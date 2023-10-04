Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Before You Throw Any Conspiracy Theory, It's the Guns Stupid

Before You Throw Any Conspiracy Theory, It’s the Guns Stupid

Imagine America without guns, without an active shooter on the loose.

by Leave a Comment

 

Last week I saw a dog attack another dog, and I wasn’t able to move, After the incident I still have memories of that day.

Today, many will remember this day as they witnessed an active shooter inside their campus.

Back to school shooting.

After more than four hours, the shooter was arrested and in custody. One faculty member is dead.

Lots of questions, and lots of conspiracy theories.

. . .

UNC Carolina shooter

Videos of students on the floor, of students jumping out of windows. And we all know after the dust settles, the conversation will not be about guns but about politics.

It will be about the suspect’s nationality, as he happens to be Chinese and from Wuhan, a place we all know because it is where COVID-19 all started.

His name is Tailei Qi, and if he is the one behind this tweet on August 1, you can tell that he wanted to make friends.

would like to make some new friends. I am a second-year PhD student, interested in nanoparticle synthesis, optical trapping, self-assembly, spectra analysis, and ML. a bit stupid in daily trifles, very enthusiastic talking about research. Reach me if inerest.

. . .

On Twitter, there are a lot of tweets that can easily draw you to the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories. The guy was said to have arrived in America before the pandemic started and his being from Wuhan only fueled speculations.

Many gun-loving Americans will refuse to see where the problem lies. There is no polite to say it,

But it is the guns stupid!

Thank you for reading and stay safe.

This post was previously published on Napoleon’s blog.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Napoleon

A speck in the Universe. Traveled in 80 countries as a cruise photographer. Born in Manila. On my way to my first 1 million published words. http://jamp.buzz

