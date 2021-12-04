AXIS Introduces Supplier Diversity Policy To Create Opportunities for Certified Diverse Business Enterprises

PEMBROKE, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital”) (NYSE: AXS) today launched a Supplier Diversity Policy designed to ensure a diverse supplier base by engaging certified Diverse Business Enterprises (DBEs) in its procurement process.

“Our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion extends beyond our practices within AXIS and also applies to how we manage our supplier network,” said Albert Benchimol, President & CEO of AXIS. “Our focus on engaging Diverse Business Enterprises both aligns with our values and should help create business partnerships that enrich our knowledge and perspective and ultimately advance our strategic priorities.”

The Supplier Diversity Policy aims to broaden the AXIS pool of suppliers to include for-profit DBEs based in the U.S. or Canada that are at least 51% owned, controlled and operated by one of more of the following groups: disabled, LGBTQ+, minority, veterans, service-disabled veterans or women. Qualifying suppliers are also required to provide and maintain a valid certification of diverse-ownership status.

“By increasing business opportunities for diverse suppliers, we can enhance our products and services and provide more value to our customers,” said Tony Filippone, Chief Procurement Officer of AXIS. “We look forward to partnering with DBEs that share our passion for client service.”

The launch of the Supplier Diversity Policy is the latest in a series of actions AXIS is taking as part of a broader AXIS Corporate Citizenship program, which aims to address environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) issues, with environment and diversity and inclusion as core focus areas.

For more information on the AXIS Supplier Management program, including the Supplier Diversity Policy, visit www.axiscapital.com/who-we-are/corporate-citizenship/axis-supplier-management-program.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders’ equity of $5.3 billion at September 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of “A+” (“Strong”) by Standard & Poor’s and “A” (“Excellent”) by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Photo credit: iStock