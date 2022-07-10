Aviation Capital Group and the ISTAT Foundation Launch Diversity and Inclusion Fund

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today that, together with the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (“ISTAT”) Foundation, it has established a Diversity and Inclusion Fund to provide scholarships, internships and other school, networking, mentoring and career resources to aviation-focused students in Africa and female aviation-focused students in South America. In addition, universities in these regions developing STEM-related programs to support students toward an entry into aviation can benefit from this Fund.

Funded by ACG and managed by the ISTAT Foundation, the Fund aims to break down barriers that these diverse scholars would typically face, helping them enter the aviation industry and be successful in it.

“ACG is proud to support the ISTAT Foundation through the endowment of this Fund, which will invest in global aviation’s future leaders,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG. “The Fund’s focus on diversity and inclusion helps ensure that our industry’s continued growth will be informed, enriched and supported by a broad spectrum of backgrounds, cultures and perspectives.”

“The ISTAT Foundation is very pleased and grateful to partner with ACG on this important initiative related to Diversity and Inclusion. After establishing a dedicated D&I Committee within the ISTAT Foundation looking after internal structures and external giving programming focused on D&I, this is a logical and first step in embedding D&I into our DNA,” said Peter Huijbers, ISTAT Foundation Chair.

“The cooperation with ACG is a significant milestone in the ISTAT Foundation’s journey toward implementing the principles of D&I into its giving programs,” added Sigthor Einarsson, ISTAT Foundation Vice Chair and D&I Committee Chair. “We are excited by it and look at it as a foundation for further development into Diversity and Inclusion related giving, benefiting ISTAT and the industry as a whole.”

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2022, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

About the ISTAT Foundation

The ISTAT Foundation is the charitable arm of the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT). Founded in 1994, the ISTAT Foundation invests in and fosters the future of aviation across the globe by supporting individuals and institutions that promote the advancement of commercial aviation and humanitarianism. Annual grants from ISTAT itself, and contributions from individuals and companies, support the ISTAT Foundation’s five programs – Scholarships, Grant, Internships, Education and Humanitarian Aid.

Contacts

Gordon Grant

Head of Investor and Media Relations

+ 1 949 219 4664

[email protected]

