the course of action seems so obvious to me. But, I often remind myself, being a parent is all about working myself out of a job. When she’s confident in making her own choices toward self-actualization, then I’ll have proof that I did my job. That I’ve “arrived” as a parent.

So, in all matters, I’ll only walk her through the thought process, presenting questions that she should answer — or find answers to — before she makes her final decision.

Here are a few examples of how Amira and I are navigating her new adulthood with an emphasis on my role as parent.

…

1. Car ownership as a new adult

Much to the chagrin of my two older teens and my new adult daughter, I resist all their pleadings to drive. I don’t believe adolescent brains are mature enough to drive a car safely. Too many temptations. And it’s expensive. And there’s our climate crisis.

Of course, my arguments fall on deaf ears.

I know many will disagree with me. Call me “old school” or whatever you want.

So, I’ve gone to great lengths over their entire lifetimes to practice “family trip combining” as I refer to it.

I never go out just to one place at a time. If there’s a doctor’s appointment, then we’ll hit the grocery store on the way back. If someone has lacrosse practice, we’ll return books at the library on the way. If someone needs new shoes, first we’ll check out Goodwill after we dump off excess fallen leaves and tree branches at the county mulching facility.

We also used the driving time to do a lot of “car schooling.” It’s amazing what a captivating audiobook will do to reduce sibling rivalries and enhance listening skills! (Hint: dragons and goblins are top choices.)

Moreover, the entire concept of each person in a household owning their own car is not only foreign to me. It’s immoral.

So, my daughter takes the public bus to college, just as I did.

This is not to say that she’s not thinking about getting her own vehicle. (She only recently got her driver’s license.)

But, observing how much car repairs are, (I recently paid off a $4K bill on a pre-owned van that I had bought two years ago for $6K), her growing awareness of the value of money — when you’re a jobless full-time student — gives her reason to pause.

Plus, she still suffers from traumatic flashbacks to two car accidents we had been involved in when driving — neither of which were our fault.

Experiencing lost time, health problems stemming from injuries, and the money involved in going to court for damages and getting another car, have given her a greater appreciation of the responsibilities of car ownership.

So, her own experiences are holding her back from jumping right into buying a car. As it should be.

Still, we talk about it. Rather than say “yes, buy now” or “no, don’t buy now” I just raise the questions about:

Needs vs. wants

Functionality vs. luxury

Efficiency vs. status symbol

Safety vs. style

I endeavor to keep an objective, factual tone to my comments. But since she knows my views so well because I live them, I don’t even need to voice them anymore.

When she feels overloaded with information, she”ll plead: “Stop! TMI!”

And so it goes until another day when we’ll broach the subject again.

It’s all about ongoing dialogue.

…

2. Career choice as a new adult

In an earlier piece, I described my daughter’s career ambitions. Suffice it here to say that she’s still interested in pursuing the mental health field.

As a parent — who views herself more like a coach these days — I pass along articles I find like this one or that one on the subject of Black and Brown people in the mental health space.

They may spark a conversation now and then. Amira may bring it up and we’ll chat about it.

In general, I never state my opinion before she pronounces her own — and may not ever say it — because I don’t want her to adopt my view unthinkingly — only because it’s coming from mom.

I remind myself that it’s not about me. It’s all about helping her grow into a mature adult fully capable of making her own decisions, feeling good about them, and ready to own the consequences.

…

3. Spending the summer at a long-distance “friend’s” house during Covid-19 as a new adult

Relationship talk between mom and daughter in a time of Covid-19 lockdowns is a delicate subject made even trickier.

I don’t intrude on her private life, nor am I nosy. This would be my advice to other parents.

Meaning I don’t listen in on her late-night convos, but I can’t mistake her tone of voice from a distance. It doesn’t sound too platonic to me, but, then again, what do I know?

Amira asked last month if she could visit “a friend” in another state for a long weekend. She knew during a pandemic I’d say it wasn’t a good idea — and she said so herself albeit disappointed.

Recently, she offhandedly mentioned she’s thinking about a summer trip to work there and live with her friend, too.

She quickly moved on to another topic, and I haven’t pried into her summer intentions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, as a parent-coach, I wait for her to take the lead. Meanwhile, I make a mental list of questions for her to ponder when the time comes. For instance:

Is she ready to pay for a 10-day hotel quarantine with two negative Covid-19 tests on day 5 and 10 before coming home? I’d require it.

Is she aware that accepting an invitation to spend the summer with a long-distance love interest (if that’s what we’re dealing with) means sex is expected right off the bat? And is she ready for the potential consequences of that consummation?

Does she know that she may need to buy traveler’s health insurance or look into whether her current insurance will cover it when she’s working out of state for three months? (Especially pertinent given the Omicron variant and whatever else follows.)

Does she know she may need to file taxes in both the state where she worked and in her home state as well as file federal taxes?

I have other issues to bring up, too. And I’m adding to the list all the time. Only time will tell if we ever get to them.

Who knows? She may call it off entirely.

Then I’ll be relieved and glad knowing she 100% independently came to her own decision all by herself.

Working myself out of a job.

…

Wrap up on parenting a 21-year-old

My baby girl’s all grown up. Or is she?

I’ve discovered that parenting never ends. It just morphs into becoming a coach or trusted advisor to those whom we’ve brought into this world.

As I take a back seat to watch my child’ life unfold into adulthood, I trust that she knows I’m there to help when asked in any way I can.

In this article, I offer tips and advice to parents going through the same moment with their own newly minted 21-year-olds. Best wishes! Just remember it’s the journey — not so much the destination — that counts.

…

—

