Autosexuality: Is it a Form of Self-Love or Narcissism?

A person who is autosexual experiences a primary focus of their sexual interest on themselves. Someone who is autosexual may experience very little or even no sexual desire for the people around them.

This does not necessarily mean that persons who identify as autosexual never experience sexual attraction to other people or that they never have sex with other people. Some persons who identify as autosexual don’t wish to have sexual encounters with other people, but others do.

Is this the same as not having a sexual orientation at all?

Being asexual and autosexual are two entirely different things.

On the other hand, many people have the opinion that it belongs under the asexual umbrella, which is also known as the asexual spectrum or ace-spec. Because of this, auto sexuality is also referred to as an ace-spec identity in some circles.

A person is considered asexual if they do not experience any or very little sexual attraction. It is conceivable to identify as both autosexual and asexual at the same time. [Case in point:]

Is this the same as having an automatic outlook on life?

Being autosexual and being automatic are two distinct forms of the same phenomenon. The term “autosexual” refers to experiencing feelings of primary sexual attraction to oneself, and the term “automatic” describes experiencing feelings of primary romantic attraction to oneself.

You can be automatic as well as autosexual, but not everyone who is autosexual is also automatic, and vice versa. Both of these traits are possible to have.

One can be, for instance:

Both autosexuality and homoromancy (romantically drawn to persons of the same or similar gender as you) exist, as does one who is both autosexual and biromantic (romantically attracted to people of multiple genders) (experiencing little to no romantic attraction)

There is no test that can determine whether or not a person is autosexual. You are free to use the term “autosexual” if you believe it accurately describes who you are.

You will not be asked to check any boxes during orientation to establish your spot in the group. It is about using a term to express your personality and the things that interest you.

Then how exactly am I supposed to determine whether or not I am autosexual?

You are more than welcome to self-identify as autosexual if the term “autosexual” adequately expresses your orientation. How you articulate who you are is entirely up to you!

If you are interested in determining whether or not you are an autosexual, the following questions and suggestions may help get you to think about your identity and orientation:

Do you find that you are sexually attracted to the people around you? Do you believe that you experience feelings of sexual attraction less frequently than other people?

Do you get excited at the prospect of having sexual encounters with other people? Do you find that thinking about masturbating makes you feel sexually aroused?

Do you have sexual fantasies? If so, what or who are the participants in those activities?

Do you feel that the term “autosexual” describes you in a way that is both comfortable and accurate?

Do you use any other words to describe the way you feel towards gay people? (Don’t be afraid to use a few different terms when describing your orientation!)

Keep in mind that there is no correct or incorrect response. These questions are merely meant to serve as starting points.

What does being autosexual “look” like?

Autosexuality can take on a variety of forms depending on the individual. Just a few examples are as follows:

There are some autosexuals who occasionally, but not often, experience sexual attraction to other individuals. They do, however, sense affection toward themselves.

Some persons who identify as autosexual experience a sexual attraction to others, although it’s not very strong. They do, however, sense affection toward themselves.

Some autosexual people experience sexual arousal from sexual fantasies about themselves, but not from fantasies about other people.

It is essential to keep in mind that dating, sexual experiences, and romantic partnerships might look very different from one autosexual individual to the next. Some of them go on dates, and others don’t.

Are you autosexual or not?

