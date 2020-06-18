‘Bathroom Bills’ Controversy: A Case for Gender-Neutral Toilets

Why is it controversial how we label the people that toilets are supposed to serve? Would the best way to resolve that controversy just to leave it up to individuals to decide which toilet to use? This essay weighs the various ways that have been suggested to resolve this controversy, drawing on arguments advanced by Loren Cannon, Vaughn Baltzly, and Laurie Shrage.

Most people fit into, grow up and live in a world of gender binary — that of male and female. This means that most — if not all — public toilets are also categorised into the ‘gents’ and the ‘ladies’. Also, the majoritarian conception of gender is cisgender — that is one’s gender identity corresponds with one’s sex assigned at birth. However, not everyone fits (neatly) into this cisgender binary that shapes much of our social and physical world. Consider the situations of transgender and gender non-conforming (GNC) persons. Which toilet designated for which cisgender category should they use? How do they feel about having to make such a choice? How do cisgender toilet users react when they spot a GNC person in the same toilet?

These issues are why it is controversial how we label the people that toilets are supposed to serve. While trans and GNC persons have always existed, there is now increased consciousness about them — bringing these issues to the fore. At stakes in this controversy are the recognition of the dignity, liberty and equality of transgender and GNC persons, the safety and security of toilet users, and the appropriateness of enforcing and reinforcing the gender binary vis-à-vis gender equality and Burkean conservatism. In this essay, I will weigh the various ways that have been suggested to resolve this controversy. I then argue that the best way to resolve this controversy is to implement gender neutral toilets for all.

Toilets based on strict gender binary

Some legislators have introduced ‘Bathroom Bills’ to enforce toilet access strictly based on the (cis) gender binary. If such a bill passes, it means that transgender persons are legally required to use the toilet that corresponds with their biological sex (sex / gender assigned at birth) and not the gender that they identify with or live as. Loren Cannon terms such bills as anti-transgender bathroom bills (ATBBs). The argument for ATBB is premised on protecting the safety of toilet users, particularly (cis)women against sexual assault from (cis)men “posers” who might exploit the liberty to choose which gendered toilet to use for malicious intent. “Keeping women safe” is the refrain in support of such Bills. The notion of curtailing liberties for the sake of security is an established one, especially in the context of terrorism. Proponent of ATBBs evoke this established notion, arguing that ATBBs are justified responses to the serious security threat of a (cis)gender men posing as a women to enter the female toilet for unsavoury purposes.

Cannon challenges the above argument in favour of ATBBs, pointing out that there is no security threat posed by trans or GNC persons who wish to use public toilets. Cannon points out that there is no evidence that GNC individuals pose a threat to anyone using a public toilet, and that, in fact, it is trans and GNC individuals who face violence and harassment at the hands of cisgender individuals. In sum, Cannon posits that restricting access to gendered facilities based on one’s sex assignment at birth is a “solution without a problem”. Cannon dismisses the concern that a cisgender man might “dress up” like a woman to enter a female toilet to conduct an assault, on the grounds that there is little evidence supporting this fear. (Of note, in response to Cannon’s essay, Vaughn Baltzly cautioned against dismissing this concern so hastily. Baltzly further scrutinizes the statistics and considers it in terms of proportions and probabilities. Baltzly poses: “just how low would that risk have to be, exactly, for the quantity of harm currently faced by trans individuals to still exceed the quantity of harm potentially posed by posers?”) Cannon highlights the evidence that most sexual assaults are committed by acquaintances of the victim instead of strangers in public toilets. Even if the reverse is true, Cannon argues this does not justify restricting toilet access to those who are not using the toilet to perpetrate such crimes. Illustrating the absurdity of this thought, Cannon cites the hypothetical — among others — of banning one from owning a car because someone might steal the car and use it to perpetrate a crime. Cannon opines that “it is unjust to non-trivially and harmfully limit someone’s liberty only for the reason that there is a slight chance that another may perpetrate a crime by attempting to capitalize on that liberty”.

Crucially, Cannon posits that ATBBs “unjustifiably impose moral harms” on transgender and GNC persons, asserting that they “unjustifiably burden the already burdened and target the already targeted”. Cannon argues that enacted ATBBs put trans and GNC persons at risk of predictable physical and psychological harm. ATTBs subject trans women and trans feminine persons to probable harm. As ATBBs require trans women to use men’s facilities, ATBBs subject trans women to menacing sexist and transphobic responses from men — including verbal or physical harassment or violence.

The violence is compounded with racism when a trans women is from a marginalised racial group. ATBBs also risk the safety of trans men by casting them as a dangerous threat. When trans men or trans masculine individuals attempt to abide by the law that requires them to use women’s facilities, they are likely to find themselves “being yelled at, harassed, assaulted, shoved or kicked out of the room, and perhaps even be reported to the police”. This threat is amplified when guardians waiting outside a toilet for their young daughters perceive that a dangerous man has entered the same bathroom. Again, this risk of violence is compounded by racism if the trans men is from a marginalised racial group. Granted, a trans man or a masculine appearing GNC person may choose not to follow the law and use men’s facilities. However, that puts them at risk of civil prosecution.

Thus, Cannon argues that ATBBs forces all trans and GNC persons to choose between two unacceptable options: either be seen as breaking the law or actually break the law. This ‘double bind’ is the hallmark of systemic oppression, asserts Cannon, citing Marilyn Frye. Furthermore, borrowing the ideas of Talia Mae Bettcher, Cannon opines that trans persons face the unwinnable choice of being seen as a deceiver or a make-believer. If a trans person does not continually make their gender history public, they are commonly regarded as a deceiver — especially when a trans person decide to use a gendered space consistent with their gender identity (as opposed to that assigned at birth) and are eventually “found out” by the gender police — be it legal or vigilante.

Even when one makes their gender history public, others are inclined to believe that the individual is “make-believing” their gender and fundamentally asking others to go along with the act. ATBBs essentially require trans individuals to make their personal histories public each time they need to use the loo — an unequal burden that cisgender persons do not bear. Moreover, Cannon reminds us that ATTBs also have an adverse impact on people who may express their gender differently (e.g. in terms of their dressing) but who are not necessarily trans. Given the impracticality of checking a person’s original birth certificate, chromosomes, hormone levels, or physical genitalia before admitting one into public toilets, enforcement of ATBBs is likely to be based on one’s appearance. This means that public toilets will become “spaces of extreme gender investigating, policing, and enforcing” — which also means that there will be almost no public place where GNC persons are free from harassment.

Besides the consequentialist argument above, Cannon also argues that the harm incurred is linked to the right of trans persons to at least a minimal level of moral respect. Citing Axel Honneth, Cannon posits that physical assault is an embodiment of moral disrespect and that includes the “psychological harm of being humiliated and of not even being recognized as having authority over what happens to one’s body.” Cannon argues that ATTBs deny targeted individuals of “full moral status as an individual and social participant”. Cannon highlights that harassment have been shown to lead to post-traumatic stress disorder, “holding it” that risks damage to one’s urinary tract, and intentional social isolation from public spaces to avoid the harassment. When one is “harassed or criminalized for inhabiting a condition of social impossibility”, one takes home the message that one is unfit to participate in public life.

Cannon reminds us that using toilets is a necessary part of social life given that being in any place for more than a few hours requires anyone to attend to their physical needs — be it to urinate or defecate. ATBBs de facto bans GNC and trans persons from public toilets. Cannon argues that “to deny one the ability to attend to one’s physical needs is to infringe on one’s opportunity to participate in society.” Citing the seminal philosophy of John Rawls’ “right to equal opportunity”, Cannon posits that “being offered a job, accommodation, or even an education that denies one’s basic physical needs and puts one at risk of harassment or violence is to deny that job, accommodation, or education.”

Clearly, enforcing toilet access based on strict gender binary is not and cannot be the solution. It merely amplifies the controversy.

Gendered toilets but leave it up to individuals to decide which toilet to use

This is what Vaughn Baltzly calls Trans-Accessible Segregation. When legally-enforced, this would positively affirm the legal right of transgender persons to access the gender-segregated toilets matching their gender identities. The argument in favour of Trans-Accessible Segregation is that this solution respects the liberty and autonomy of trans persons. As Baltzly puts it, the ability to enter and utilise the single-gendered spaces typically reserved for one’s fellow men and women is key to living out one’s true gender identity. Limiting transgender persons to separate neutral spaces deprives them of this opportunity. In addition, Laurie Shrage posits that where gendered toilets exist, a person’s lived sex should determine which toilet they use. Sharge contends that “the sex identity an individual lives or uses in daily life should trump all others in a situation of policy enforcement. For example, for the purpose of granting access to single-sex restrooms, … one’s publicly lived sex identity is more salient than an identity based on private genital appearance, and should be regarded as one’s ‘true’ or ‘real’ sex, should these differ.”

The argument against Trans-Accessible Segregation is the same argument in favour of ATBBs as articulated earlier — that is the threat to the safety of women posed by the prospect of (cis)men “posers” who might exploit this new liberty for malicious intent. As mentioned earlier, while Cannon dismisses this concern, Baltzly cautioned against dismissing it hastily. Indeed, having gender segregated toilets and letting individuals chose which gendered toilet to use is not really the solution as this is the heart of the controversy.

Another argument against Trans-Accessible Segregation takes issue with the ‘segregation’ aspect, instead of the ‘trans-accessible’ aspect. Baltzly makes the case that if one truly believes in social liberalism (that is the motivation behind ‘trans-accessibility’), one cannot support any system that preserves and enforces any type of gender segregation as this contradicts with the ideal of equal treatment that requires the equal treatment of all citizens, in all spaces. Additionally, Baltzly points out that gender-segregated toilets (regardless of whether they are trans-accessible) do not accommodate individuals who are non-binary, gender-queer, or GNC. While accommodating to trans persons, Trans-Accessible Segregation perpetuates the gender binary that ostracises and oppresses GNC individuals. Baltzly also highlights the situation of disabled persons who have differently-gendered caregivers. With gender-segregated toilets, disabled persons are deprived of the opportunity to receive assistance from their differently-gendered caregivers.

In short, having gendered toilets but leaving it up to individuals to decide which toilet to use does not resolve the controversy.

Gender-neutral toilets

This is what Baltzly terms Integrated toilets. Toilets are not segregated by gender. There is only one type of toilet for every and any one. Baltzly puts forth three arguments in favour of a full toilet integration. The first is considerations of fairness to GNC individuals and those with disabilities. This solution addresses the objections to gender segregated toilets as discussed above. With fully integrated toilets, no population is disadvantaged. While this solution does not positively affirm or codify any particular individual’s notion of gender, it fulfils the most fundamental task of meeting the toilet needs of all populations — and thereby (as per Cannon’s argument mentioned earlier) enables all populations to participate in social life that is key to one’s moral respect. It is this solution’s virtue of neutrality — that it neither affirms nor undermines anyone’s cherished conception of gender — that leads to Baltzly’s second argument in favour for integrated toilets: the parallels between the case for Integration and the case for Marital Disestablishment. During the heated debates on same-sex marriage in the U.S. in the early 2010s, socially liberal scholars called for the “disestablishment” of marriage — that is the State ought not to be involved in defining “marriage” and that it ought to be up to each social institution to decide for themselves which domestic unions to sanction as marriages — arguing that this would be the most consistent with the basic liberal ideal of the equal treatment of all citizens. By parity of reasoning, Baltzly argues, a similarly neutral system of Integrated toilets would be the proper solution to the controversy on toilet access. Baltzly’s third argument is the likeness between the system of gender-segregated toilets (including Trans-Accessible Segregation) and the invalidated doctrine of “separate but equal” facilities for Blacks and Whites in the United States. In Brown v. Board of Education (1954), the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruled that a regime of “separate but equal” is incoherent: proclaiming that facilities for Blacks had to be separate is proclaiming that Blacks were not equal. Baltzly argues that, similarly, a system of gender-segregated toilets convey that men and women are not equals. Only a system of fully-Integrated toilets could truly convey the equality of men and women. Baltzly also terms this as the “Overturning Patriarchy” rationale. Baltzly acknowledges that one may object to the analogy between racial segregation and gender segregation given that racial segregation reinforced a conception of racial superiority but current practices of gender-segregation are not perceived as indicating a hierarchy of genders. However, Baltzly ripostes that though a system of gender-segregated toilets per se does not convey a vision of either male or female superiority, much of human society is historically patriarchal. Given the prevalence of patriarchy, Baltzly posits that there is good reason to suspect any remaining gender-segregation as legacies of male superiority. Thus, Baltzly argues that any system of gender segregation is equivalent to an assertion of the (discredited and shameful) “separate but equal” doctrine. Therefore, it cannot hold and should be renounced. Toilet Integration renounces the “separate but equal’ doctrine and alleviates the impact of patriarchy.

Yet, Baltzly provides two arguments that push back against the idea of full toilet integration. First, Baltzly cautions that implementing full toilet integration would set off a slippery slope of gender desegregation in all aspects of life. Baltzly highlights that the three arguments in support of toilet Integration applies with similar weight to other types of gender segregation. This means that an argument for integrated toilets is an argument for integrated (gender-neutral) college dormitories, athletic competitions, security screenings, etc. Intellectual consistency demands that supporting integrated toilets equates to supporting an absolute policy of Integration anywhere gender-based distinctions are found. Baltzly acknowledges the rejoinder that the case for toilet integration does not generalize — that is each type of gender segregation is specific and what holds in toilet integration may not apply to the context of college dormitories and athletic competition. Still, Baltzly offers a riposte, drawing parallels with the Civil Rights movement in the U.S. which pushed for the elimination of racial segregation across the board. Second, Baltzly highlights the Burkean concern that a liberalizing intervention of toilet integration has the likelihood of causing massive disturbances by jeopardising the social efficacy of a social practice rooted in many generations’ worth of acquired wisdom. This Burkean line of thought posits that the received practices of gender segregated toilets encompass a particular internal practical logic that solves many social coordination problems. Even if this “internal practical logic” may seem currently obscure, the valuable social-coordination role of gender-segregated toilets would likely become very obvious after it is imprudently torn apart.

These concerns beg the question: Would the ‘middle ground’ solution be having separate gender-neutral toilets for trans and GNC persons while still retaining gendered toilets for cis persons? Such a solution satisfies the safety concerns raised by proponents of ATTBs, allow trans and GNC persons access to the toilets (thus being able to attend to their physical needs and participate in social life) without being subjected to harassment, while also addresses the Burkean concerns with the retention of gender segregated toilets for cis persons. I argue that this ‘mixed solution’ is far from ideal. Limiting transgender persons to separate neutral spaces deprives them of the opportunity to live out one’s true gender identity. This also smacks of the discredited “separate but equal” doctrine as illuminated earlier. Assigning such separate spaces for trans and GNC persons does not accord them with the dignity and equality that they seek. Furthermore, the retention of gender segregated toilets perpetuate the gender binary and patriarchy (as argued earlier). In fact, this ‘mixed solution’ creates three separate classes of persons: (cis)men, (cis)women, trans and GNC persons. This violates the basic liberal notion of equality as it has been found that separate is not equal.

Conclusion

I argue that the solution of gender-neutral toilets designed with more privacy for all, is the best solution. The emphasis on engineering a more private toilet design should assuage any anxieties over the safety of toilet users. I shall now address the arguments against toilet integration and show that these do not withstand scrutiny. In response to the concern that gender segregation across the board would be overturn “in one fell swoop” with the introduction of toilet integration, Cannon points out that this fear is unfounded as it assumes an improbable condition of a proponent of gender-neutral integrated toilets being able to effect universal social change “in one fell swoop”. Cannon reminds us that “ample evidence” shows that it takes a “dreadfully long time” to take apart structural injustices. Furthermore, Cannon notes that Burkeanism does not object to doing away with the gender binary per se as “Burkeanism gets you slow change, not no change”. Essentially, the Burkean consideration is no objection at all. Even Baltzly concedes that “the Burkean rationale could seemingly likewise legitimate all sorts of unjustifiable and sexist discrimination and oppression.” Indeed, the Burkean consideration has been evoked in previous eras to defend slavery and disenfranchisement of populations. Safeguarding tradition can mean perpetuating injustice. To codify traditional practices of toilets segregated by the gender binary in the form of ATTBs is to perpetuate and reinforce current injustices suffered by trans and GNC individuals. Baltzly, too, notes that a case can be made that the prospective harm to trans and GNC persons with the passing of a ‘bathroom bill’ very likely outweighs the prospective harms stemming from any ‘social disruption’ brought about by the implementation of integrated toilets.

There are other auxiliary arguments in favour of gender neutral toilets for all. An utilitarian case can be made that it is the more optimal solution, especially in terms of efficiency. With gender segregated toilets, it is frequently observed that the ladies see long queues while the gents may very well not have a queue at all. All the empty space in the male toilets not being put to use while the ladies wait in line — how inefficient! An integrated toilet would offer a more optimal allocation of space and increase the efficiency of a toilet visit. Furthermore, there does not appear to be a legitimate need for the toilet provider to know the user’s sex or gender. According to Shrage, the government does not need to collect or manage information about a person’s sex except for “legitimate governmental interests” such as affirmative action programmes — and even so, the methods employed should be “narrowly tailored to their particular purposes”. It is not apparent that a toilet user’s gender or sex would affect the utility of the toilet: the toilet bowl works with the penis, vagina and anus. Thus, unisex gender-neutral toilets work just as well, if not better (as argued earlier) than gendered toilets.

All in all, the solution of gender-neutral toilets designed with more privacy for all addresses the concerns of the various factions on this controversy, fulfils the fundamental toilet needs of all population and withstands any possible objections (that I have demonstrated to be tenuous or without merit). Thus, I submit that it is the best way to resolve the controversy on toilet access.

This post was previously published on Equality Includes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: The Gender Spectrum Collection