Become the Man Women Obsess Over

She can chase you.

Forget fitness, money, and job title limitations for now. Check these three boxes instead:

Single

Potential to earn money and provide for a family

Emotional intelligence

Here are seven (7) tips for becoming the man she will risk it all to get.

…

1. Be an understanding human

People judge others in three ways:

Not worth a second thought.

Jerk

Charismatic stranger.

When a woman first meets you, she does not yet have you pegged. For this reason, first impressions matter. You can use this to your advantage.

If someone makes a mistake that affects you, be kind. Most people go off on servers and help staff. This reaction puts you in the charismatic category. You can get judged as someone who has decent emotional control in public. It makes you memorable. And it might cause women to be more receptive to talking with you in the future.

…

2. No, you don’t have to be the funny guy.

Why are men so jealous of other men who can make women laugh? Women do not seek entertainment. She wants you to give her companionship, butterflies, and positive emotions. Let your smile make her squirm as she thinks naughty thoughts. Drive her crazy with playful nicknames. Shortcake, for example, was an innocent nickname used in the movie The Hating Game. Ignite goosebumps and shy smiles when you flirt.

Women are emotional beings. They go through several emotions in a few minutes. Yup. Create feelings of support, hot and bothered, or joy most times. You will make her angry. Of course, you are not perfect. But you can be a gentleman and not let her stew in these feelings of anger, sadness, or uncertainty for too long.

…

3. Be confident with your appearance

Women make themselves available for dates for many reasons. Sometimes, she is after the same goal as you: intimacy. Some lovers do not care about your appearance. They only want you to know how to perform in the bedroom. Some women only want a supportive partner or a wedding ring.

Earn a woman’s approval and respect by being comfortable with your appearance. If you are not in shape, accept yourself. Ignore negative comments about your looks and carry yourself with pride. You can transform your body and still feel inadequate. Sculpt your self-confidence first.

…

4. Accept offers and small gifts

Avoid setting yourself up as the one who pays all the bills every time. Let the bill sit on the table for a bit. If she offers to pay, accept.

Taking gifts and having women spend money on you does not make you less worthy. It makes her feel good she can spoil you. It makes her more confident about asking for dates, starting sexy time, or planning couple-based activities. These gifts, physical or bought, make her feel more invested in you.

…

5. How to motivate a woman to like you?

If you want someone to like you, don’t reward them every time. Easy access dims the dopamine effect. Distance makes the desire grow. Be busy yet considerate. Communicate your unavailability. Then give the woman space for the rest of the day or week. Got time? When your schedule allows, listen to your lady. And give her those butterfly feelings.

…

6. Beautify little areas

Most people are not mainstream beautiful. Even attractive people put some effort into how they look. You can too with simple tricks:

Smell good.

Exfoliate your lips and apply lip balm.

If lip balm is not masculine enough, drink water. Also, avoid licking your lips a lot — saliva is very drying.

…

7. Hold her interest

I shared similar sentiments here:

Be mysterious. Rather than say you’re a police officer, you can tell her you work in the civil service. Leave some details for the next date. Say you are busy and let her wonder what you are doing with your time. Tell her about your side project but let her ponder how it is going. The mystery keeps her thinking of you.

…

—

