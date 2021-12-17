At This Rate, Cyberattacks Could Soon Lead Us to a Major International Crisis

The United States has joined Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, NATO and the European Union in calling out the Chinese government for launching repeated cyberattacks, which have escalated dramatically during Donald Trump’s presidency and reached a particularly worrying level with the hacking of Microsoft Exchange, a communication tool widely used by the government and business community, along with a recent surge in ransomware.

The United States has accused four Chinese nationals for their involvement in the attack, but has made it clear that these are activities sponsored by the Chinese Ministry of State Security, and has managed to get its allies to also form an alliance to share data and intelligence about potential threats and to collaborate on the security and defense of their networks, reserving other possible responses yet to be specified.

The news might raise a few eyebrows, considering that the United States has a long tradition of spying on other countries, as amply demonstrated by the revelations of Edward Snowden in 2013. But China and Russia, which heavily surveil their populations, are now increasingly turning their eyes and ears on the rest of the world.

China and Russia’s communications structures make it safe to assume that their respective governments are behind or, at the very least, tolerate virtually any activity related to cyberattacks or cyberespionage. Over the last few years, such activities have moved into a much more aggressive phase, in which an infinite number of centrally coordinated groups carry out attacks that, in many cases, put critical infrastructures or companies with activities central to the economy at risk. Upping the ante in this way could lead to a high-risk scenario, and is clearly a move away from the old Cold War balance espionage activities.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The big question, of course, is what comes next. The West will take further measures to defend itself, but may also look to impose further economic sanctions. The problem is that the United States and its allies already have numerous economic sanctions against both China and Russia arising from other diplomatic processes or from the trade war initiated by Donald Trump, at levels that would be difficult to escalate without seeking some kind of embargo on both countries. It’s hard to see how the US and its allies could go further considering the level of globalization of the economy and China’s trade relations around the world.

Has the globalization generated by the internet become unsustainable for the future of international relations? Can the different world powers coexist in a network with a common protocol, or are we doomed to live in an Orwellian scenario in which Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia are in a state of perpetual war?

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock