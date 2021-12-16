Attention Motorists: Please Slow Down This Holiday Season

Apparently, you can never give motorists the “Slow down when passing emergency scenes and give them room to work” safety message enough times.

I know this because first responders—police, firefighters, EMS and tow truck drivers—are still getting HIT by drivers, while they are trying to do their job…which is, more often than not, saving other people’s lives.

Here’s the thing…I am getting really, really tired of receiving text messages—about death and serious injury incidents—from the Board Chair of the John Petropoulos Memorial Fund (JPMF).

Yes, I get that it is his job to keep me informed of these fatalities and horrific injuries. And yes, I get that the purpose of the JPMF is to raise public awareness about why and how people can help ensure their workplaces, and the roads, are safe for everyone, including first responders.

But we have created safety messages (PSAs, videos, graphics) about the slow down message. Millions of people (literally) have, for example, seen our “Slow Down Because It’s No Picnic Out Here” 30-second TV spot. You can view it on our You Tube channel (please do!).

And yet, first responders are STILL getting struck by passing motorists.

My heart breaks each and every time I have to read of yet another death notification, or that someone is hanging on for dear life in some ICU somewhere…all because a driver couldn’t bother to keep his or her eyes on the road to SEE the flashing lights of a parked emergency vehicle. And if they did happen to see those flashing lights (how you can miss them is beyond me), they obviously didn’t bother to slow down and give those workers room to work—and instead managed to plow into them.

And then yet another emergency responder doesn’t make it home to their family.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here’s a sobering statistic: according to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute, in 2019 alone, vehicles struck and killed 44 emergency responders who were working various types of roadway incidents in the United States.

And so, in response to this ongoing traffic safety issue, the JPMF has just created yet another short video to drive home to motorists the importance of paying attention while driving and slowing down when passing emergency scenes. This video is geared for the holiday season…a time of year when everyone has an awful lot on their mind and drivers may not be paying as close attention to the road as they normally would.

Please view the 1-minute video here.

Who am I, perhaps you’re asking, to be so concerned about this safety issue?

Nobody special. It’s not like I’m married to a first responder or anything. I have no skin in the game. But I was married to a police officer many years ago. He went to work one night and never came home again…he died on the job as the result of a workplace injury. Just like getting hit while working on the road, his death was completely preventable. I lived the ICU “scene” you see in this video. Trust me, having to say goodbye to a loved one as the result of someone else’s carelessness is an absolute nightmare…one that nobody should ever have to go through.

Thank you for watching this video and please slow down this holiday season, so everyone can make it home safely to their families.

—

Shutterstock