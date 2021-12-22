Being Vulnerable in a Friendship Strengthens Your Bond

Friendships are connections that enrich our lives. When you meet a new friend, it’s an exciting experience. You want to share your secrets and truths with this person. Some people take a while to open up, while others dive right into the relationship. The reality is, the more transparent and genuine you are with your friends, the richer the connection will be. That requires that both people commit to being vulnerable with one another. Here are some reasons why vulnerability can enhance and strengthen the integrity of friendships and make them last.

Let your friend see the “real you.”



Most people want to feel understood. One of the greatest things about the human connection is that you have the opportunity to express yourself to another person and be heard. When you have a good friend, it’s a chance to take a risk and share with them who you are. One way to do this is by sharing a vulnerable anecdote about yourself. Maybe you had an experience as a child that stayed with you and continues to impact who you are today. You can share this story with your friend as a way to demonstrate a part of yourself. Perhaps you still harbor feelings for your first love from high school, who broke your heart. You can share that story with your friend, so they get to see your vulnerable side. Friendships have many challenges, and they take work from both people involved. Part of those efforts is being open and honest when there are problems between the two of you. It can help if you speak up when you’re angry or hurt by your friend. That’s a part of being vulnerable. The more open you are with people, the stronger the bond will become.

Sharing feelings is essential in a friendship

One of the challenges of friendship is that you’re not always going to agree with one another. Friends have disagreements, and they hurt each other. That’s one of the inherent obstacles of having friends. Sometimes you will make the other person angry, and other times your friend will upset you. Here’s where being vulnerable comes into the relationship. In a healthy friendship, you can feel safe and secure enough to tell your friend that they hurt your feelings. When you share your hurt with them, it’s an act of vulnerability. It shows your friend that you trust them. They may not always understand how you feel, but a true friend will try to see things from your perspective and listen to your feelings. It may feel unnerving to tell your friend that they hurt you, but remember that you’re entitled to your feelings. No matter what they say back, you did something brave and vulnerable by opening up. You’re not responsible for their reaction, but you may be pleasantly surprised by how they respond when you’re honest about your feelings. Communication is a crucial part of friendship, along with other elements. If you’re interested in learning about the different dynamics in friendships, you can read more about them on BetterHelp. It’s helpful to know that having friends is a unique experience for each person, and reading about these experiences can be enlightening.

Lead by vulnerable example

It might take time to get to a place where you feel comfortable sharing intimate details of your life as well as your emotional reactions to things in the friendship; that’s completely natural. It’s important to note that when you’re vulnerable, you create an environment that makes it feel safe for the other person to open up. You’re leading by example. You’ve shown your friend that you feel comfortable enough to share something real about you. That could inspire them to do the same. It may feel intimidating to share things about yourself. However, it can also be freeing. It takes courage and strength to open up to someone about your past.

Vulnerability shows strength, according to Brene Brown

Author and researcher Brene Brown has studied vulnerability and how powerful it is. Brown asserts that vulnerability shows how strong you are. You’re courageous enough to reveal your authentic self by being vulnerable. There’s a myth that vulnerability demonstrates weakness. Brown dispels this idea by showing that being your authentic self is empowering and brave. When you find yourself scared to speak your truth to a friend, remember that Brene Brown thinks that you’re courageous.

Build connections with vulnerability

It’s not easy to admit your flaws to a friend, but when you do, you may be surprised at their response. Perhaps they struggle with something similar. Maybe you’ve been through a traumatic experience, and they have too. You can bond over collective trauma. Another aspect of vulnerability is that it helps you feel understood. When you talk about your flaws to a friend, they may be empathetic and caring. Your friend could also share some advice or guidance to help you with your problems. Sometimes it helps to get another person’s perspective when you’re struggling with a particular issue. The more transparent you are with your friend, the better the chance the friendship will last because it’s built on truth and trust.

Vulnerability promotes lasting relationships.

In healthy friendships, two people feel comfortable being their authentic selves. They’re able to be vulnerable and raw and honest. Some people struggle to show their true selves in relationships. If this is something you have difficulty with, it could be worth talking to a therapist. You can learn to trust yourself more and be open with your friends. That way, you can facilitate healthy, long-lasting friendships. You may feel shame surrounding your feelings and find it hard to open up. Try not to judge yourself, and discuss these concerns with a mental health professional. They can unpack these concepts and help you embrace your vulnerability.

Photo Credit: iStock