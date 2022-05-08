Astounding! Love’s Effect on the Brain Is Similar to That of Cocaine According to Science

Love is a powerful emotion. It has the ability to take us to some strange places. According to a study done by Syracuse University, it affects the brain in a similar way as cocaine.

When we fall in love, our brains release dopamine, adrenaline, oxytocin, and several others, approximately around 12 areas of the brain. In addition, our brain activity changes. We become more focused, and our dopamine levels skyrocket.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that’s associated with pleasure and motivation. It’s the same chemical that’s released when someone does cocaine. It’s no wonder that people often describe being in love as feeling like they are on drugs!

“There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.” — George Sand

Meaningful relationships gone wrong might have their own effects.

However, when a relationship goes south, people in love can feel like they are going through withdrawal, increasing the chance of falling into depression.

This is because when we break up with someone, our brains are literally being deprived of the chemicals it has become used to getting from that person. No wonder breakups are so hard!

Not all relationships impact the same way.

Of course, not everyone experiences love in the same way. For instance, a parent-child relationship is going to look and feel very different from a romantic relationship.

But, the general idea is that love affects our brains in ways that are similar to drugs. It’s no wonder we often have such a hard time letting go of the people we love, even when, on some occasions, it’s for the best.

Therefore, next time you’re feeling those butterflies, or your heart is racing, or you can’t stop thinking about that special someone, remember: it’s all thanks to the surprising neuroimaging of love!

Love, at first sight, could possibly exist after all.

Interestingly, scientists discovered how the nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein that helps the growth, survival, and maintenance of nerve cells, might play a role in love at first sight.

They found that NGF levels spiked significantly higher than usual in people who reported feeling “love at first sight.” Scientists believe that NGF might be involved in the development of long-term bonds, such as those between romantic partners or parents and their children.

So, there you have it! The next time you find yourself head-over-heels in love, don’t be alarmed. It’s just your brain on love! And who knows, maybe you’ve even found your very own “love at first sight.”

Crazy fact, huh?

“Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” — Zora Neale Hurston

The Bottom Line

So, what does this all mean? It means that love is a potent emotion that can have some authentic effects on our brains and bodies. So, be careful who you fall in love with!

And, if you do find yourself in a bad relationship, don’t hesitate to get help from a professional. After all, your well-being is at stake. Thanks for reading!

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock