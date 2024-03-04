Bad Actors and Bullies Are Taking Over — Everywhere. What’s Next?

It’s everywhere, these days. It’s frightening. It’s horrifying — and infuriating.

And it’s spreading.

Give ’em an inch …

The noxious ‘it’ I’m referring to is the mounting takeover of our societies by bullies, misogynists, racists, bad actors, and other assorted, fascistic creeps. The hackneyed saying “Give ’em an inch, and they’ll take a mile” comes to mind — except in this case, it’s more like “Give ’em an inch, and they’ll take … everything we hold dear.”

Yes, if we politely let them — and so far, we are letting them — they’ll keep finding clever new ways to steal our rights, our freedoms, and any remaining social stability. These anti-social, aggressive human types are always eager to oppress, enslave, or dominate other humans — and the worst part is, by now they’ve gotten very, very good at using our own social norms, laws, and institutions against us.

News flash: incorrigible and lethal social predators are gaining power

For example, let’s take our much-loved (and much-misunderstood) concept of ‘freedom.’ Even in the hyper-individualistic U.S., there’s still some acknowledgement that shared social priorities and ‘common goods’ are vitally important, and that every society requires certain basic, shared beliefs in things like a ‘social contract’ and social norms we all agree to follow.

Or rather, most of us agree to these beliefs and values — but a significant minority doesn’t. A small but powerful minority of human beings has NO interest at all in shared values, a stable, well-functioning society, or interpersonal respect and cooperation. They are the true, vicious — and often incorrigible and lethal — social predators among us. And all they really care about is themselves, their own power and prosperity, and getting their way no matter what.

For these folks, brute strength (“Might Makes Right”) and ‘winning’ are all that matters, and social niceties like compassion, sharing, mutual respect, and the law itself are all totally irrelevant.

Even worse, they see these prized human values or norms as annoying impediments — mere hateful restrictions that keep them from doing what they want, whenever they want.

Unfortunately for the rest of us, what they long to do, and do best, is stealing, deceiving, oppressing, raping, marauding, persecuting, enslaving, and/or killing others.

What IS freedom? And how are these ‘bad faith’ actors abusing our freedom(s)?

These folks are the world’s worst — and utterly unapologetic — narcissists. To them, “freedom’s just another word for … doing whatever the hell we want” [to paraphrase Janis Joplin].

Since they have no concept of, or interest in, any type of sharing or mutuality, they have now seized on (and are manipulating) the concept of legally-protected ‘freedoms’ to strengthen their own position and options — while subverting and undermining everyone else’s rights and freedom.

These self-centered deceivers and manipulators have been coming out of the woodwork, more and more, over the past decade — and have successfully found multiple way to avoid, weaken, twist, or overturn our laws and our legal and political systems … while arrogating more and more power and influence to themselves.

We all know exactly who these people are — for they’re not at all shy about making their (toxic) presence known. I’m talking about people like Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, Sean Hannity, Texas’ power-mad Attorney General Ken Paxton AND Governor Abbott, Kari Lake (Arizona’s supreme election denier) — and the GOP’s so-called ‘Freedom Caucus’ that includes horrid political grand-standers like Matt Goetz, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and far-right bulldog Jim Jordan.

[Note: of course, there are many other brutal bad actors around the world, including Putin, Kim Jong-un, China’s Xi Jinping, and Turkey’s Erdogan — but here, I’m focusing on our home-grown fascist bullies.]

The ‘Freedom Caucus’ is … anything but

I find their choice of a group name quite revealing — and horribly hypocritical. The ‘Freedom Caucus’ has the clear goal of increasing freedom for the most hateful, racist, and fascist-friendly among us — while limiting or restricting the rights and freedoms of other, more socially-conscious Americans, in particular Democrats, Blacks, and the ‘libtards.’

We’ve seen this noxious goal on full display in the endless public controversies — manufactured by the far right — over ‘free speech’ … amid their continual, outraged claims of censorship and being ‘canceled’ by the ‘liberal media.’

There are two major things wrong with this persistent and deceptive ‘bad faith’ argument: first, most American media are NOT liberal, but lean right, and give divisive far-right voices far too much leeway and credence; and second, the far right keeps lying and insisting — because it’s in their narrow self-interest — that ‘free speech’ must be totally free and unlimited, which is simply not true and is not the case either legally or morally.

The truth is, every society that’s ever existed has placed some limits on public speech, in particular on speech that incites violence, defames others, or encourages criminal behavior. [See my extensive article on our ‘free speech’ laws.]

If you’ve been even casually following the news over the past few years, you know well: just through this one, highly effective ‘bad faith’ ploy, the far right has been greatly empowered, while moderate and left-leaning Americans have been out-maneuvered and dis-empowered. This far-right ploy has been wildly effective for many years now — and it continues to create major anti-democratic ‘wins’ for them.

Why ‘bad faith’ public figures and politicians are so dangerous

One last, important point: this issue of ‘bad faith’ and the bad actors who employ it points to a crucial problem in our society — namely, finding a healthy balance between individual goals and freedom, and socially-necessary, humanistic goals and beliefs that help our society survive and maintain itself.

The far right is all about individual ‘rights’ and freedom(s) — for White folks — and seems to hate anything that involves sharing, cooperation, and social conscience, which they scorn and label ‘socialism.’

I’m sorry, but sharing, cooperation, and social conscience are NOT ‘socialist’ at all — rather, they are crucial social norms and vital underpinnings of any functional society. The fact that the far right refuses to value these things, and actively seeks to undo or destroy them, shows that the far right hates social progress and diversity and despises modern, more inclusive societies and governments — and seeks to force us all into a semi-medieval social and political framework.

That’s what I mean by ‘bad faith.’ That’s why these people are incorrigible bad actors and deceitful manipulators. They claim to ‘love America’ and our precious ‘freedom’ — but even more, they love to abuse our freedoms, take advantage of our legal and moral weaknesses, and turn our own laws, values, and norms against us.

Rather than seeking to build a stronger, healthier society for everyone, they keep working to strengthen their own power and oppressive influence at the expense of everyone else.

Rather than seeking to increase social participation and democracy, they seek to restrict others’ freedom, greatly limit their rights, reverse social diversity (recall the recent furor and new oppressive laws concerning DEI — Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), and undermine democracy.

We need to STOP coddling tyrannical bad actors

At a minimum, that’s hateful, deceptive ‘bad faith’ in action — and at the maximum, it’s outright sedition and tyranny. Our society has been far too forgiving and lenient with these bad actors, so far — and they’ve taken full, despicable advantage of our ongoing weakness.

The truth is, we’ve foolishly and dangerously catered to them, and generally excused — or made lame rationalizations for — their awful words, behaviors, and endless incitement of rage and hatred. We [stupidly] let them seize control, and let them have their way for far too long.

“Give ’em an inch, and they’ll take … everything we hold dear.”

Truly, if we want our society and semi-democracy to even survive, we’ve got to turn this pattern around. We just have to.

At this point, we simply have no alternative — unless we’re willing to give up, be gutless cowards and fools, and just let them win … and let our society collapse (further) into fascism, misogyny, and overt tyranny.

