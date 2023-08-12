Beat the Heat: Expert Tips for a Good Night’s Sleep in Hot Weather

By The Sleep Advisors

As the summer season intensifies, many people struggle to get a good night’s sleep due to the uncomfortable heat. The Sleep Advisors, a leading authority on sleep health, has released a comprehensive guide on how to sleep well in hot weather.

The guide outlines eight key steps to follow before bedtime to ensure a restful sleep, even during the hottest nights. These include taking a cool shower or bath, soaking feet in cold water, removing excessive clothing, avoiding strenuous exercises and spicy meals before bedtime, avoiding caffeine, ensuring proper ventilation in the room, staying hydrated, and surprisingly, drinking something warm before going to bed.

The Sleep Advisors also emphasize the importance of optimizing the sleep environment. This includes choosing the coolest room in the house, replacing winter bedding with summer-appropriate ones, avoiding pets in bed, using air conditioning wisely, and opting for sheets made of natural fibers.

“Sleeping poorly during warm periods is avoidable,” says Alex, a sleep expert at The Sleep Advisors. “There are many simple things you can do to stay comfortable. These include taking a cold shower to reduce core temperature, avoiding spicy meals, and more. With air conditioning helping us reduce body heat, the situation is much easier. Just include these steps in your bedtime routine, and you won’t even notice it’s 30 degrees Celsius outside.”

About The Sleep Advisors

The Sleep Advisors is a trusted resource for sleep health and wellness. They provide expert advice, tips, and product recommendations to help individuals achieve better sleep. Their mission is to help people understand the importance of sleep and how to improve their sleep quality through education and practical advice.

