BDO USA Announces Bernadette Pieters as Firm’s First Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Releases DEI Transparency Report

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, announces the appointment of Bernadette Pieters as its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer. In this role, Pieters will oversee and help drive forward the firm’s DEI strategy, spearheading key programs to create impact, foster change and continue to build a sustainably inclusive and equitable culture.

Pieters joined BDO in 1999 and was admitted to the partnership in 2017 as a human resources principal. She has over 25 years of human resources experience and leads BDO’s people and culture talent acquisition and field teams nationwide. Throughout her tenure with the firm, she has been actively engaged in ensuring DEI is an integral part of the firm’s operations and culture, including through her previous role as the firm’s national director of diversity. She is a recognized Diversity Journal thought leader, a catalyst for the firm’s participation in diversity associations and conferences, and an acting ambassador for the firm’s core values and strategic growth plan.

“Corporate America has an opportunity – and an obligation – to provide a more equitable and inclusive environment for all professionals to thrive. To advance our diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, it became clear that Bernie’s role would be critical to continue deep engagement on this topic at all levels of the firm,” said Wayne Berson, chief executive officer of BDO USA. “Bernie has been a trusted DEI advisor to our executive team for many years; no one is better suited to bring heart and passion to the role while also ensuring accountability to our people, clients and communities.”

In addition to Pieters’ appointment, the firm has announced the release of its inaugural DEI Transparency Report, Powered by Purpose to Drive Meaningful Change, which details the firm’s history of DEI engagement, ongoing efforts and vision for its collective future. By providing transparency into workforce demographics, details on DEI policies and programs, and sharing engagement activity, the firm aims to increase accountability and demonstrate commitment to taking the essential steps needed for positive change.

“Raised to see a world with no limits, I embrace the opportunity to steward this next phase of BDO’s diversity, equity and inclusion journey,” said Pieters. “The road to true inclusion starts by strengthening the trust we place in one another through challenging conversations and hard work. This work is the most powerful action we can take to make certain that the strategic DEI elements that underpin our culture are successful. I look forward to working closely with BDO’s executive team, partners and inclusion leaders to support our people as we advance our core purpose and values.”

As outlined in the DEI Transparency Report, BDO’s strategic path forward encompasses candidate attraction, candidate selection, employee experience and success, and transparency. Pieters will advance the strategy in close coordination with Chief People Officer Cathy Moy, who has laid the groundwork in making DEI a strategic imperative for both the firm as well as the firm’s executive team as part of her work to strengthen BDO’s purpose-centered culture.

“Bernie believes that diversity begins with individual conversations and shared experiences that build trust, understanding and empathy,” said Moy. “It is an approach that takes time and requires a great deal of individual effort, but it is sustainable and powerful. The result will be continued progress towards our goals and a lasting commitment from the firm’s leaders and people.”

For more information on BDO’s approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, please visit: https://www.bdo.com/resource-centers/diversity-equity-and-inclusion.

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of skilled and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 70 offices and over 750 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 95,000 people working out of over 1,700 offices across 164 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.

—

