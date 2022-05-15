Being an Adult Is for Losers and Squares

I am currently eating a sandwich filled with sprouts, cucumbers, chicken breast and blue cheese.

It is delicious.

I wouldn’t be eating this sandwich, however, if it wasn’t for my husband, who lightly tapped on my office door two minutes ago, popped his head in and said, “You need to eat something healthy; you can’t survive on chips and salsa all day.” He then offered me this delightful lunch, literally on a silver platter.

If not for him, I’d still have my enormous bag of Tostito Hint of Lime chips beside me, with a jar of homemade salsa by my side. I wasn’t even using a bowl for the salsa. I just opened the jar and started dunking. It worked alright initially, but by the time the first ¼ of the jar’s contents had disappeared down my gullet, it became decidedly challenging to fit the large tortilla chips into the thing for dunking.

There I was, pinching the chip oh so delicately with my pointer and thumb while trying to get even a morsel of the delicious tomatoey chucks from mid-way down the jar.

As I’m writing this, I realize that I could have just poured the contents onto each chip or, better yet, poured the salsa into the decorative terracotta ashtray I have on my desk that I keep meaning to use for my collection of weird-looking rocks that I find on my daily walks, but alas, hindsight is 20/20 right?

This entire sandwich/chip and salsa situation got me thinking, though. And it occurred to me that I’ve never really grown up. Sure I make money at a job, and I have children that I yell at on occasion, but in the grand scheme of things, I just don’t seem to be as adulty as the peers in my life.

Here are a few of the ways I have failed to become a “proper” adult.

I never make the bed.

My husband does this task every damn day. And when he’s on an away trip for work, the bed remains a heaping stack of duvet and sheets, and I just burrow my way under the covers.

If he’s not home, I will often sleep with a pile of clean laundry that still needs to be folded at the end of my bed. It’s like my brain subconsciously remembers this all night long because although I am a very restless sleeper and move and flail about madly in my sleep, I never seem to kick any of the clean clothes off the bed and onto the floor.

I am very proud of this fact.

I have terrible psoriasis on my eyelids.

Rather than going through an hour-long bedtime ritual of washing my face thoroughly which would probably help, I give my teeth a quick brush and then smear on a thick layer of cortisone cream over the rash on my eyelids.

Without fail, each night, I look at the white goop spread upon my face and laugh hysterically, thinking about how much it looks like a cum shot straight to the eyeballs. “Hello, pink eye!” I say to myself while doing a little jig, and then I laugh some more until my husband comes into the bathroom and asks me who I’m talking to.

I keep forgetting to clip my toenails.

This is gross, I know. But it’s not like I have those crazy-ass curling cuticles like the peeps on Ripley’s Believe it or Not (is that still a relevant reference to make?). My toenails don’t seem to grow longer, but instead, they just grow thicker.

That’s probably why I keep forgetting to cut them; there’s no nail slicing through my socks to remind me that they need chopping. Except those suckers are so thick at this point, I ripped open my husband’s calf the other night when I rubbed my cold toesies along his leg.

I woke up to him in the bathroom angrily muttering about how I needed to cut my nails because this was getting out of control while he applied an antiseptic to the gash.

My bedroom dresser is two feet tall and made of plastic.

Of course, I’d like a beautiful redwood bedroom set. That’s like something I’ve always dreamed of having because, in my mind, that would mean I genuinely am the classy individual I’ve always dreamt of being.

The problem is, the older I get the less I care about being classy. At times I’ve had the extra cash to start saving for nicer bedroom furniture, but I always end up spending it on other more important things — like a six month supply of Hint of Lime chips or matching walking vests for my dog and me.

My kids constantly tell me that I’m not like their friend’s parents.

I don’t ask them to elaborate on this. I like to live in the perfect fantasy world that my children think I am the coolest mom on Earth, and they are forever grateful to have a weirdo like me raising them.

In reality, they could probably use a little more structure and discipline, but I’m doing my best okay. All work and no play makes Lind-Bae a grumpy mommy.

Was it was weird that I just used my husband’s pet name to refer to myself in the third person while also, somehow, slipping the word “mommy” in there too?

Yeah. It was.

This story is going nowhere fast, so I’ll finish up by saying that the entire reason I felt the need to write this thing is because I sometimes feel like you guys are all like, this chick needs some meds or something.

But that’s not the truth at all. I’m just a full-grown kid in an almost-middle-aged woman’s body.

So, that explanation should suffice for the time being.

—

—

