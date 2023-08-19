Autocrats Attempt to Control Bodily Autonomy to Constrain Autonomy of Mind

A major tenet of liberation is having the freedom to define oneself.

I composed this line many years ago when anyone attempted to define me and my social identities. It came to mind when my good friend today sent me the following email message:

Iraq’s Media and Communications Commission has issued a directive instructing all media and social media platforms in the country to refrain from using the terms ‘homosexual’ or ‘homosexuality’ and instead use ‘sexual deviancy’.

Maybe I’ve just come to expect far-right fascist autocratic governments–and picked up by many of its citizens–the use this type of terminology. Maybe I’ve become numb to it after having heard and experienced these forms of definitions of the “other” throughout my years on planet Earth.

Unfortunately, I was neither shocked nor particularly outraged by the words expressed in my friend’s forwarded message. I was, however, even more committed to act individually and in concert with others to end the negative representations, the lodged and imposed definitions, the harassment, the acts of violence, and the murders of those of us who have been consigned to the margins of our societies.

History shows, however, that nations on the political far right as well as those on the political far left, and even those within western social democracies have oppressed members of LGBTQ+ communities: From Nazi Germany to the Soviet Union and from England to the United States. From Iraq to Putin’s Russia and Castro’s Cuba. From Uganda to DeSantis’ Florida and Abbott’s Texas.

And it is no mere coincidence that these very same nations and states have restricted or banned sexual, gender, and reproductive healthcare, including abortion services.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We can take lessons from Nazi Germany’s stance on abortion and homosexuality. The Nazis banned abortion for “Aryan” women and girls, and they ruthlessly enforced and eventually extended Paragraph 175, the section of the German Penal Code dating back to 1871 with the unification of Germany:

Unnatural vice committed by two persons of the male sex or by people with animals is to be punished by imprisonment; the verdict may also include the loss of civil rights.

Nazi ideology rested on the assessment that homosexual (males) lowered the German birth rate; they endangered, recruited, enticed, and corrupted youth; that a possible homosexual epidemic could spread; that homosexuals are “potential oppositionists” and enemies of respectable society; and that sexual relations between people of the same sex impairs their “sense of shame” and undermines morality, which inevitably will bring about the “decline of social community.”

While Nazi ideology and practice rejected lesbianism as well, they did not criminalize same sex sexuality between women, as they had in Germany’s Paragraph 175 of the Penal Code, because they believed that so-called “Aryan” lesbians could at least birth children for the “New Germany.”

Though the reasons are complex, including the use of LGBTQ+ as scapegoats for autocrats and autocrat-wanna-bees, I believe the chief reason for its anti-homosexual project is something Nazi philosophy mentioned in passing: homosexuals are “potential oppositionists” and enemies of respectable society; and that sexual relations between people of the same sex impairs their “sense of shame” and undermines morality, which inevitably will bring about the “decline of social community.”

In other words, with bodily autonomy one has a better chance of developing autonomy of mind and of developing a higher capacity for critical thinking. People with a sense of bodily and intellectual autonomy are less susceptible to internalizing the propaganda and blatant lies perpetuated by extremist and not-so-extremist regimes on the right, the left, and on the political spectrum in between the poles.

During the late 1940s, researchers, led by Theodor W. Adorno, studied the historical conditions that paved the way for the rise of fascist regimes in the 1930s, World War II, and the Holocaust. They theorized about individuals who supported the growth of these fascist regimes.

They suggested that people of a certain personality type, which they labeled the “authoritarian personality,” were most ripe for extremism, in this case, those most susceptible to anti-Jewish prejudice and anti-democratic political beliefs.

These individuals suspended their autonomy and critical thinking facilities, and they pledged obedience, allegiance, and freedom to a powerful leader or social institution for the promise of going back to a future reminiscent of a (mythic) idealistic past of economic, political, social, cultural, and personal security, where their “ingroup” won and led, and “outgroups” served obediently and acquiesced to “ingroup” needs and demands.

In other words, they surrendered their freedom for the promise of social and personal security, which usually included suppressing and even oppressing those outside the circle, the “others.”

It seems evident that along with some other groups, LGBTQ+ people and communities have been used as welcomed scapegoats throughout the world, as they continue to be.

Through it all, we have worked for and experienced dynamic progressive outcomes. As we have seen even in conservative Republican-dominated states like Nebraska, Kentucky, and Ohio, for example, and in Michigan, Vermont, and California, people are turning out to ensure reproductive services on demand.

The international community is pushing back against repressive laws. For example, the World Bank declared recently that it would no longer grant funding to Uganda over its newly passed “Anti-Homosexuality Law,” one of the world’s toughest anti-gay laws that calls for life imprisonment for anyone convicted of homosexuality.

In the end, I still believe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s promise that “The arc of the moral university is long, but it bends toward justice.”

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock