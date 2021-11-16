Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / At His Lowest Point, Gay Man Finds Escape in Creating Music. “I’m Happier Than I’ve Ever Been.” [Video]

At His Lowest Point, Gay Man Finds Escape in Creating Music. “I’m Happier Than I’ve Ever Been.” [Video]

Kelvin Bloodsaw thought he met the love of his life and the first man he ever really felt comfortable with.

Kelvin Bloodsaw thought he met the love of his life and the first man he ever really felt comfortable with. So in love with this man was Kelvin that he basically dropped everything to please him – including moving in with him and working for his family. Eventually the relationship turned toxic and Kelvin walked away – a move that left him jobless, lonely and living back in his childhood bedroom. At the lowest of his lows, Kelvin discovered one thing that would lift him out of the darkness – music.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
Hi, my name is Kelvin Bloodsaw.  I’m from Martinez, California.
00:08
I grew up in Philadelphia. I was raised by my mom,
00:12
single mother. We lived with my  grandmother. Ever since I was young, I
00:15
always sort of questioned my sexuality. I was  just very unsure about it and really about myself.
00:22
And I feel like from a very young age, a lot  of my counterparts sorta picked up on that.
00:27
And so being so young and really unsure of  myself and my sexuality and being labeled
00:32
as such, it was really something that  just sent me to, like, a very, very,
00:36
very dark place. It took me a very long time  to come out. I remember I spent most of my
00:42
years obviously pretending to be straight,  pretending to be someone that I’m not.
00:46
I think by the time I was 26, after years  of just living in the closet, denying myself
00:55
to live my truth and who I was, I randomly  met this guy. It was just very easy for me
01:01
to be around him. It was very easy for  me to just feel comfortable, you know,
01:05
being with another man. It was the first time  I’d ever really experienced that in my life.
01:09
Long story short, this individual helped  me come out by chance. I was… he was at
01:14
my house. I snuck him in. And my entire family  came and I’m just like chilling in my room. He’s,
01:20
like, getting out of the shower and they’re  like, “Kelvin, who the hell is this like in
01:24
our house?” It’s literally my mother and  my father and my grandmother all standing
01:29
over me in my room, like, asking me to  explain. I thought I was going to die.
01:33
He sort of introduced himself, like, almost  like as if he had known my family or that
01:37
he had a right to be there and that  I hadn’t stuck them in or whatnot.
01:40
Naturally they kicked him out, but what that  sort of did was pretty much usher my coming out.
01:45
My parents were very accepting as well as my  grandmother. You know, during what was probably
01:49
the scariest moment in my life, this guy was there  for me and he was cool. And like, he talked to my
01:55
parents and like, it just, it made everything  feel okay. And I think that that particular
02:01
experience for me personally is what sort of  caused me to really bond with this individual.
02:06
You know, we started dating. Very quickly before I  know it, when he was over my house all the time, I
02:11
was over his house all the time. Things were good  for about three or four months until I remember
02:17
one particular day, I was at this  career fair for, like, a new job.
02:20
And I’m getting this phone call, I’m getting  this phone call, I’m getting this phone call.
02:23
And so I answer and it’s him and he’s like,  “Oh, I need you to, like, come over. Like,
02:27
I’m not feeling well. Like just… I  need you to be here.” Blah, blah, blah.
02:30
I just left the interview, like, came  back to sort of check on him… and
02:35
he didn’t really seem to be as in dire  need as, like, he sorta sounded to be.
02:38
But I really brushed it off. It just sort of  progressed to where, you know, it was, you know,
02:43
at work, he needed me… when I was out, he needed  me… when I was with friends, he needed me.
02:48
I took it as, you know, He really likes me. He  really loves me. He really cares about me. So,
02:52
you know, I think a part of me… I felt indebted  to him because of what he had helped me through.
02:58
You know, I ended up moving in  because he wanted me to move in.
03:01
I quit my job and I was working for, like,  his mom. So, like, now it was, you know,
03:05
very intertwined with him and his family and  his life. I feel like it just took a point where
03:11
once I had sort of given all of myself, I feel  like that sort of gratitude just really wasn’t
03:17
reciprocated. There was a lot of infidelity, a  lot of lies and so forth. And so after about a
03:22
year and a half of just sort of chipping away at  my spirit, my mind, like I just was very broken.
03:28
One time, I literally went out to buy  groceries. I came back to his apartment
03:32
and there was someone there and like, I just  lost it. Like I just, I lost it and I literally
03:38
just dropped the groceries. I left all of my  stuff, went home and really never looked back.
03:44
I remember just, you know, locking myself  in my grandmother’s… in my bedroom,
03:48
like my childhood bedroom, blinds  down, just sorta dark and, you know,
03:53
I just slept and slept and slept. So I just sort  of sank deeper and deeper into this depression.
03:59
I didn’t have a phone. I didn’t have a laptop. I  didn’t have a tablet. I didn’t have any of those
04:03
things. All I really have was my radio, like  my childhood radio. I remember during the time
04:07
the City Girls had just dropped this really  hot song called “Act Up”. And it was just a
04:12
great song. I don’t know what it was about that  particular song in that particular moment, but it
04:16
literally just catapulted me out of the bed.  And I swear, like, I performed that song like I
04:21
literally was, like, the third member of like the  City Girls. And I remember when the song was over,
04:26
just standing in my room, like, looking  around like, Oh my gosh, I feel something.
04:32
And I don’t know, why I just got this  idea. I was like, You know what? Like,
04:34
I feel like I’m going to write my own verse  to the song. I don’t know why… I was like,
04:38
I feel like they were giving me life. They were  empowering me. And I’m like, I need to, like,
04:44
I need to give my perspective on this  song and I need to say what I’m feeling.
04:47
So I think I wrote a freestyle maybe like 15, 20  minutes. And so just to get something out, like
04:53
some words, like almost like a sort of poetry of  how I was feeling, it just… it put the biggest
04:57
smile on my face. And I was like, I have not been  this happy to have just written, you know, like
05:04
16 bars, like in so long. So I would practice into  my room. It sort of just gave me something to do.
05:11
My best friend who lives in DC, he would  have these long drives from work. So,
05:15
you know, I was telling him, I was like,  “Okay, like, I know this is crazy, but I
05:18
wrote a verse for the City Girls Act Up.” So he’s like, “Okay, like, whatever,
05:22
like ,go for it.” So I freestyle  it, like acapella, no… no music,
05:27
no nothing ‘sause I had no  reference on the phone with him.
05:30
And he just was like, “Kelvin, like, what  the fuck?” I’m not kidding you, he was like
05:36
“That was so fucking good.” That really was  the particular moment that made me feel like,
05:42
okay, crazy but why don’t you give this a shot?
05:46
Eventually I got another phone and I’m like  a tablet or whatnot, but I still didn’t have
05:50
a job. So in between like searching for jobs, I  would just sort of be in my room. I’d find little
05:55
beats to whatever kind of song on the radio  I’d liked at that particular time and I would
05:59
write verses and record them on my phone and like  upload them to Instagram. And you know, people
06:05
took liking to them. You know, I got to meet a lot  of other creatives, other producers and so forth.
06:11
It just made me feel so good. And I feel  like after just the majority of my life
06:15
questioning who I was, being labeled, giving  myself to others, this was the first time
06:20
that I was literally just doing something for me.  Eventually I met producers. I got into the studio.
06:27
Since then, I was like, I got a great job. I  got sober. I sort of started volunteering more,
06:35
just more things to sort of fulfill sorta I  think that void that was in me for a long time.
06:43
Music for me has been really just medicine to my  soul. It’s sort of just instilled within me like
06:51
a confidence and sort of self-love that I never  really had. Like I’m happier than I’ve ever been.
06:58
I’m single and I’m happy. You know  what I mean? I’m gay and I’m happy.
07:01
I’m making music and I’m happy. But like  most importantly, like I love myself
07:05
and I have never, ever, ever been able  to say that. So just being able to, like,
07:12
say it and mean it and know it, you know, good,  bad and different it’s just… it’s so magical.
07:18
And I really hope that you know, anyone  who listens to my music or gets to know
07:22
me can just know that I’m all about  self-love and really uplifting and
07:27
encouraging and inspiring other people to  be who they are because it’s totally okay.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

