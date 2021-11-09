Being in a Physical Rehab Hospital Is Causing Me To Say Things My Sweet Little Grandmother Said

Maybe it’s from being surrounded by people even older than me

In physical therapy today, I was asking for something and I couldn’t think of the name. So I called it a “Thingamabobby.” My grandmother would have said “Thingamabob” or “Thingamabobber.” I added my own twist.

Is it because I’m aging that I’m recalling and using her funny words and phrases? Or is it because I’m in a physical rehabilitation hospital surrounded by folks looking as if they have one foot in the grave, and not their broken foot? In spite of that, they are working their asses off to get stronger, better, faster. Or at least as fast as each of them can move. Which for most isn’t very fast.

I am reminded of my sweet little grandmother in her last years in a nursing home. She had TIAs, which are small strokes, after surgery for intestine blockage.

As I watch everyone here in my rehab hospital, including me, working hard to get back to our normal, whatever that may be, I think of her. What if my sweet little grandmother had been given physical therapy and occupational therapy? Would she have lived past 86? I know for certain her quality of life would have been better.

***

“Pshaw” is another of her words that I especially like. It communicates so much in two little sounds. It’s a word we should reinstate today to deal with climate change deniers and vaccine conspirators. “Pshaw” is all the response they require or understand.

It’s hard to argue with the final dismissiveness of the word “Pshaw.” What exactly can you say back to “Pshaw?” Not a damned thing. I think I’ll make it a more active part of my vocabulary for use when some of the right wing nut jobs spout their pseudo-science and other illogical arguments. “Pshaw,” I’ll say dismissively and with disbelief, “Pshaw.”

My sweet little grandmother used it to dismiss our complaints. Occasionally she would use it for our fears. It was difficult to stay serious about a complaint or fear when she answered with “Pshaw.” Mostly she used it to end an argument. Which it did.

“Play Pretties” is another of her descriptors. When we were young and she needed to entertain us, she’d give us boxes of buttons she’d collected, along with pieces of costume jewelry, like one earring of a pair, or the rhinestones out of a bracelet. She called them “Play Pretties.” I don’t know the origin of the words, but aren’t they evocative? They can be applied to anything we play with, whether they’re actual toys or not.

***

I also have an earworm of a song she used to sing whenever we would whine or complain. It’s fairly easy to feel like a victim after breaking both ankles, which is what landed me in this rehab hospital reminiscing about my sweet little grandmother. Although I’m the “victim” of a broken step at one of my favorite restaurants, I’m not sure you can actually be the victim of an inanimate, if broken, object.

When we whined, our sweet little grandmother would sing, “Nobody loves me, everybody hates me, Guess I’ll go eat worms. Long, thin slimy ones, big fat juicy ones, little bitty fuzzy wuzzy worms. First you bite the heads off, then you suck the guts out, look at them wiggle and squirm. Nobody loves me, everybody hates me, guess I’ll go eat worms.”

It was a whimsical way to make fun of victimhood mindset and the overblown concerns of whiny children. And it taught me not to feel sorry for myself. Which perfectly fits in this particular situation, where feeling sorry for myself would be so easy to do, and so detrimental to my healing.

While recovering from these broken ankles, I plan to use all my sweet little grandmother’s words and strategies.

I’ll use all the “Play Pretties” occupational therapy provides. I’ll ask the physical therapist to pass me the “Thingamabob” weight thingies to do my arm exercises. I’ll say “Pshaw” to the night nurse who wants me to scoot out of bed and into my wheelchair while I’m in pain, so they can set my bed to zero, just so I can climb back in to be weighed. I’ll say the same to the lab person waking me at 5:30 a.m. to take blood after the doctor said he would cancel blood draws.

Finally, when I’m tempted to feel sorry for myself, or lonely or scared, I’ll sing, “Nobody loves me, everybody hates me, guess I’ll go eat worms,” and remember that people do indeed love me, I’m not alone, and even though hospital food is less than optimal, it isn’t worms.

—

