Attract a High-Quality Woman With Your Direct Messages

Are you done playing games? Do you have an interest in a woman who wants commitment and a relationship?

She won’t take kindly to every and all direct messages. This woman wants signs of maturity and supportive behavior. A man who is ready to commit won’t try punchlines on her. He is above the hook-up phrases and fling lingo.

This type of communication is more than getting to know her. It’s about understanding what matters to her because you hope to be around for a while. Here are the messages she expects you to send. Plus, the one text that is a major turnoff.

…

Never text this to a high-quality woman.

“Do you want to hang out?”

“I’d love to chill with you. When are you free?”

You can test a woman’s interest without asking if she wants to hang out. This phrase sounds super casual. She hasn’t told you if she wants a no-strings attached relationship as yet. You convenience yourself a relaxed approach will reduce the sting of rejection. But that’s what her response will give you disinterest.

Shift your confidence.

Don’t second-guess yourself. You know what you want, be self-aware, and be willing to connect on a deeper level. Give your time a mission and purpose. Ask her on a date.

You can say so many other bold and committal statements, for example:

“I’d like to talk to you in person. There’s this new restaurant in the city. Would Thursday or Saturday work better?.”

I know it is difficult. But planning communicates you are serious about this woman. And if she says no, you can treat yourself to the experience solo. Or have a guy’s night. Glorious memories are worth making with or without someone.

…

Photo by Shutterstock.com

What texts to send to a high-quality woman?

Would you prefer to go on Thursday or Friday?

Asking a woman out on a date shows you know what you want. Allowing her to have input implies you value her time. You also don’t have expectations about how she spends it.

A woman’s “no” can refer to you, or the time scheduled for the date. If you don’t give her an option to choose, you may read into her “no” the wrong way.

…

How did your day go?

In a committed and supportive relationship, the couple cares about life details.

Partners want to know each other’s day went. If she told you she had a meeting today, you can show you remembered by asking how it went. A woman who is ready for a relationship pictures herself with someone who cares about the details of her day.

It makes her feel heard and seen. It helps her think of you as an ideal partner. Why? Because she can imagine coming home and telling you about her day.

…

I like the way your mind works.

This compliment sets you apart.

Most women get compliments about their looks and appearance. But they yearn for validation about their abilities, choices, and intellect.

It got proven by a survey. A study says occasional compliments are more effective sedatives than expensive gifts. What was the result? The researchers learned that women value personality and mannerism compliments more than physical ones.

Women get told they look good often.

Have your crush see you as different. Acknowledge non-physical attributes. And when you compliment her body, it can be indirect. Here are some examples from Elite Daily.

“Everyone in this room has been staring at you.”

“You have the best laugh.”

“The way you get shy when I stare at you is adorable.”

“Can I get your opinion on something? You always have such a great perspective.”

…

—

***