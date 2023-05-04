Becoming the Best You: 2 Questions to Determine if You’re Ready for Love!

Love has to be the right medicine.It is time to ask yourself what you imagine love to be and what you value. Gain self-awareness step by step and reap the benefits of a love that suits you!

Do you think there is a certain answer or formula for love? Personally, I don’t think so; instead, there are an infinite number of ‘possibilities’.

The only way to test the possibilities and turn them into concrete, definitive values of love that are your own is to experience them for yourself. Only from there, you can understand your likes, dislikes, and needs for love, and gradually become the person you like best in love.

I have seen friends who in the face of love frustration, tend to fall into self-criticism or want to blame the other person, without ever thinking about what the root of the problem is. If you don’t try to get to the root of the problem, it’s likely that even if you meet a great guy, you’ll still end up with a bad relationship.

At this point I don’t want to write some inspirational chicken soup, because too much of short-lived energy high sometimes doesn’t really solve the problem. When the energy subsides, problems may still be there.

So, today I would like to share with you 2 questions. If you can answer them fully and with certainty to your heart, congratulations, you may be ready to move on to your next relationship.

What kind of relationship do you want to be in?

Perhaps it’s important to understand who you are and what kind of relationship you want to have first. Whether you want to get married or simply stay in a relationship, even if it’s just for a short period of time, it’s important to at least decide on a ‘direction’ and get your mind right so that you don’t make decisions that you’ll regret.

For example, are you looking for a long-term, committed relationship, or are you just open to something more casual? Do you want to get married eventually, or do you prefer to keep things more open-ended? These are important questions to ask yourself as you begin to navigate the world of dating and relationships.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do you know your own core values about love?

Life is an endless process of making choices, and the establishment of values is the basis for any decision we make. But the first thing that matters to you in terms of values is what I call “core” values.

Personally, I am very concerned about having deep conversations and unrestricted conversations with each other rather than just talking about entertaining things. I care about having a lot of physical contact, heart-to-heart, and independent moments with each other, with heart-to-heart being the number one thing I care about. If my partner don’t fit that, I might consider whether to move on to the next stage.

Of course it’s not easy to find the right partner, but at least by understanding the core values of your relationship, you can minimize the thoughts of ‘I don’t think there’s anything wrong with him’.

In other words, if you are having these thoughts when you are dating someone, it may mean that the other person’s thoughts or behavior are not in line with your core values, making you hesitant about the relationship. If yes, it is the time to think about whether or not you want to continue with the relationship.

So how to find your core value in a love realtionshio? You can look back at the ways you have expressed your love most often when you were in a relationship. And what were the things you most often asked of your partner? Sometimes, this could be your core value of love.

So, what kind of love do you want to talk about?

Do you think that love is something that happens to us or something that we create? In my own experience, love comes from both. We can’t control who we fall in love with, but we can control how we love and how we show love to others.

Therefore, there is no “right” way to love. Everyone experiences and expresses love differently, and that is okay. It’s important to find someone who understands and appreciates your way of loving, and who loves you in a way that makes you feel fulfilled and happy.

Discovering what kind of relationship you want to be in and understanding your core values about love can help you become the best version of yourself and find a love that suits you. By taking the time to reflect on these two questions, you can make more intentional decisions and create a fulfilling and happy relationship.

Good luck on your journey of self-discovery and love!

Any thoughts or ideas just let me know in the comments!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash