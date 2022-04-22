Author Insights: Jessica Weaver – A Bestselling Book Downloaded From the Universe

On the 26th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, three time-bestselling author and media darling Jessica Weaver is sharing what sounds like a beautiful dream, her new, best-selling book, Confessions of a Money Queen, given to her by the universe.

Confessions of a Money Queen: 10 Money Moves to Claim Your Power and Prosperity shares what’s missing in your mindset to tap into the wealth that God, Spirit, and the Universe want you to have. Jess is breaking the stigma of what we believe we deserve, just like she did with her #pinkfix movement. As a woman helping other women find their truth, Hilary is tickled pink to share her advice on helping you uncover your truth, learning what ignites you, and the best ways to monetize your voice.

Apply Jess’ three tips to improve your writing and push you closer to the finish line:

Get very clear on what you want your message to be. When you answer any lingering questions, your brain flows. The book you want to write might make you uncomfortable. Write it anyway. Then watch how new people more in alignment with you are drawn to you. Organization makes everything easier. Keep your docs in a central file you can easily access.

To come out on the right side of wealth and tap your potential to receive not just what you want but what you need, read Confessions of a Money Queen. Available on Amazon. To get in touch with Jess, visit her website: jessicaweaver.com.

As always, reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance. Go here → GBYPodcast.com.

