Awakening of the Consciousness in the Times of Crisis

Year 2020 began with 3 R’s - Resolutions, Resolutions, Resolutions. Resolutions for the new year, Resolutions for the new decade, Resolutions as I entered my 40ies. This year the resolutions were bigger than ever and comprised solo travels, Everest base camp hike, family holidays, freaky fitness plans, turnover goals at work, skill building classes for kids…; the list is long.

Even as I started to work on those resolutions, the normal daily routine found its way back quite easily. No sense of urgency prevailed to work on the resolutions as I have my whole life ahead of me. Resolutions can wait. The normal comfortable way of leading life took a precedence over the gleaming goals.

That’s how life’s always been. The ordinary way of leading life creeps up every single day and we work like machines on auto settings. Anything new seems as an impediment to our comfortable lives. Our ordinary life. We live like warriors through the week - slog at work, carry out daily chores, kids homework, and then wait for the weekend to unwind with friends or catch up a movie, or just eat out, blah blah.

Yay!! The end of the day brings a sense of accomplishment to have finished our daily chores. But then, phew!! we are stressed. Stressed over doing the same routine work everyday, chasing our happiness in the material, pretentious world. Where is life really in any of this?

This year is quite unlike any other year. The world is witnessing the most unprecedented existential and economic crisis in over a hundred years. COVID -19, quite contrary to belief of humans (who’ve always believed to control everything) has brought all the worldly activities to a HALT.

HALT. That means halt to our normal daily lives. Halt to our complacent way of dealing with our life. Halt to the way we’ve been doing business. Halt to the way we’ve been finding happiness. Halt to the way we’ve been relating to people. Halt to the way we’ve been treating other forms of life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As we begin to deal with survival and economic crisis, there is cascade of emotional crisis breeding inside of us, leading to 2 confronting and thought provoking questions:

What if Life ends here? What is the purpose of my life?

Is it worth stressing over things we stress over? Is happiness bound to “things”?

Life has its own way of bringing us close to reality by making us face our worst fears. While, the above 2 questions have disillusioned some deep rooted beliefs, it has put a few things in right perspective.

With the virus, the suddenness of life has become quite obvious. The bandwagon of life that we are riding on operates quite differently, in fact amusingly. One may be asked to get off at any station irrespective of which destination they’ve chosen.

Life is certainly Uncertain.

Ha.

That is the truth of life. Bitter or Sweet? I don’t know. It’s a knowledge of life that the storm has revealed to us.

Do we still think we control everything? Do we still think we have all the time in the world? We can’t control our existence the next moment, leave aside controlling anything else.

All we can control is how we bring life to each moment we live.

With that thought, here are few things we can take on-

Living life in each moment

Now is the time to re-evaluate our resolutions and look at what is it that we really want to do. There is probably a deeper reason to why those resolutions year after year stayed at bay. They were just hollow resolutions that looked good from outside but were not fulfilling.

Now is the time to learn what really fulfills us and a simple way to answer this is to ask ourselves - if this is the last day of our existence what would we do? Who would we talk to? Who are the people in our life whose presence we want to acknowledge?

This small exercise would probably give some revealing and surprising answers which weren’t really part of our resolutions ever.

For me, it has opened doors to writing, which has come quite unexpectedly. I’m also being appreciative and grateful to people that are there in my life including my family, friends, co-workers.

Receiving and Giving with the same grace

Humans by nature love to receive - receive love, receive gifts, manifest wants and pray to realize them. We’ve made our life about receiving. However, we lose that generosity when it comes to giving - giving love, giving 100% at work, giving back to the society. Somewhere, the balance between receiving and giving is broken.

At the end of a laborious month, we feel so joyous in anticipation of receiving the fruits of our labour; but are we giving 100% to our work with the same joy?

We expect to receive love from our family and friends, expect them to call; but are we giving enough to nurture and blossom the relationship?

Giving is a graceful act and should be carried out with the same love, joy and happiness as the act of receiving. Giving need not necessarily be a charitable act. As long as we are able to improve the condition of living with our acts, that is our contribution to the mankind. Let us give and receive wholeheartedly.

Giving each form of life its deserving respect and place

All the existing forms of life have a special place on planet earth with none better than the other. Humans, by their own decree, have placed themselves ahead of any other living species. The world is now paying dearly for human arrogance.

Nature is indiscriminate in nature and no living form has better right than the other. We’ve all evolved from a common life source and belong together. Each organism has a special role to play Respect each creation and its role

Survival of the fittest

Right now it really seems to be a privilege to be alive and experience this current moment. To be grateful of our existence and that of our loved ones. Over the past 2 months world has seen some unprecedented deaths. COVID-19 has made clear that life belongs to those who take responsibility of their well-being. In any situation we can make a choice to either surrender and let the situation (virus in this case) choose our fate or take responsibility to move ahead.

In the past 20 years, the world has faced severe cases of other viral out breaks such as Ebola, SARS, H1N1 and now COVID-19. From previous experiences we know that the scientist fraternity will find a vaccine, sooner than later, but what about vaccinating ourselves to any future bio-hazard. Let’s awaken to the living experience and nourish our body, mind and soul.

COVID-19, is an awakening call to our subconscious minds. We can keep it alive by practicing our right to live everyday. The times will soon return to normalcy. The worldly rut, as we know it, is standing right behind us to own its space. It is up to us whether we want to return to our ordinary life or live life Extra Ordinarily. What do you choose?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: David Monje on Unsplash