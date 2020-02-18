Battling Depression in a Burnout Culture

THE FIGHT

Now, I’m determined to battle the Burnout Culture. I certainly do not have failsafe strategies or answers, but I have found some tips that are starting to work for me. Perhaps those tips will also help others looking to join the fight. Specifically, five stand out.

First, set firm boundaries. Choose a reasonable schedule for your work week and steadfastly guard against work’s scope creep outside those set hours, only making concessions for biannual responses to dire, unanticipated needs or for actual, building-literally-on-fire emergencies (not someone else’s manufactured emergencies). Remind yourself, you sacrifice during work time to benefit your free time, not the other way around, and you have rented some of your time, not your entire existence. Sometimes, the struggle just isn’t worth it.

Second, make your free time truly free. Do not try to be “productive” by doing things ancillary to your day job. Instead, use your time to pursue areas of your life that have nothing to do with your job, like building relationships with friends and family, promoting health and wellness, running errands, supporting charitable causes, and, yes, indulging in what you really enjoy.

Third, cultivate your passion outside of work. While your passion may have some tenuous connection to what you do for a living, you want to avoid the kill-two-birds-with-one-stone mindset that attempts to leverage your passion to further your work. Doing so will ultimately make pursuing your passion feel like, well, work. In addition, knowing you have something to look forward to will quell the desperation for a higher purpose in your daily grind, which is something very few of us are destined to achieve.

Fourth, seek help. Ignore the stigma. Everyone needs it. No more excuses. Reach out to a professional. It may cost you time, money, and those emotional walls you built up, but it will be worth many times more than all of that. Schedule the appointment, today.

Finally, tell your story. Our culture’s toxic elements are only allowed to propagate because not enough of us speak out against them. Shame and fear keeps us from saying what others are thinking, which in turn results in chilling isolation. We can do better to support each other’s struggle with burnout by acknowledging the ubiquity of it all and challenging the attitudes that immunize work duties from basic cost-benefit analyses.