Avoid These Painful Dating Mistakes and Be the Guy She’s Been Seeking

Dating…

In a city like LA, it’s notoriously difficult.

If you’re on the West Side and she lives in the Valley, she might as well be on the moon.

And then there’s the apps, through which we try to decipher compatibility through a 5.4 inch screen (iPhone 12), curated pictures, and a few blurbs of text.

Sometimes we can spot a real connection, but it’s rare. As guys we’re sending countless openers and get a small percentage returned, and we’re so accustomed to ghosting that we’re almost numb to it.

It’s easy to see then why we can become jaded, callous, and ultimately, pricks if we let it get to us. It doesn’t have to be that way however, and I’ve found through education, experience, and lots and lots of inner work, it can actually become easy.

As I navigate this space myself, I just want to share my experience, what’s worked, what hasn’t, and what’s dealt me some painful lessons.

. . .

What Hasn’t Worked

Being Fake

We’ve all heard the term “Just be yourself,” but a vast majority of us still feel like we need to be someone else.

This is typically the result of childhood wounds and family system roles that left us thinking that “Just be yourself” is dangerous territory. If our parents rejected us for who we are, why wouldn’t everyone else?

The resulting behavior is anything from hiding behind “game,” overly mirroring her tone or texting style, talking ourselves up, or being too “nice.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This last persona — the Nice Guy — is one I’m very familiar with, and usually manifests itself as the man who thinks that he’s unlovable in his skin, hides his masculinity, and doesn’t hold his boundaries. He welcomes toxic women into his life and will spend most of the time in a state of victimhood.

The danger in “Just be yourself” is the word “self.” For people who reject their true self in favor of their false self will continue to attract the wrong people, and generally reenact the relationship they had with their parents.

Negging

Oh man, this one hurt almost every time.

In a way it’s the opposite of the Nice Guy in that it’s kind of being a dick. Overall it’s a “tactic” that was touted by the pick-up artist community in the early 2000s, and it’s still around today.

I sure as hell haven’t been successful with it — at least not until we’ve gotten to know each other’s sense of humor well.

Come to think of it, I haven’t been successful with any real tactic, except maybe forcing myself not to text her back right away. More on that later.

Anyway, negging is when you playfully insult a woman, so the “neg” in negging is for throwing her a negative comment. Here are some examples:

“Why are you being so difficult? Haha” (I said this recently and got the text equivalent of being kicked in the nuts.)

“I see K-mart had a sale on jackets ;)”

“So how many cats do you REALLY have? Lol”

The problem is that when used too quickly or with an outcome in mind, it has a high likelihood of backfiring. Also, women who value themselves will not tolerate a man’s insensitivity. Sure it’s ok to poke fun at each other when it’s clear that you mean well, but that takes time.

Genuine compliments that you really (and I mean really) mean will go much farther than any negative jab. Just be careful not to go in the opposite direction and come off as needy, creepy, or a Nice Guy.

The key here is to be detached from her response. If you genuinely appreciate something about her, tell her with no expectations.

Pick-up Lines

Maybe this will work for you, maybe it won’t. From everything I’ve tried and read, pick-up lines are lame, and like negging or any other tactic, you’re playing with fire.

I suppose if you’re over-the-top with it and don’t take it seriously, perhaps you and her can laugh about it, but this will require some skill. Perhaps this also lands in the “wait till you know each other” territory.

If you can pull off a smooth and early pick-up line my hat’s off to you.

Too Many Emojis

Her: “Yeah I did a solo trip to Japan right before Covid”

You: “Wow, that’s so cool!!! 😄😎🙌🏻👍🏻⭐️💥✈️🍣”

No.

What grade are you in?

One emoji per text. That’s it. Rarely will it require two, but use emojis tastefully. Most of the women I’ve texted with use no emojis or just one per message. If they use too many I feel like I’m dealing with someone too immature for me.

That said, I do like it when women convey emotion and tone over text, which means I do like the tactful use of emojis. Like I said though, this can be accomplished by one, and maybe two in the rare case per message.

Responding Too Quickly

This is a tricky one, because it can land in the “not being yourself” category. However you don’t want to seem like you’re glued to your phone (even though you probably are).

It’s best to show some restraint and show that you have a life outside of dating. You’re focused on your work, you have a full life, and you’re high status. A person who responds right away gives the impression that dating is the highest priority which is a turn-off.

Showing any sign of neediness or addictive behavior early on will likely send the other person running, so it’s best to take things slow in the beginning. If you are one of those people that looks at their phone every 62 seconds, it could be an opportunity to focus on more important things.

Phone, app, and notification addiction is a well-established problem, so if you are truly able to exhibit self-control in this area, it’ll make you more attractive.

Besides, anticipation is one of the foremost attraction builders known to man.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

. . .

What Has Worked

Authenticity

Mark Manson writes about this in Models, except he calls it “vulnerability.”

I call it “authenticity.” Why? Because I think that authenticity encapsulates appropriate vulnerability (i.e. having boundaries), genuine compliments, and a take-it-or-leave-it attitude.

In other words, authenticity means “This is who I am and this is what I like. If I like something I’ll tell you. If I don’t like something, I’ll tell you.”

When you show up authentically, women can sense it.

John Gottman, PhD, author of several relationship books and creator of the Love Lab at the University of Washington, has a lot to say about this. Particularly he advises men to do one thing well:

Establish trust with women.

If a woman doesn’t trust you, it’s highly unlikely she won’t sleep with you, date you, or be in a happy relationship with you. I believe him because I’ve experienced it myself. Building trust, otherwise known as “safety” for a woman, is paramount to successful dating and relationships.

As Dr. Robert Glover says, “No trust, no lust.”

Build trust and a sense of safety by being authentic.

Reading Her Signs and Going For It

I’m great at talking to women in person. I can read body language and have no problem walking up to the most attractive woman in the place and striking up a conversation — if I’m getting positive signals from her. Getting good at reading her signals will make it much less scary to approach her.

I’ve often struggled with online dating, though I’ve gotten better. If I think we’re hitting it off over text and my instinct tells me to proceed, I’ll ask her out.

Maybe I’ll ask her to video chat if I suspect we wouldn’t hit it off in person or my schedule doesn’t permit, however this is not ideal in my opinion. I know it’s Covid, but outdoor restaurants are allowed in most cities and a dinner date is still a good option given the circumstances.

Another option is ice cream if you want something fun and low-cost. If you want to really impress her though, take her to a nice cafe with a nice heated patio.

I must stress — don’t do a coffee date during the day! Nothing says “Friend Zone” like daytime coffee. It’s played out, it’s boring, and it doesn’t show a lot of romantic interest.

If you’re truly interested in her, show her by doing something at night.

Regular Strenuous Exercise

I love to exercise. I surf, hike, or hit the gym almost every morning unless I’m sick or injured. Even when I travel I look for ways to exercise at least two hours every morning. Often times it’s three — I love it that much.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Personally I like a 2-to-1 ratio of cardio to weight training at the gym, whereas surfing and hiking is almost all cardio.

I also eat very healthy food. Almost all organic and plant-based, though I do eat meat occasionally. I tried Keto and it just didn’t work for me. I gained weight although your results may vary. I’m not for or against any diet, so try things out and do what works for you.

The other benefit to exercise is the boost in testosterone and endorphins. You’ll be in a happier mood and have an increased sex drive, which will make you more attractive. Obviously you’ll look better too.

Dealing With Mental/Emotional Issues

While this is obvious I want to include it, because so many people overlook it.

They date because they need to fill a hole or get validation which doesn’t pan out well. The internet is filled with steps you can take to date from a healthy place, but it requires a lot of time and a lot of effort.

The patterns and roles we inherited from childhood are deeply ingrained in our subconscious minds, so taking the time to focus on mental health and buried emotions will pay massive dividends in the dating world.

While you might think that glossing over insecurities and using game to get laid or get dates, will solve your larger issues, you are mistaken. Whether you’re just looking for casual dating or a long term relationship, approaching the dating world with yourself in a good place will make things much, much easier.

If you think you have unresolved emotions such as anger, you’ll want to let those out. With so many of us coming from homes in which we weren’t allowed to feel our feelings, allowing the time and space to process those will be something you will thank yourself for later.

The people you date will do the same. It’s not fun to start dating someone, only to push them away due to an outburst of anger that’s really about your mother. Furthermore, without doing the inner work you’ll typically recreate your childhood role you had with your parents.

There’s a phrase for men — “Don’t stick your dick in crazy.” Well, don’t be a crazy dick!

. . .

Conclusion

We attract who we are.

In other words, who we date and form relationships with is a reflection of where we’re at in life, so if you want a quality partner then be one yourself.

While you may be able to rack up points with game and whatever pick-up artistry you’ve learned, I recommend that you become a healthier person so you don’t have to. Besides, who wants someone we needed to trick into bed in the first place?

For all you Nice Guys out there, I’ve got a news flash:

Women want to have sex, and they want to have sex with you! Just stop screwing it up with fear, hiding yourself, putting yourself in the friend zone, and being her “girlfriend.” Stop forcing her into the masculine by not taking the lead.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash