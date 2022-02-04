ASM Global Names Jessica Ragsdale Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

By ASM GLOBAL

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy, has named Jessica Ragsdale vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Ragsdale comes to ASM Global from Microsoft where she worked for eight years, most recently as a key member of the company’s global diversity and inclusion team. In her new role at ASM Global, she will be working with the team to turn ideas into action plans that can be implemented within ASM Global to further the organization’s education, understanding and engagement with not just our employees but with our outside partners as well.

In announcing Ragsdale’s appointment, ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said, “We are honored to have Jessica join us to serve as our new vice president of DEI, which remains an important part of business today and into the future. Jessica’s experience and dedication to this important aspect of our business fits perfectly with our community and employment goals embodied in our ASM Acts platform.”

Ragsdale’s appointment follows a recent announcement that ASM Global is launching the ASM Global Acts Foundation to support philanthropic and community-based endeavors guided by its sustainability and diversity pillars as well as the ASM Global Acts Scholarship, which will focus on serving diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career-development opportunities.

Jessica’s focus will be to provide strategic leadership in the areas of diversity, inclusion and equity by implementing programs to support ASM Global’s goals and monitoring progress to meet those goals.

ASM Global’s deepening commitment to DEI is already creating an environment of inclusion and gender equity across the organization while growing the diversity of the company’s business partners around the world, which enables opportunities for both the current and future workforce.

“I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to join ASM Global as the vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Ragsdale. “As many of us know, DEI is a journey, and this is an adventure I am thrilled to be a part of. My goal here will be to drive purposeful impact that our team members can feel within all levels of the organization, ensuring that we reflect and support the communities we serve.”

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. asmglobal.com

