As the Year Comes to an End, Maybe Your Relationship Should Too

“One of my goals for 2022 is to date smarter. I’m sick and tired of dating the wrong types of guys.”

My long-time friend and I were recently discussing our goals and intentions for the New Year. She mentioned that despite having a lot of fun with the people she dated, she felt like none of the relationships were truly the right fit for her.

This got me thinking, we set goals every year to implement new and positive habits in our lives, but we often forget to break old habits and patterns that often cause turmoil and stress in our day-to-day life.

Relationships can often be the source of our stress, and not just romantic relationships, but friendships too — even family.

As 2022 is creeping on us, I wanted to talk about a few people you should leave behind in 2021.

…

The One Who Doesn’t Make You Feel Like You’re His First Choice

Life is too short to be anybody’s rebound, second choice, third, or anything else. You deserve someone who wants you and only you.

If the person you’re seeing is still in contact with their ex and it’s anything outside of a platonic relationship, leave it.

Why add that unnecessary stress into your life? Why invest into someone who’s only half invested in you?

One of my closest friends recently started seeing someone new; after a few weeks of talking, he mentioned he was going on a vacation by himself. Post vacation, he turns up on her doorstep, they had been texting and talking throughout his entire trip, and he told her he’d missed her. A day later, through the power of social media, she finds out that he went on a vacation with his ex-girlfriend.

“We’re just friends.” He says.

“Cabo with my boo,” was the caption under his ex girlfriend’s photo.

It’s just not worth it. If he’s playing with his options, eliminate yourself. Start 2022 with a fresh slate, and remember, you deserve to be his first and only choice.

…

The One Who Constantly Adds Stress And Anxiety Into Your Life

This could be someone you’re dating, a friend, a brother, a sister, hell, it could even be a stranger on social media.

Now, if it is family, obviously, don’t cut them out of your life entirely, but be weary of the time and energy you give them, especially if you constantly find yourself stressed out in their presence.

I’ve written before about my broken relationship with my father, who popped back into my life after no communication for 17 years. For two straight years, I tried to make things work with him — I tried to communicate, talk, engage, but every morning I was hit with disappointment and frustration.

He lacked the ability to communicate, and he lacked the ability to be a good dad. Our conversation was constantly one-sided, and he never showed any interest in me or in my life.

In the end, I realized the only way to move forward was to cut the cord. Within a few days, a weight was lifted off my shoulders.

If you’re in a romantic relationship with someone who constantly adds stress and anxiety into your life, you need to ask yourself why they’re there in the first place. What value are they providing you with? Other than a headache?

If you feel like you’re more relaxed in your own company than the person you’re sharing your bed with, you need to reconsider.

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to make it work, it just can’t.

…

The One Who Says They Will Never Settle Down

Staying with someone who tells you straight to your face that they don’t want to ever settle down and have a family is like going to Trader Joes to buy a car.

You’re going to be disappointed. You’re going to leave empty-handed. Maybe not exactly empty-handed per se, you’ll end up spending a shit ton of money on other cool things, but you’re going to walk your ass home because TJ’s doesn’t sell cars.

Within your relationship, you might have some temporary fun, you’ll invest you time, energy, mind, soul, body, even money, but you won’t get what you really want — because they won’t change their mind, and it’s not your job to try and make them change their mind.

I always think of it this way, if you really want a family and a wedding and a house with a white picket fence, and you’re invested into someone who doesn’t want any of those things, you’re missing out on someone who does want all of those things.

You’re also making the person you’re with feel like shit for not wanting the same things you do.

Let go of the people who aren’t aligned with your values and goals.

…

The One Who Says They Will Change

Speaking of change, you know that person you’re seeing that keeps screwing up but profusely apologizes every single time and says they’ll change, but they never do?

Leave them in 2021. It sounds harsh, but the only way real change will happen in your life is if you make the change.

I knew of a woman, let’s call her Lana, who spent over five years with someone who swore up and down to her he’d get a divorce. He wasn’t actively living or communicating with his first wife, but he was married to her by law.

All he needed to do was send her the divorce papers, and she would have signed them.

After Lana realized that he’s not going to change and his promises are empty, she broke it off with him. What does he do? He swears he’ll change.

It’s not worth waiting on someone who constantly gives you false hope. If they were going to change, they would have done it.

…

The One Who Only Shows Up When You’re Doing Good In Life

You ever date someone who only messages you when you’re doing good?

In high school, I dated a guy who I was head over heels for. He was attractive, and charismatic. Things were good for a few weeks until he decided to dump me.

No particular reason other than, “I just think I need time to myself.” I cried, starved myself for like two days, walked around like a zombie, then I realized who am I kidding? I was young, decent-looking, and I had my whole life ahead of me.

A few weeks later, who decided to send me a message? You guessed it. He apologized, fed me some bullshit, we got back together; a few weeks later, he dumps me again.

The cycle repeated itself. Eventually, I realized this guy only had the hots for me when I didn’t have the hots for him. He liked the idea of me; he liked seeing me live my life with my friends; he got jealous when I posted blurry photos on social media of other males that would cause him to spiral and wonder if I had moved on.

But in reality, he didn’t actually want to be with me.

A lot of women I know go through this exact same experience; it’s like our ex’s get an amber alert to their phone saying, “SHE’S DOING GOOD WITHOUT YOU, SCREW HER LIFE UP!”

If you’re in this boat, here’s your amber alert: “LEAVE HIM IN 2021!”

…

Close the book on the relationships that don’t serve you. If you want 2022 to be different, then make the active decision right now to cut ties with the people who brought you down and hindered you from becoming your best self and living your best life.

At the end of 2022, you’ll thank yourself for not repeating the same mistakes.

—

