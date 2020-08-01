Get Daily Email
Be Careful What Type of Attention You Are Giving Your Child | Dad University

Be Careful What Type of Attention You Are Giving Your Child | Dad University

We often reinforce bad behavior and rarely recognize good behavior.

There are various types of attention that we provide our kids as parents. Unfortunately, we often provide them the wrong type of attention which when they misbehave, only reinforces that bad behavior.

In this video, Jason reviews 3 types of attention: positive attention, no attention, and negative attention and goes over what they are and how they affect our children. When you are dealing with behavior issues, you definitely need to be mindful of the type of attention you are providing your child.

We often reinforce bad behavior and rarely recognize the good behavior. As a result, it’s an endless cycle that never improves. Be sure to comment on how you feel about this video, we would love to hear from you.

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

