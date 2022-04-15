Author Insights: Best-Selling Author Drewbie Wilson on Breaking Amazon

On the 25th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re peeking inside the mind of best-selling author and Apex Entourage VP Drewbie Wilson. On his publication day, he sold so many books that Amazon stopped working for thirteen hours!

Crushing The Day: A Simple Guide to Success in Business and Life Through Service to Others is Drewbie’s best-selling ten-plus category book. Here are his first three tips to help you set your own PBPR (personal best publishing record):

Before publishing, your team needs to know what’s coming as soon as your book is live. Make sure they are prepared to take action for you. Ensure you have at least 20 verified purchasers ready to post their reviews (send them preview copies). Staying on track is critical to ensuring you finish. Remain committed to your milestones.

Adhering to your goals takes drive, grit, and a refusal to surrender your dream. Follow Drewbie’s example, and you will enjoy the accolades of being an author, too. Connect with him on Facebook to learn more about his process and his upcoming book: Millions from Memes: Understanding the Value of Social Trends and Leveraging Them to Build Your Multi-Million-Dollar Empire at https://facebook.com/DrewbieRides.

As always, reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance. Go here → GBYPodcast.com.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author. We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

