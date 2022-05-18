Before We Rise, We Must First Descend w/ Francis Weller

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why do men often have to hit bottom before we’re able to make meaningful changes in our lives?

Could our cultural obsession with the individual self be propelling us towards our collective doom?

Could learning how to properly grieve be key to our vitality, to living a rich, soul-centered life?

Well, in this very special episode, my guest Francis Weller, and I mine these questions and more for useful insights to make a meaningful difference in your life.

And this is a very special episode. For about the last year, I’ve been diving down the Francis Weller rabbit hole, and if you haven’t yet, I’m telling you, you need to. Humanity needs you to. This man is a medicine carrier for humanity.

I first discovered him a year ago when a good friend of mine turned me onto his book,

The Wild Edge of Sorrow. That book is the one of the most beautiful, poignant, rich and instructive books I’ve ever read. Now, it’s not merely a book about grieving in the way we traditionally think of grieving in our western culture, as if grieving is something that only happens when we experience a major and obvious loss in our lives – which by the way, we don’t even do that well in our culture – but Francis’ book is about ways of creating soul renewal by recasting grieving in our culture as essential routine practice to ensure not just our individual health and well-being, but the health and well-being of our entire community, and of the planet itself.

Francis’ work is immense.

In a world of many olders but too few elders, particularly elder men, Francis Weller is a true wise elder. And he’s super easy to talk with. For more than 30 years he’s been a psychotherapist, a writer, and soul-activist. He is a master of synthesizing diverse streams of thought, from psychology, anthropology, mythology, alchemy, indigenous cultures, and poetic traditions. The core of his work is creating pathways to reclaiming our indigenous soul, what psychologist Carl Jung called the “unforgotten wisdom” that resides in the heart of the psyche. He’s the founder of WisdomBridge, an organization that offers educational programs that seek to integrate the wisdom from traditional cultures with the insights and knowledge gathered from Western Cultures. I’m so excited for you to hear our conversation.

Before we dive in, I want to tell you that ELEVATE 2022, my year-long coaching journey for men committed to thriving, has just 3 spots left as of this recording.

We begin in January, right around the corner.

So, if you’re a man interested in stepping into a powerful brotherhood of men, alongside me and 12 other like-hearted men, please apply now @ https://bryanreeves.com/elevate

ELEVATE 2022 includes personal coaching with me throughout the entire year, and alongside a select group of solid men, your soon-to-be brothers, we’ll go on a deep-dive into the insights, distinctions, and practices that allow you to step into your deepest life purpose, create and support a thriving intimate relationship, tap into real, authentic heart-centered power to truly serve your loved ones, your aspirations, your community. We’ll also meet in person for an epic 5-day retreat in a beautiful nature location in North Carolina.

Through this experience these men, and I, will become your brothers for life, and you will be challenged to go beyond your comfort zone. Because you surely know by now that if you’re going to touch the heart of what matters most to you in life, you ain’t gonna get there by staying comfortable.

This isn’t for everyone.

But if you have an inkling it might be for you … apply now … Just take the next step. This could be the one of the greatest gifts you ever give yourself. The gift of brotherhood with extraordinary men.

➡️➡️➡️➡️ bryanreeves.com/elevate

Alright, back to my conversation with Francis Weller.

Now, I think I may talk a bit too much in the beginning of this episode with Francis, but I think that’s what sometimes happens when I’m in the presence of a true elder, and I’ve long felt unseen by any true elders.

Anyway, take a deep breath, and stay present with us, all the way through to the end of this beautiful and profound episode of Men, This Way …

Alright …

Let’s dive …

RESOURCES

Francis’ Profound Book: The Wild Edge of Sorrow

Francis Official Website

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

