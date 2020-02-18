Battling Depression in a Burnout Culture

THE PUSH
The service industry’s ethos is summed up in a simple phrase: “The customer is always right.” This phrase impresses upon employees the supremacy of customer satisfaction, even if attainment demands an unreasonable sacrifice (at least when viewed from the employee’s, or a neutral observer’s, perspective). It exposes the raw power of economic anxiety in a time when all aspects of the human experience are vulnerable to monetary trade-offs. The result is an inertial commodification of our lives, which seems only to accelerate as we stagger further into the digital age.
The modern work culture’s new mantra slightly expands that weathered phrase: “The customer is always right, and the clock is always ticking.” This mantra resounds the constant hum of a connected world in which instantaneous responses are not just desirable goals, but minimum expectations. In short, your time is already bought (though maybe not paid for); regardless, it surely is not your own. No matter the force of your personal desires, needs, or obligations, they simply cannot escape the gravity of customer convenience. Just attempting to take off from constant availability will leave you smoldering in a professional wasteland, somewhere between heretical and worthless.
THE FALL
I gradually internalized the above ideas over the last few years, while I sank further into a deep depression. Weighed down by self-imposed pressures to pursue continual “progress” and perceived demands for endless self-sacrifice, day-to-day existence felt like a free fall in which the only thing more terrifying than the ride was the prospect of its end. I knew rock bottom was below, I just hadn’t gotten there. The impact was imminent, but I couldn’t bring myself to grasp for the sides. I was turning numb to my condition as all self-worth synced with my time’s marginal price. I was, in a word, profoundly and completely, lost.
This reality’s coarse truth was as obvious to me as its life-draining effect. As an introvert, I retreated into myself, only allowing a few to peak into my shuttered inner world. My alcohol consumption mirrored a growing appetite for junk food. Exercise was sporadic, if I’m being generous. I became jaded, bitter, and hopeless, but I masked my rotting core with a nauseatingly sterile façade. My public persona played the role of captain, though my soul was adrift. Sadly, none of that was even the worst of it.
THE FLOOR
The worst part of what I have come to call my “depression blanket” (a sensation that is more effectively felt than described) was its suffocation of my most cherished characteristic — my curiosity. Ever since I can remember, I have loved to learn for the sake of learning. It is by far my favorite thing about myself, my nerd pride, my deliberate essence. So, seeing it as my most reliable asset, I attempted to leverage this curiosity to propel me through the increasingly debilitating trials of my career.
At first, the strategy worked by encouraging an appetite for more projects and longer hours, but, in time, curiosity itself began to taste stale. I had pushed too far, forfeiting my passion for society’s false promises of success. The connection was gone, and I was left with only a distant memory of a beloved muse and the guilt of my role in its disintegration. Heartbroken, I may have finally reached the dreaded bottom.
THE OPENING
My circumstances finally started to change when — thanks in large part to my wife’s persistent urging and catalyzed by a particularly bad panic attack — I took the long-overdue step of seeking professional help. I could tell you it was the stigma of mental illness or the outlay of time and money that kept me away. But, the truth is I’m extremely private and rarely trust others enough to let them “in” to my sacred inner world. I was simply afraid to loosen my grip on emotions and risk unmanageable exposure to societal uncertainties.
I believe finally doing so was a trajectory-altering decision, and, despite my instinct to protect my privacy by hoarding this very personal story, I wanted to share it. I’m sure there is someone else out there falling down a similar hole, unable to grasp the sides. It may be a co-worker, it may be a loved one, it may be you. I just hope it is comforting to know help is out there and it can be life-changing.
THE LESSON
After receiving treatment, I finally had a calm moment to stand back and see the modern work culture for what it is — cannibalistic. Although we buy into the concept that relentless sacrifice now will eventually lead to fulfillment later, by taking a sober look at our idols who “made it,” it is clear their career is mostly different in degree, not kind. I can only assume that difference does not bring about happiness for most who “make it,” no matter how much they project a transcendental existence to the rest of us. Instead, we are often merely working hard now for the opportunity to work harder later. Maybe that outlook alone is enough to prevent fulfillment for most of us, there being no chance that material perks will ever catch up to our inflating expectations.
Yet, if the figurative carrot is perpetually out of reach, the stick seems always at our backs. The workplace demands that fuel burnout are as much cultural as they are driven by economics. I cannot help but have some anxiety about how publishing this story may affect my livelihood. Will I be seen as overly negative, weak, whining, or not a team player? These are the same questions so many of us ask ourselves right before hiding our anguish and frustration behind a feigned desire to step up. We deal with these questions in self-destructive ways, because we are persuaded that the work is unavoidable and that our efforts are replaceable. Or, at least that lesson is in line with my experience.
To be sure, career demands were probably just an aggravating factor in my depression, albeit a powerful one. Although there is some debate over popular anti-depression medications, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), I now believe a significant part of my condition is chemical and an effective part of my treatment has been such medication. But, the medicinal boost helping me to crawl out of my hole and cast off my depression blanket finally gave me the courage to pursue another, more systemic culprit.
THE FIGHT
Now, I’m determined to battle the Burnout Culture. I certainly do not have failsafe strategies or answers, but I have found some tips that are starting to work for me. Perhaps those tips will also help others looking to join the fight. Specifically, five stand out.
First, set firm boundaries. Choose a reasonable schedule for your work week and steadfastly guard against work’s scope creep outside those set hours, only making concessions for biannual responses to dire, unanticipated needs or for actual, building-literally-on-fire emergencies (not someone else’s manufactured emergencies). Remind yourself, you sacrifice during work time to benefit your free time, not the other way around, and you have rented some of your time, not your entire existence. Sometimes, the struggle just isn’t worth it.
Second, make your free time truly free. Do not try to be “productive” by doing things ancillary to your day job. Instead, use your time to pursue areas of your life that have nothing to do with your job, like building relationships with friends and family, promoting health and wellness, running errands, supporting charitable causes, and, yes, indulging in what you really enjoy.
Third, cultivate your passion outside of work. While your passion may have some tenuous connection to what you do for a living, you want to avoid the kill-two-birds-with-one-stone mindset that attempts to leverage your passion to further your work. Doing so will ultimately make pursuing your passion feel like, well, work. In addition, knowing you have something to look forward to will quell the desperation for a higher purpose in your daily grind, which is something very few of us are destined to achieve.
Fourth, seek help. Ignore the stigma. Everyone needs it. No more excuses. Reach out to a professional. It may cost you time, money, and those emotional walls you built up, but it will be worth many times more than all of that. Schedule the appointment, today.
Finally, tell your story. Our culture’s toxic elements are only allowed to propagate because not enough of us speak out against them. Shame and fear keeps us from saying what others are thinking, which in turn results in chilling isolation. We can do better to support each other’s struggle with burnout by acknowledging the ubiquity of it all and challenging the attitudes that immunize work duties from basic cost-benefit analyses.
FINAL THOUGHT
The above tactics are difficult to implement without each other’s vocal support, especially when someone is acting as an exposed first-mover. This difficultly ultimately steams from the Burnout Culture champions. You know who they are. You have suffered their wrath. They are the ones who habitually make unreasonable demands of others and have an unquenchable thirst for proof of absolute dedication. They are few, but their impact disproportionately ripples through the fabric of our society, ingraining the harmful norms of Burnout Culture.
Batting those norms will not be easy. The fight will be brutal, relentless, and worth it. Join me by sharing your experience with Burnout Culture and how you plan to fight back.
