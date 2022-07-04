Australian 5 Flowering Native Plants To Brighten Your Winter Garden

This medium shrub grows to about 1 m high, has pea flowers that are a beautiful blend of yellow and red, and attracts birds and butterflies .

Here are 5 colourful local native plants you could consider:

The cooler months are perfect for planting natives. By now, there’s usually been some good opening rains, which means soils are moist and plants have enough time to establish deep roots before the warmer months roll around.

Want to bring the chilly outdoors to life? Consider adding a touch of orange, red, yellow or pink to your garden with some native plants .

2. Running postman (Kennedia prostrata)

A groundcover that can spread up to 2 m, this species flowers from winter through to summer with scarlet-coloured pea-flowers.

Birds and butterflies will love this one too – and you’ll love that it thrives in a pot.

3. Myrtle wattle (Acacia myrtifolia)

This bushy shrub has bright yellow flowers and red branches. It’s a gorgeous combination and another attractive home for our winged friends.

4. Ruby saltbush (Enchylaena tomentosa)

This gem will attract wildlife all year long with its fleshy fruit, which ranges from yellow to red in colour.

Not only will birds and butterflies love the ruby saltbush, but it’s another plant that will be happy in a pot, making it a great choice for a small backyard.

It grows to about 1m high.

5. Lavender grevillea (Grevillea lavendulacea)

Although many lavenders are purple, this species offers flowers that are pink or red. The birds and bees will love it.

These natives are perfect for metropolitan Adelaide, but if you live further afield, find what’s best-suited to your garden with the Botanic Gardens of South Australia’s Plant Selector.

—

