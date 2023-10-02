Baseball Taught Me Love, Writing Helped Me to Learn It Again

Writing is a part of me.

As of the last four months I have been writing stories more consistently than any other time in my life.

I’m trying to share as many stories as games I played in baseball.

…

I played in over 500 professional baseball games and I played in over 200 college baseball games.

I was selected as a First Team All-American 6 times, as well as player of the year in college.

In 2015, I won two batting titles in college and in Rookie Ball, then I made it to the Major Leagues in 2018.

…

One would have thought I would have become used to the pressures of performing. After playing so many games you would have thought it would have been like breathing for, right?

Wrong.

After playing over a thousand games, the truth is, I was nervous for every one of them.

Sometime it was more than nerves, it was tunnel vision and stomach aches as I prepared for a performance rooted in perfection.

The fear of failure consumed me like a fire on the mountains.

…

I was very strategic in the way I prepared for games. While other teammates played cards or sat on their iPhone waiting for the time to pass until game time, I used a different approach. I turned into an explorer.

I would search for a spot within a 200 foot radius of our clubhouse. A quiet spot. One where I could put on my headphones and either take a nap, meditate, or gain my awareness back. An awareness that I struggled to find between the 140 game season, 10 hour bus rides, and lack of sleep.

As I sheltered myself off from my teammates, I would end up in an old storage room, in the dugout, or a random room I’d find throughout the stadium that no one knew about. My last resort was in front of my locker in the clubhouse as I put my sweatshirt on and threw a towel down for me to lay on.

This was my strategy for getting into the zone.

…

Some say they hate losing more than they like winning. Well both of those seemed real to me, but I could also add in I hated not being perfect. I was and still am a perfectionist in so many different ways. I’m just more aware of it.

I like the extremes, the things I care about in my life I try to put all my heart and soul into and the things that seem irrelevant to me I couldn’t pay a cent to.

Flawed perspective? Maybe. Maybe I need to have more balance.

But that’s not the point here.

The point is the immense amount of love I had for baseball that I was unaware of.

…

You couldn’t blame me though. My paps was a professional baseball player and a stud at that. I wish they had iPhones when he grew up, so I could see what all of his friends were talking about when they tell me, “Kevin, your dad could really play.”

Growing up I was the son of the baseball guy, the coach, which meant there were more eyes on me. Mix that with a perfectionist personality, failure didn’t come lightly to me. I still remember balling my eyes out in the dugout after striking out in little league.

I only struck out once or twice a year, I was a good player. But when I did strike out, it was the end of the world and it knocked me off kilt for the next three hours.

It’s no wonder I try to convince all the little league players I coach now that strikeouts are a part of the game. I laugh when I think of younger Kevin, because little me knows it is much more than a part of the game, it is your life.

…

I still remember taking coach bus trips to games for the first time in my first ever summer league when I was 20 years old playing baseball in Iowa. It sure wasn’t heaven (for all my Field of Dreams fans).

Every bus ride, I put on some music, got into my shell, and visualized how awesome I was going to feel after a good game. I wasn’t so much excited for the game, the game was nerve wrecking to me, it was going to be a mental battle. Easily put, the game was life or death.

It wasn’t until my later years in college when I started learning to have more fun with the game of baseball. Learning to let things go and getting back to playing for the real reason I played the game in the first place…because I loved it.

…

I didn’t know I loved it at the time. I was too caught up in the fears of not being perfect.

Perfectionism wasn’t always a bad thing either. It helped me to have a tireless work ethic and do things that the average player wasn’t willing to do.

It was problematic when it consumed my mind and prevented me from having fun. I always played my best when I had fun. It was when I entered my flow state.

…

Fast forward almost 10 years and now four years out of professional baseball, I look back onto my baseball career and smile.

I really did love it.

How do I know?

Because I’m a writer now.

Since becoming a writer, I see myself doing the same antics as when I played professional baseball.

…

This morning I laid in my bed, put on my headphone and I visualized the adventure of writing a story the same way I laid in my hotel beds visualizing a base knock to center field before a game.

Yesterday I found myself seeking solace in nature so I could be alone with my thoughts in preparation to write a poem. I looked far and wide for a place that looked quiet and provided me peace. I ended up finding a quiet spot next to a tree with a perfect view of the sunset.

I couldn’t help but compare the search yesterday to my walks into the dugout as I laid on the wooden bench with my sweatshirt on in pregame so I could be alone with my thoughts and focus myself for the game.

…

I felt the pressures of writing a good story, I didn’t want it to not be perfect.

I was nervous to write one but I was so excited for the result.

As I grow older, I learn the things you love in life are the things you keep coning back to as well as the things that make your heart beat a little faster. I used to believe I hated baseball, but it wasn’t actually baseball, it was the lifestyle.

…

You can’t put 27 years into something you hate. What you love carries you through the high’s and lows in your life, it stays consistent through it all. The thing you loved might become the thing that wears all your punches as you blame it for everything that has gone wrong in your life.

It’s like hating your parents when you were a kid because they wouldn’t let you stay outside too late. Later on you realized they were trying to protect you and keep you safe. This was baseball for me.

This is how it showed me love. It was there for me the next day no matter what and never abandoned me.

…

I used to love the fans screaming, clapping, and cheering the players on when it was finished. This made it worth it even more.

I had felt this feeling before.

Now I get to feel it in a different way via likes, claps, shares, and comments.

I’ve written 70 stories and guess what?

I’ve been nervous to release every one.

A true blessing.

I love you baseball,

I love you writing.

…

