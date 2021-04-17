Be the Happy Person You Want to Be

When you’re happy, you’re admired. You’re a role model to others as they envy you for an authentic life and a smile on your face they see and the impact you make in your life contributions.

People naturally want to know what you know and what steps you took for success in your life. In your assured confidence, others can sense you’re living whole, have mind-body awareness, are in control, and are living a healthier life.

But what if you’re not there… like, this season has left you with doubt, loss, or lemons?

There’s a distinction between authentic (showing up as uniquely you) and developing the optimistic authentic you that you want to become.

Both are great but the latter will get you to who you want to be faster.

“Fake it until you make it” is an expression that’s meant to help your mind-body catch up with your authentic desires. There are three of you involved.

If you can remember this, then you can gradually talk yourself into the happiness that I believe is the way to steer out of a rut or unproductive mood.

The clouds will lift if you will help yourself.

Believe that you are happy.

Find contentment in the unexciting.

And just keep doing what keeps you humming along. Remind yourself what good things you did that day (and forget the rest).

Pursue your enjoyable, creative passion as a devoted hobby or volunteer activity. We all start small and somewhere. If you help one person, you can help many others further down the road. In your small actions, you will discover your next steps and the next, and so on and so forth.

That’s the process.

These are just a few benefits to getting aligned with your passion:

Your abundance overflow. Contributing makes you feel good. Your positive energy then pours out of you and overflows into new projects and others who pick up on your happy aura without your saying anything.

You get to enjoy a meaningful life of giving, and as a byproduct, you get. It’s just like automatic breathing in and out or choosing a good friendship where there’s a balance of giving and take (otherwise it’s a lopsided-relationship).

You control your future. While the future is unknown and unwritten for you and everyone, believe you will breakthrough in your persistence. You don’t need to know the how now. Letting go of tactics you can allow certainty and creativity to creep into the flowing cracks.

Your health improves. You no longer have rocks for shoulders, other outward symptoms, and you reduce stress-eating. You sleep and eat better. This allows you to focus on your passion work that doesn’t feel like Work (changing any mindset shifts needed, e.g. hard work is not needed to earn your keeps).

Finding the passion that gets you moving and makes you feel good can change your life when you most need it.

And that naturally progresses you into better directions you wouldn’t have moved towards without your first move.

It’s too easy to stay stuck…

But you can rise above your self-sabotage, second-guessing, or procrastinating voices in your head that lead you into inaction. If perfectionism is a struggle for you, this is a good blog post for you to read. Just keep doing your passion and move forward habits until something else emerges.

If you fight through your self-defeat, you just never know, you may look back and be doing your purpose work that was rewarded in the time and effort you took to work on your passion.

Productivity and growth happen in the silence. You make things happen.

A good question to ask yourself if you’re feeling stuck: What would I pursue If I knew I couldn’t fail or I didn’t have other worries?

If you keep getting the same response after several nights of sleep, you can bet that if you try and take a baby step action in that direction, that will eventually lead you to your greatest joy work.

And then you can ask yourself the same question down the road and see what response you get as you are getting closer to your fulfilling destiny. Be well!

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: iStock