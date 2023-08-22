Attending a Party as a Divorcee Was Like Wearing a Scarlet Letter

It was the party invitation I really didn’t want to accept. I had several legit reasons to skip it.

I knew my absence would make me appear jealous. And maybe deep down a small part of me was.

I didn’t know if I could trust my unstable emotions to get me through the event. One moment I’m happy, the next I’m sad. Feeling like I made the biggest mistake of my life.

What if I broke down and cried hysterically watching the happy couple?

Y2K. The new millennium, the year 2000.

We had all been married during the same year.

After 23 years, they were celebrating their love.

Meanwhile, my divorce is pending.

They appeared happy. Both had experienced health problems and had been there for one another through it.

Rep my people

It was my duty to make an appearance.

I was the designated family representative for my late mother. Simply meaning that I attended the graduations, weddings, and parties.

Just as she would have.

My appearance was expected.

This sense of obligation earned me the honor of being labeled as someone that is supportive and reliable.

Hooray for me! It gets exhausting.

My three brothers were excused from such duties.

The only exception was a funeral, whereas tradition, your presence was a show of respect to the deceased.

I don’t wanna

The couple should understand if I skipped their celebration. Especially in the face of my crumbling marriage.

Days before the party, I thought of many reasons why my absence would be justified.

Exclusion

One reason was that many family members were excluded from the celebration, again.

A text message invitation was sent out a few weeks ago. On the day of the event, I received a text message from the host that I should invite my brothers and their families to the party.

On the day of the event.

That is a no-no. My great-aunt said that you never attend a party that you’re invited to on the day of the event.

It means you weren’t on the guest list, to begin with. You were an afterthought.

At the time, my younger self didn’t see it as a big deal. Most parties I attended were some last-minute thing that was thrown together by other people my age.

I obliged and sent the text. Not surprisingly, there were no responses.

Outcast

This wasn’t the first time family members were not added to the guest list.

When the newlyweds exchanged vows, they had two receptions. One reception was given at the church immediately following the ceremony. The second reception was a couple of days later at the bar of the bride’s brother-in-law.

In the year 2000, invitations were primarily sent by mail. Social media, texts, and email were still relatively new and not everyone had access to the internet as we do today.

As the buzz about the upcoming wedding spread throughout the family, folks were confused.

There were members that received an invitation to the ceremony and both receptions. Others were invited to the bar reception only.

At first, everyone thought it was an innocent mistake. When the newlyweds were approached about the discrepancy, the answer shocked everyone.

The explanation was that some family members might behave inappropriately at the church. The first reception would be more elegant and classier.

They further explained that not everyone would fit in and feel comfortable in that setting.

To cut the risk of embarrassment, to everyone, only the more conservative and refined family members were invited to attend.

Wow! That stung!

It made people feel as though they weren’t good enough to attend their prestigious nuptials.

The response was that most people didn’t attend at all. They were offended and their feelings were hurt too. Understandable.

No Support

My relative has serious health issues. Because of this, she has an automatic, built-in excuse to get out of social events that she’s invited to.

This is also understandable. Only a real piece of shit would be mad at a person with health challenges for not attending their backyard BBQ.

The problem however is that health doesn’t keep her from hosting her own events. Pictures are posted regularly on social media of her out at other festivities also.

Don’t expect people to show up for you if you don’t show up for them!

I was a devoted diehard long after other family members were over it. My loyalty kept me showing up on every occasion.

Slowly but surely, I started to decline invites.

Oh no you didn’t!

This prompted a phone call from the host or her sister. It was as if I had broken an unwritten rule by not supporting everyone, every time.

It’s OK when they do it, but it’s a problem when you do it.

No Reciprocity

People will take your kindness for weakness.

I recall getting mad at my mother for showering gifts on people that weren’t grateful to receive them. Also, they never gave anything in return.

Confession: The very thing I scolded her for, I picked up too.

I inherited my mother’s generous spirit. I love to give. Not only did I want to present the perfect gift, but it also had to be elaborately wrapped.

For many years, I gave over and beyond. I was ‘warned’ by other family members that I was being taken advantage of.

I started to notice that my generosity was not reciprocated. Instead of gifts, I received IOUs.

If a gift was given, it was downright cheap. I’m talking about a gift from the dollar store.

Ok, that may be an exaggeration, but I’m not far off.

I was always taught that you don’t give anyone something that you wouldn’t want to receive.

Cheers!

In the end, I attended the celebration and enjoyed myself. I had to change my perspective.

Life is too short. I wanted to salute the couple. Although my marriage is ending, I still believe in love.

Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get, only with what you are expecting to give, which is everything. — Katharine Hepburn

I expected to feel awkward showing up alone. Instead, I was embraced.

For that I’m grateful.

They could’ve excluded me from their celebration. Especially since my marriage was a wreck!

I already feel like an outcast at times because I’m separated.

I texted my husband to tell him about the party before he left for work. He responded and asked if I had been invited, LOL. I said yes, we both were. He didn’t send anything after that.

I’m sure he felt the same way I did about the situation. Secretly wishing it was us celebrating.

It’s funny how things worked out. 23 years ago, we were all newlyweds. We were ready to face the new millennium together. Full of hope, promise, and love forever.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Katrien Sterckx on Unsplash