Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Author Insights: Best-Selling Author Drewbie Wilson on Breaking Amazon

Author Insights: Best-Selling Author Drewbie Wilson on Breaking Amazon

On his publication day, he sold so many books that amazon stopped working for thirteen hours!

by Leave a Comment

On the 25th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re peeking inside the mind of best-selling author and Apex Entourage VP Drewbie Wilson. On his publication day, he sold so many books that Amazon stopped working for thirteen hours!

Crushing The Day: A Simple Guide to Success in Business and Life Through Service to Others is Drewbie’s best-selling ten-plus category book. Here are his first three tips to help you set your own PBPR (personal best publishing record):

  1. Before publishing, your team needs to know what’s coming as soon as your book is live. Make sure they are prepared to take action for you.
  2. Ensure you have at least 20 verified purchasers ready to post their reviews (send them preview copies).
  3. Staying on track is critical to ensuring you finish. Remain committed to your milestones.

Adhering to your goals takes drive, grit, and a refusal to surrender your dream. Follow Drewbie’s example, and you will enjoy the accolades of being an author, too. Connect with him on Facebook to learn more about his process and his upcoming book: Millions from Memes: Understanding the Value of Social Trends and Leveraging Them to Build Your Multi-Million-Dollar Empire at https://facebook.com/DrewbieRides.

As always, reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance. Go here → GBYPodcast.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author. We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

Support Go Book Yourself by becoming a donor.

Subscribe to Go Book Yourself on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

Music Credits:

Happy Excited Intro 04 by TaigaSoundProd

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6802-happy-excited-intro-04

Bright Hopes Corporate by MusicLFiles

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6352-bright-hopes-corporate

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

 

This post was previously published on JHILCREATIVE.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x