Bad Marriage Advice #22: Once a Cheater, Always a Cheater

Betrayal, no matter what kind, is devastating. Many believe infidelity may be the worst form of betrayal. If it has ever happened to you, you know what I mean. But does it have to mean the end of your marriage?

Most people think it does. Hence the common advice—once a cheater, always a cheater.

I’ve been thinking about this ever since I heard about model Emily Ratajkowski and her husband producer Sebastian Bear-McCloud splitting up due to his cheating. According to her, “He’s a serial cheater. He’s a dog.”

Now I really don’t know anything about them or their marriage. And I do not excuse cheating under any circumstance. It is always destructive. But all cheating is not created equal.

I remember working with Bruce and Megan (not their real names) many years ago. He had a one-night stand when he was going through an emotional and mental rough patch. Everything they found on-line told them there was no rescuing their marriage. That cheating was a deal breaker there was no coming back from.

Luckily, they didn’t settle for that. Bruce put in the work, got himself in a better place, and Megan was able to forgive him. They used this devastating moment to build a stronger connection and a better marriage.

What they learned through the process of healing helped put their relationship on the strong foundation it was missing before the infidelity.

This happens frequently with couples who are brave enough to confront the cheating head on.

They emerge with a stronger, more intimate marriage because they learn not to hold back. They celebrate the good, address the bad, and tackle the ugly.

They strip themselves emotionally bare and reassemble the pieces into the type of marriage most of us only dream of.

And one piece of that is understanding why the cheating happened in the first place so it will never happen again.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Because with cheating if you get a do over, you’ll only get one. If it ever happens again, you will be fully aware of the damage you’d be doing. And if you get that chance, take it as the truly generous gift that it is.

If you aren’t interested in stepping up, doing the work, and making amends, then you probably will cheat again. And the above adage will then fit you.

The choice is, as always, yours.

READ MORE

Bad Marriage Advice #1: Beware Who Is Giving the Advice

Bad Marriage Advice #2: Don’t Go to Bed Angry

Bad Marriage Advice #3: It’s Okay to Fight But You Need to Learn to Fight ‘Fair’

Bad Marriage Advice #4: If You’re Not Fighting One of You Is Hiding Something

Bad Marriage Advice #5: If You’re Going to Fight, Fight Naked

Bad Marriage Advice #6: Marriage Takes Hard Work

Bad Marriage Advice #7: Marriage Requires Compromise

Bad Marriage Advice #8 – Marriage Requires Sacrifice

Bad Marriage Advice #9: Marriage Is 50/50

Bad Marriage Advice #10: If You’re Not Happy in Your Marriage, You Should Leave

Bad Marriage Advice #11: Happy Wife, Happy Life

Bad Marriage Advice #12: Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff

Bad Marriage Advice #13: Love Is All You Need

Bad Marriage Advice #14: If You’re Having Sex, Your Marriage Is Okay

Bad Marriage Advice #15: If Your Partner Really Loves You, They’ll Just Know What You Need

Bad Marriage Advice #16: Stay Together for the Sake of the Children

Bad Marriage Advice #17: Your Kids Will Be Just Fine With Your Divorce

Bad Marriage Advice #18: Only Couples in Trouble Need Help

Bad Marriage Advice #19: Relationships Are Natural

Bad Marriage Advice #20: Marriage Counseling Doesn’t Work

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Bad Marriage Advice #21: You Need Your Partner to Go for Counseling to Work

—

Previously Published on The Hero Husband Project

—

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Shutterstock image