Before You Throw Any Conspiracy Theory, It’s the Guns Stupid

Last week I saw a dog attack another dog, and I wasn’t able to move, After the incident I still have memories of that day.

Today, many will remember this day as they witnessed an active shooter inside their campus.

Back to school shooting.

After more than four hours, the shooter was arrested and in custody. One faculty member is dead.

Lots of questions, and lots of conspiracy theories.

Videos of students on the floor, of students jumping out of windows. And we all know after the dust settles, the conversation will not be about guns but about politics.

It will be about the suspect’s nationality, as he happens to be Chinese and from Wuhan, a place we all know because it is where COVID-19 all started.

His name is Tailei Qi, and if he is the one behind this tweet on August 1, you can tell that he wanted to make friends.

would like to make some new friends. I am a second-year PhD student, interested in nanoparticle synthesis, optical trapping, self-assembly, spectra analysis, and ML. a bit stupid in daily trifles, very enthusiastic talking about research. Reach me if inerest.

On Twitter, there are a lot of tweets that can easily draw you to the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories. The guy was said to have arrived in America before the pandemic started and his being from Wuhan only fueled speculations.

Many gun-loving Americans will refuse to see where the problem lies. There is no polite to say it,

But it is the guns stupid!

Thank you for reading and stay safe.

